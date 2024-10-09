Maulana Touqeer Raza, the head of the Islamic organisation Ittehad-e-Millat Council and a resident of Bareilly, notorious for his inflammatory speeches has once again attempted to stoke unrest in the country. Raza has announced a Delhi ‘march’ in protest against Yati Narsinghanand’s recent remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

This comes right after the Congress party lost elections in Haryana. On the 24th foundation day of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council, Maulana Touqeer Raza said that Yati Narsinghanand allegedly made derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad and there will be no memorandum or Dharna against him. Now after Dussehra, Muslims will reach Delhi and gherao the Ramlila Maidan.

Maulana Touqeer Raza stated that Muslim people will take out a massive demonstration in Delhi from all over the country, not just Bareilly. Maulana Touqeer stated, “The people of the country are angry right now. Those who insulted the Prophet continue to roam freely. Our [Muslim] youths are being mob lynched. There have been reports of bearded persons being beaten inside trains.

The Maulana also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that the country’s Prime Minister is biased against one particular community [Muslims]. He claimed that certain people seek to harm the country’s atmosphere. They are doing all of this for publicity, which is why they disrespect prominent religious figures.

Touqeer Raza’s hateful commentary did not end here as he went on to call Muslim girls and women who marry non-Hindu men as “weak”. “There is no need for girls who leave their religion and marry people of other religions in Islam. There is no place for such weak people in Islam. It is good that they left Islam on their own,” Raza said.

Earlier, Touqeer Raza had also said: “I don’t know whether we are 20 crores or 30 crores, but only 1 per cent of us should come out of our homes and march to Delhi and declare that we will not end the protest until Narendra Modi resigns. Our patience is being tested. If the scale is crossed then the results can be very bad .”

Notably, it was reported in July this year that Maulana Touqeer Raza announced that preparations were underway to publicly convert 5 Hindu women to Islam and conduct their nikkah (marriage) with their Muslim partners. He claimed to have received 23 such applications from 5 Hindu men and 15 women men for converting to Islam.

In February this year, Touqeer Raza threatened a civil war in the country as veteran BJP leader LK Advani was awarded Bharat Ratna. He warned of a civil war in the country. He said that it is due to the patience practised by Muslims that religious tensions are not escalating. Cautioning against Muslims losing control, he said, “If our youth go out of control, then no one can save India from a civil war.”