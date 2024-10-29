Mumbai: Hindus abused and attacked for bursting firecrackers, victims reveal Imran and his associates led the attack

On 27th October, communal tensions erupted in the Mira Bhayander region of Mumbai as a group of persons allegedly belonging to the specific community attacked Hindus for bursting firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali. The accused persons allegedly attacked around 10-12 Hindus with sharp weapons resulting in serious injuries.

The video of the incident is making rounds on social media in which more than a dozen of the alleged accused persons can be seen attacking the Hindus for bursting firecrackers and celebrating Diwali. Thane Police has taken cognizance of the incident confirming that the attack happened. However, no details about the accused persons or action taken against them could be obtained on contact.

In another video specifically obtained by OpIndia, one of the victims narrated the entire incident and claimed that the attackers belonged to the Muslim community. The victim said that the Muslims attacked using sharp weapons as they saw Hindus bursting firecrackers and celebrating Diwali.

Pls contact to Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar police commissionerate control room for further action. You can contact them on 022-29452135 Whatsapp no 8657936942 this helpline no. regarding this. — Thane City Police -ठाणे शहर पोलीस (@ThaneCityPolice) October 29, 2024

The victim also stated that the Muslims brutally abused the Hindus before assaulting them resulting in severe injuries. The video of the persons allegedly belonging to the specific community attacking the Hindus is making rounds on social media.

Further while talking to the local news media, three victims who could be seen seriously injured stated that one of the accused named Imran led the attack and also abused them. “I was bursting a firecracker on the road when one of the Muslims got offended and asked me to stop the activity. Later he, whom I don’t identify began abusing me claiming that firecrackers were hurting him. I politely asked him to stop abusing but then he began beating me. He called some of his associates including his brother Imran who began brutally assaulting me. Then I called my friends and brother for help but they too were brutally beaten,” the victim could be heard saying.

As per the Hindu victims, the accused persons used ice-breaker weapons and glass bottles to attack them. Around 5 victims had to be immediately shifted to the hospital and were released after proper treatment. Meanwhile, several Hindus gathered at the spot and at the Navghar Police Station to protest against the incident. The Hindus raised slogans and demanded strict punishment against the accused persons. However, the police are believed to have filed a complaint in the case, which was not accessible during this report’s writing given the case’s sensitivity.

The victim while talking to the local media stated that they had called the police for help when they were being attacked at the hands of alleged Muslims. But the police reached the spot after the brutal attack stopped. Later the police detained several Hindus and took them to the police station. After verifying the statements and injuries, a written complaint was filed.

OpIndia contacted the Navghar Police Station to seek crucial details in the case but the calls remained unanswered. However, the Thane Police and the Mira Bhayander Vasai-Virar Commissionerate confirmed the incident and stated that the complaint in the case had been registered. Further details in the case remain awaited. The report will be updated once more details are obtained.