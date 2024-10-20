Thousands of Muslims came out in Budhana town in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday night over the rumour of release of a man over a blasphemous social media post, causing tension in the area. They raised slogans calling for beheading one Nikhil Tyagi, who allegedly made some objectional comments on social media.

The mob pelted stones at the shop of Nikhil Tyagi, and chanted Sar Tan Se Juda slogans, calling for his beheading. Tyagi was earlier arrested by police over complaints against his post. However, after rumours that he has been arrested, a Muslim mob came out on the streets.

They blocked the Kandhla road in Budhana, raised ‘objectionable slogans’, spread rumours, and pelted stones, including at Tyagi’s shop in the area. Later a large police force arrived and dispersed the crowd.

In the videos of the protests, the mob can be heard chanting the Islamic murderous slogan, ‘Gustakh -E- Nabi Ki Aik Saza, Sar Tan Se Juda, Sar Tan Se Juda’ (There is only one punishment for being disrespectful to Prophet Mohammad, separation of head from torso, separation of head from torso).

No Media will tell you this!



Muslim mobs chanted "Sar tan se juda" today against a blasphemy accused, in Budhana, Muzaffarnagar, in front of Police.



Please immediately take legal action, against these deāth threats.@muzafarnagarpol, @Uppolice @DmMuzaffarnagar, @dgpup pic.twitter.com/0ZqEp3lWuv — . (@jxh45) October 19, 2024

Around 700 unnamed people have been booked on Sunday for violating the model code of conduct and prohibitory orders in Muzaffarnagar, which is in force due to upcoming byelections in Meerpur assembly constituency.

STSJ slogans against a Hindu boy over a social media post in Mujaffarnagar, UP.

Thousands of radical Islamists gathered, created chaos on the streets, blocked roads, and harassed common people.



After SP+ won 43 LS seats with Hindu votes, they have become more aggressive. pic.twitter.com/6LqdYLhA5D — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) October 20, 2024

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said on Sunday that police have registered two cases against 500-700 protesters. Apart from that, a case also has been filed against Nikhil Tyagi.

Police said that footages of the night are being checked to identify the people in the mob. Probe is also on to identify who circulated that Tyagi has been released, and who pelted stones.

https://twitter.com/muzafarnagarpol/status/1847910530419163628

Police conducted flag march in Budhana and security in the area has been tightened. Additional police forces have been deployed in the town as a precautionary measure.

As per police, a case was filed against Nikhil Tyagi on a complaint by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind city president Mufti Nazeer Ahmed. Police boasted that Tyagi was arrested withing 15-20 minutes of receiving the complaint.

After that, he was arrested. Muzaffarnagar Police posted on X, ‘Today, on 19.10.2024, a youth who posted a post against a community on social media in the Budhana police station area has been arrested by the Budhana Police Station.’

https://twitter.com/muzafarnagarpol/status/1847686530829074595

While Tyagi remains in custody, a rumour was spread that he has been released, Islamists were angered and they came out in protest, blocked roads and raised objectionable slogans. However, when police along with Samajwadi MP Harendra Malik clarified that he is still in custody, the crowd dispersed late in the night.

After the crowd was dispersed, the police posted on X, ‘In connection with the incident of a youth sharing an objectionable post on social media against another community in Budhana police station area, the protest has been ended by appealing to the people to maintain peace by the senior officials. At present, the traffic is running smoothly.’

In the complaint filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, it has been alleged that on 18 October, a video was posted on Facebook on the ID of Golden Bharat against the Waqf Board Property Amendment Bill. Nikhil Tyagi allegedly made some objectionable comments replying to that post, and it has hurt the sentiments of Muslim community. The complaint added that he has made other objectionable posts too.