New Zealand’s former National MP, Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, has voiced concerns regarding the upcoming Khalistan referendum in Auckland. Bakshi, the country’s first India-born lawmaker, was an MP from 2008 to 2020. The so-called referendum referred to here is the one being organised by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in various countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Pannun is the founder of the Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikh for Justice (SFJ). In his statement against the referendum, Bakshi warned the government that such an event might impact relations between India and New Zealand.

Bakshi cited India’s firm stance on territorial integrity and said, “The proposed referendum on Khalistan will likely hurt New Zealand-India relations, particularly given India’s apparent position on the issue of its territorial integrity.” Notably, Bakshi is an influential figure within the Sikh community in the country. He emphasised that the proposed referendum is not representative of the broader Sikh population in New Zealand.

He said, “For most Sikhs here, the Khalistan issue holds minor to no significance. The Sikh community primarily focuses on building successful lives in New Zealand while maintaining cultural and religious ties with India.” Bakshi pointed out that the push for the referendum is limited to a “tiny and vocal minority” influenced by external forces.

Indian community groups express disapproval

Apart from Bakshi, associations within the Indian community in New Zealand have expressed disapproval of the referendum. The New Zealand Indian Central Association (NZICA), established in 1926, has joined Bakshi in expressing disapproval of the so-called referendum to create a separate nation for Sikhs by breaking Punjab away from India. NZICA’s president, Narendra Bhana, expressed his frustration over police inaction during a recent car rally led by Avtar Singh Pannun, president of SFJ. The rally took place on 19th October.

Former president of NZICA, Rupinder Virk, also condemned extremism and disrespect towards the Indian national flag, which occurred at the rally. Notably, during the rally, hate speeches were given by pro-Khalistani elements, and the national flag of India was desecrated, drawing widespread criticism within the Indian community living in the country.

Bhana added that the event had an effect on the Indian New Zealanders and called it “an insult to a national symbol and deeply offensive to the Indian community in New Zealand.” Police reportedly informed Bhana that intervention is limited to instances involving property damage or physical harm.

New Zealand’s stance on sovereignty

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) of New Zealand has acknowledged awareness of the event. The ministry reiterated its commitment to respecting India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. In an official statement, an MFAT spokesperson noted, “New Zealand recognises India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” However, the spokesperson added that it is important to uphold the right to “lawful and peaceful demonstrations.”

NZICA reportedly filed a formal complaint to Police Minister Mark Mitchell, and the minister assured them he would meet the association to address their concerns.

Expert perspective on international implications

Director of the Centre for Strategic Studies at Victoria University in Wellington, David Capie, indicated that the proposed “referendum” would likely attract scrutiny from New Delhi. He added, “If we saw unrest or any sign that pro-Khalistan groups had any sort of official blessing, then Indian officials would doubtless raise the issue with New Zealand counterparts.”

The so-called Khalistan referendum is scheduled for 17 November.

India-Canada relations marred with diplomatic tensions due to Khalistani elements

It should be noted that India has a firm stance against pro-Khalistani elements targeting India on foreign soil. Since September 2023, diplomatic relations between India and Canada have been marred by tensions, as Canada accused India of killing a Khalistani terrorist on Canadian soil. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in June 2023, probably in a gang war in Surrey, Canada, has become the focal point of diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Following the baseless allegations levelled by the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, against India in September 2023, diplomats were expelled from both sides. Recently, Canada’s RCMP accused Indian agents, including high-level diplomats such as the High Commissioner of India to Canada, Sanjeev Kumar, and Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, of being involved in criminal activities on Canadian soil. They claimed that India is taking support from a criminal group operated by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to target Khalistani elements in Canada. They also claimed that Indian diplomats were gathering intelligence on pro-Khalistani elements.

Following the recent allegations, India recalled its diplomats. Canada claimed to expel those diplomats. In retaliation, India also expelled six Canadian diplomats and asked them to leave the country.

Due to the presence of pro-Khalistani elements, tensions have erupted between India and Western countries, including the US, the UK, and Australia. New Zealand is a new name added to the list.