On Thursday (24th October), a local court in Varanasi city of Uttar Pradesh issued a non-bailable warrant against Congress leader Roshni Kushal Jaiswal, who had been absconding since last month.

Roshni, who serves as the National Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress as per her X (formerly Twitter) bio, was caught on camera assaulting a BJP worker in full public glare. She was accompanied by her brother and her husband.

In his order, Civil Judge Yugal Shambhu issued a non-bailable warrant against Roshni Kushal Jaiswal under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Order issued by Varanasi court

A team of police visited her house in the Bhelpur neighbourhood of Varanasi and attached a copy of the court order on the wall.

Roshni Kushal Jaiswal and her family members were booked under the following Sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita:

3(5) – criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention

76 – Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe

109(1) – Attempt to murder

115(2) -punishment for voluntarily causing hurt to another person

117(4) – grievous hurt of a person is caused by a group of five or more person

191(2) – unlawful assembly guilty of rioting

324(2) – punishment for ordinary mischief

333 – house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint

351(2) – punishment for criminal intimidation

352 – intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace

The Background of the case

On 15th September this year, Roshni Kushal Jaiswal was seen physically attacking a BJP worker named Rajesh Kumar in Premchand Nagar Colony in the Pandeypur locality of Varanasi.

The victim, dressed in yellow, was restrained by two goons while the Congress leader and her husband took turns to slap the victim. During the attack, they also manhandled Rajesh’s wife and daughter.

‘Journalist’ Samar Raj, who works for propaganda portal Bol Hindustan, shared the video clip and alleged that the BJP worker used to give ‘rape threats’ to women on social media. He had not furnished any screenshots of rape threats, or social media interaction as proof for his claims.

Nonetheless, Roshni was cheered on by her supporters and fans on social media. Rajesh’s wife later filed a complaint with the police and staged a protest to demand the arrest of the culprits.

While the husband and brother of the Congress leader were promptly arrested, Roshni managed to escape. She has been on the run ever since.

After a Varanasi court issued a non-bailable warrant against her for absconding, she took to social media to play the ‘victim card.’

Roshni Kushal Jaiswal plays victim card, Congress shows support

In a 3-minute long video, Roshni Kushal Jaiswal acknowledged that she has been on the run from the law enforcement authorities for 40 days after the latter filed a First Information Report (FIR).

She attempted to rationalise her assault on the BJP worker by asking whether a severe punishment should be meted to her for slapping a ‘rape accused.’ Again, there is no proof that the victim Rajesh Kumar is a rape accused.

The Congress has thrown its weight behind the absconding party leader, who is wanted for the assault of a BJP worker.

“This painful story is from Varanasi @roshnikushal ‘s only crime is that she raised her voice against BJP leader Rajesh Singh who threatened to rape her. Husband, brother, 5 others are in jail for 40 days, orders issued to confiscate their house,” tweeted the official handle of Jammu and Kashmir Congress Sevadal.

Controversies of Roshni Kushal Jaiswal

In February this year, Roshni Kushal Jaiswal was seen posting a derogatory cartoon, depicting a rape victim, being escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The duo was dressed as Lord Ram and his brother Laxman while the private parts of the victim were covered with tricolour.

Screengrab of the tweet by Roshni Kumar Jaiswal

The National Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress also posted objectionable comments about BJP leader Smriti Irani and the wife of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dy Chandrachud.

Screengrab of the tweet by Roshni Kushal Jaiswal

Screengrab of the tweet by Roshni Kushal Jaiswal

In July this year, Roshni Kushal Jaiswal was seen peddling fake news to portray the Congress party in a positive light. She had falsely claimed that the State-owned telecom operator BSNL was making huge profits during the UPA era. Her lie was quickly debunked by journalist Vijay Patel.

Another fake news by the Congress IT cell about BSNL.



In a video clip that has now surfaced on social media, she was seen peddling the perpetual Muslim ‘victim card’. Roshni Kushal Jaiswal was thereafter grilled by journalist Sushant Sinha.

“According to you, Hindus do Kaand (carry out big incidents), Muslims do things only by mistake. What is this?” he questioned. The Congress propagandist was taken aback by his line of questioning.

In one video, the Congress leader was seen casting aspersions on the sexuality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being a sanyasi.

“One who couldn’t prove to be a man (Purush) in marriage is being worshipped as a great man (Mahapurush) by andhbhakts. So, is he a man, a great man or none?” Roshni Kushal Jaiswal asked her followers.