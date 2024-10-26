On Saturday, 26th October, farmers in Punjab will stage a one-day protest starting at 1 PM against the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government of Punjab for several reasons, including the delay in the procurement of the paddy crop. The farmers have decided to block roads across Punjab during the strike, which will lead to traffic disruptions amid the festival season.

Speaking to ANI, farmer leader Sarwan Singh said, “As far as today’s program is concerned it is due to the non-procurement of paddy…Badrukhan and Sangrur national highways are where the program will be held and the timing is 1 pm, we will block it for unlimited time…”

#WATCH | Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher says, "…As far as today's program is concerned it is due to the non-procurement of paddy…Badrukhan and Sangrur national highways are where the program will be held and the timing is 1 pm, we will block it for unlimited time…" pic.twitter.com/sthHCNPYpv — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2024

Speaking to the media, the Chairman of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) Punjab, Surjeet Singh Phul, said, “On 26th October, we will stage a road blockade at four key points, beginning at 1 pm.” Phul added that roadblocks, or “chakka jam,” have been strategically planned at one location each in the Sangrur, Moga, Phagwara, and Batala districts. Furthermore, farmers may continue the roadblock indefinitely if needed.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Surjeet Singh Phul said the “chakka jam” will be organised by both forums at four points in Punjab for an indefinite period. He added that the protest has been announced primarily due to the delayed paddy procurement.

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Farmers in Punjab announce a fresh one-day protest against the State Government over various demands, including paddy procurement.



Chairman of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) Punjab, Surjeet Singh Phul says, "On 26th October, both forums will do a road… pic.twitter.com/QQsJiL6h2o — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

According to government officials, only 10% of paddy has been lifted so far out of the 11.10 lakh tonnes that reached the grain market in Punjab in the first 15 days of the procurement season, which began on 1st October. Punjab farmers had a bumper paddy crop, but the slow procurement process by officials has angered the farmers.

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, has reached out to the central government to step in and provide assistance for paddy procurement. A meeting on the delay in paddy procurement in Punjab was held in Delhi, chaired by Union Food Minister Prahlad Joshi, Minister of State for Food Ravneet Singh Bittu, and CM Mann.

The delay in procurement is not the only reason for which the farmers in Punjab are protesting. They are also angered by the penalties imposed on them due to stubble burning. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, Rakesh Tikait, said in a statement that the government should provide the farmers with an alternative to stubble burning.

#WATCH | Farmers in Punjab have announced a fresh one-day protest against the State Government over various demands, including paddy procurement on 26th October.



Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait says, "The government is taking action (on farmer) if stubble is burnt and… pic.twitter.com/6NKgcyyFNd — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2024

He said, “The government is taking action (on farmers) if stubble is burnt, and in Haryana if any farmer burns stubble, his or her produce will not be sold (at mandis) for two years. Tell me about the technology by which wheat can be grown without burning stubble. The government should explain what a farmer should do about the stubble. The protest is by Punjab farmers only for now,” while speaking to ANI.

Notably, on 21st October, farmers in Punjab urged the state government to find a permanent solution for handling stubble and claimed they are being compelled to burn it due to lack of alternatives.

Slamming the AAP-led Punjab government on delayed paddy procurement and farmer protest, Union Minister Bittu said that the state has failed to adequately support the farmers and has instead resorted to filing FIRs against them.

#WATCH | Gidderbaha, Punjab: Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu says, "AAP has failed in Punjab and they have not made any arrangements for the farmers. Now they are filing FIRs against the farmers…Delhi government is pressurizing the Punjab government to file FIRs against the… pic.twitter.com/MVfTwYF7rw — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2024

He said, “AAP has failed in Punjab and they have not made any arrangements for the farmers. Now they are filing FIRs against the farmers…Delhi government is pressurizing the Punjab government to file FIRs against the farmers…” On BJP expelling former Punjab MLA Satkar Kaur from the party for 6 years, he says, “There is no place for people like these in the BJP…Why was she not arrested earlier? Why are they doing pick and choose in the run-up to By-elections in Punjab?…”