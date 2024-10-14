A Hindu youth was murdered during a procession for visarjan of the idol of Goddess Durga on 13th October in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. The procession was pelted with stones by an Islamist mob. Abdul Hameed, Sarfaraz, Faheem and Sahir Khan, along with others have been accused of the brutal crime. The deceased has been identified as Ram Gopal Mishra who was married just two months ago. The murderers have also been connected to Nepal. OpIndia has gathered some additional information from the ground after talking to eyewitnesses.

Old father’s health deteriorated, wife widowed in 2 months

OpIndia spoke to Ram Gopal Mishra’s brother Harimilan Mishra regarding the tragedy. He stated that they were three brothers, and now, out of them, Ram Gopal is no longer in the world. He was only 22 years old and was the youngest of them all. He lived in the Rehuya Mansur village of the Ramgaon police station area. Ramgopal’s father Kailashnath is 75 years old. His health has also deteriorated after his youngest son’s death. Family members and other relatives are somehow trying to take care of him.

Ram Gopal and the other men of his family used to make a living by doing labour work and farming. Just 2 months ago, he got married to a girl from a nearby village. His wife, who lost her spouse two months after their marriage, was seen crying while hugging his body in a video received by OpIndia. Harimilan revealed that she fainted after hearing about the murder of her husband.

My brother would have been alive if the police had not resorted to lathi-charge

During the conversation with OpIndia, Harimilan Mishra was in the post-mortem house. Harimilan made an appeal to the authorities to assist his family, calling their situation miserable. He even demanded tough action against the assailants. Ram Gopal’s family has yet to receive any help from the government. They have also voiced their displeasure with the way the cops acted.

Harimilan stated that stones were initially hurled from Abdul Hamid’s house on the Durga Idol Visarjan procession which caused the idol’s hand to break and get vandalised, after which the devotees became angry. Meanwhile, the police lathi-charged the Hindus, which created chaos and people started fleeing everywhere. The Islamist perpetrators exploited the chaos and dragged Ram Gopal into a house where his life was brutally ended by them.

Harimilan disclosed that Hindus would have remained together and his brother would still be alive if the police had not resorted to lathi-charge. The family is at present unsure about their future. Along with the attackers, they have also called for an investigation and action against the police personnel who made the wrong decision.

Muslims initiated the assault

OpIndia spoke to Lalit, who reportedly participated in the procession in which Ram Gopal was killed. He shared that the location where the attack took place in Maharajganj is a Muslim-dominated area. According to him, a few young Muslim men who were standing on the road sparked the argument in the name of gulaal (coloured powder used in Hindu rituals and festivals including Holi).

He revealed that police acted like mute spectators which emboldened the culprits and then stones were thrown from Abdul Hameed’s house. Lalit also shared details regarding the video, which is circulating on social media and purports to show the victim hoisting a saffron flag after pulling down a green one. He mentioned that the broken hand of the idol infuriated the devotees. The accusations that the police were acting in a biased manner only served to stoke this rage. The body of Ram Gopal Mishra was discovered in Abdul Hamid’s residence. He was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. Some other devotees were also injured and are being treated in the hospital.

Hindu organizations can be seen carrying the deceased’s body and shouting slogans in the video that OpIndia obtained. They can be heard chanting, “Down with the police-administration.” Harimilan highlighted that the Muslim mob was also raising slogans during the attack. There was also the sound of “Maro-Maro (beat them)” during the commotion.

Nepal connection of the killer

OpIndia has acquired more information about the Muslims who killed Ram Gopal. It has been learnt that Abdul Hamid’s house was used as a launch pad for the assault. Abdul Hamid is reported to be the brains behind the attack. His two sons Sarfaraz and Faheem are also named as accused in the attack. A local told OpIndia, under the condition of anonymity, that Abdul Hamid has a son who resides in Nepal.

It was also asserted that he has connections to anti-India elements in Nepal and visits a madrasa near Fultekra in the Banke district of Nepal. It is home to anti-India and anti-Hindu activities. Some people have voiced apprehension that after the murder of Ram Gopal, Abdul Hamid’s family crossed the Indian border and escaped to Nepal.

After the murder, angry people demanded encounter of the accused and bulldozer action on their houses. An appeal is also being made to provide financial assistance and government jobs to the family of the deceased. Meanwhile, the police administration is trying to calm people down.