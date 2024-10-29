Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Updated:

Have never used leather, never will: Spiritual orator Jaya Kishori refutes claims that her Dior bag is made using leather

Jaya Kishori said, “The bag is a customised piece. There is no leather in it, and the customization means it can be made according to personal wishes."

OpIndia Staff
jaya kishori
(Images via Jaya Kishori's Instagram page, still taken from the viral video)
13

A video showing spiritual orator and motivational speaker Jaya Kishori carrying a custom Dior “Book Tote” at an airport recently went viral. In no time, netizens started raising several questions including her stand on material possessions and alleged use of leather in making the Dior bag.

Addressing the controversy around using leather bags, Jaya Kishori said, “The bag is a customised piece. There is no leather in it, and the customization means it can be made according to personal wishes. My name is also engraved on it. I have never used leather, nor will I ever. Those who have come to my ‘Katha’ know very well that I never say that everything is ‘moh maya’, don’t earn money or renounce everything.”

Speaking about the social media criticism and questions being raised over her credibility as a spiritual orator since spiritual leaders usually encourage detachment from material possessions, Jaya Kishori said, “I am a normal girl, I live in a normal house, I live with my family… I tell the same thing to the youth that you should work hard, earn money, give yourself a good life, give your family a good life, and fulfill your dreams.”

Kishori responded to the torrent of social media posts condemning her by saying, “I have not renounced anything, so how can I advise you to do so? I’ve been clear from the beginning that I’m not a saint, sadhu, or sadhvi.”

Before the Dior bag controversy, a video of Jaya Kishori saying that she likes to possess the latest models of Apple iPhone, had also triggered similar criticism around spiritual orators preaching detachment from the material world to their followers while enjoying the same in their personal lives. Notably, Kishori has a large following on social media, having over 12.3 million Instagram followers alone.

