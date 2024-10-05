On Friday, 4th October, Bulandshahr witnessed significant tensions following the Jumma Namaz. Islamists protested and indulged in stone pelting in Bulandshahr over remarks made by Dasna Temple Mahant Narsinghanand Saraswati. A police officer was reportedly injured as a result of the stone pelting. Heavy police and PAC forces were deployed to control the situation across the region.

Bulandshahr Breaking:



बुलंदशहर के सिकंदराबाद में यति नरसिंहानंद सरस्वती के बयान के बाद बवाल।



जुम्मे की नमाज के बाद मुस्लिम समुदाय के लोगों ने यति नरसिंहानंद सरस्वती के पोस्टर फाड़

किया हंगामा।



पुलिस द्वारा पकड़े गए आधा दर्जन लोगों को न छोड़ने पर एक संप्रदाय के लोगों ने किया… pic.twitter.com/9X2MYsR6vT — Newstrack (@newstrackmedia) October 4, 2024

Police officer injured in stone-pelting

As per reports, the incident took place in the Sikandrabad area. A large number of Islamists gathered outside Hazrat Ali Mosque to protest against the statements made by Narsinghanand about Prophet Muhammad. During the protest, when the police tried to calm the situation down, a section of the crowd started pelting stones at the police. Inspector Ravi Ratan of Sikandrabad Kotwali was injured and was subsequently rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Following the incident of stone-pelting, District Magistrate CP Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar rushed to the scene. Additional police forces were called to disperse the mob. Police took eight individuals into custody in connection with the violence. Surveillance across the region was also intensified to ensure peace.

Heavy police presence after repeated clashes

The situation was initially brought under control following the afternoon protests. However, tensions flared up again following the evening prayers as members of the Muslim community once again gathered on the streets. The local police attempted to calm the situation but the stone pelting resumed. Additional forces were called in, including officers from nearby police stations and PAC units, to control the situation.

As a result of the violence, several shopkeepers were forced to close their shops early. Widespread panic was noticed among the local residents. A heavy police presence was maintained throughout the night to prevent further escalation of the situation.

Eight arrested, social media under scrutiny

Following the violence, the police started a crackdown on those who indulged in stone-pelting. Eight individuals were taken into custody. So far, two cases have been registered by the police in connection with the stone-pelting incidents. SSP Shlok Kumar emphasised that strict action would be taken against those responsible for disturbing the peace. He added that law enforcement agencies were closely monitoring social media platforms to prevent the spread of false information or inflammatory content.

He said, “If anyone is found spreading misinformation or attempting to incite further violence, they will face legal consequences.” The authorities have urged the public to remain calm and avoid gathering in large numbers.

Mahant Narsinghanand’s remarks spark outrage

The protests and violence stemmed from recent remarks made by Narsinghanand, the Mahant of Dasna Devi Temple in Ghaziabad, regarding Prophet Muhammad and the Quran. Members of the Muslim community have been protesting against Narsinghanand since then.

Yati Narsinghanand’s controversial past and an assassination attempt against him

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Islamists have targeted Narsinghanand for his remarks. In 2022, Narsinghanand was arrested after a woman filed a complaint against him for making derogatory remarks against women. Islamists had then alleged that he had called for the genocide of Muslims during an event called ‘Dharma Sansad’ where he had called upon Hindus to keep sharper weapons in self-defence against the looming threats posed by Islamists.

The near-constant barrage of online attacks by Islamists against Yati Narsinghanand came to a head in 2021 when Delhi Police foiled an assassination bid to kill him. Mohd. Dar, a JeM terrorist was arrested by the police and one .30 bore pistol along with two magazines and 15 live rounds were recovered from him. His belonging also included a Bhagwa kurta, a Kalava, a Mala and a Chandan-tika. The recovery of overtly Hindu symbols highlighted the modus operandi employed by Mumbai 26/11 terrorists who carried Hindu paraphernalia on their suicide mission to pin the blame of the attack on Hindus and in the process, promote the “Hindu terror” bogey, a fabrication that was conjured up by the UPA government to shield Islamic extremism.