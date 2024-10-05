Saturday, October 5, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Islamists go on a rampage against Mahant Narsinghanand's remarks in Bulandshahr after...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Islamists go on a rampage against Mahant Narsinghanand’s remarks in Bulandshahr after Friday Namaz , pelt stones at the police

A large number of Islamists gathered outside Hazrat Ali Mosque to protest against the statements made by Narsinghanand about Prophet Muhammad.

OpIndia Staff
Stone pelting on police personnel in Bulandshahr during protests against Mahant Narsinghanand Saraswati
Stone pelting on police personnel in Bulandshahr during protests against Mahant Narsinghanand Saraswati's controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.
17

On Friday, 4th October, Bulandshahr witnessed significant tensions following the Jumma Namaz. Islamists protested and indulged in stone pelting in Bulandshahr over remarks made by Dasna Temple Mahant Narsinghanand Saraswati. A police officer was reportedly injured as a result of the stone pelting. Heavy police and PAC forces were deployed to control the situation across the region.

Police officer injured in stone-pelting

As per reports, the incident took place in the Sikandrabad area. A large number of Islamists gathered outside Hazrat Ali Mosque to protest against the statements made by Narsinghanand about Prophet Muhammad. During the protest, when the police tried to calm the situation down, a section of the crowd started pelting stones at the police. Inspector Ravi Ratan of Sikandrabad Kotwali was injured and was subsequently rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Following the incident of stone-pelting, District Magistrate CP Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar rushed to the scene. Additional police forces were called to disperse the mob. Police took eight individuals into custody in connection with the violence. Surveillance across the region was also intensified to ensure peace.

Heavy police presence after repeated clashes

The situation was initially brought under control following the afternoon protests. However, tensions flared up again following the evening prayers as members of the Muslim community once again gathered on the streets. The local police attempted to calm the situation but the stone pelting resumed. Additional forces were called in, including officers from nearby police stations and PAC units, to control the situation.

As a result of the violence, several shopkeepers were forced to close their shops early. Widespread panic was noticed among the local residents. A heavy police presence was maintained throughout the night to prevent further escalation of the situation.

Eight arrested, social media under scrutiny

Following the violence, the police started a crackdown on those who indulged in stone-pelting. Eight individuals were taken into custody. So far, two cases have been registered by the police in connection with the stone-pelting incidents. SSP Shlok Kumar emphasised that strict action would be taken against those responsible for disturbing the peace. He added that law enforcement agencies were closely monitoring social media platforms to prevent the spread of false information or inflammatory content.

He said, “If anyone is found spreading misinformation or attempting to incite further violence, they will face legal consequences.” The authorities have urged the public to remain calm and avoid gathering in large numbers.

Mahant Narsinghanand’s remarks spark outrage

The protests and violence stemmed from recent remarks made by Narsinghanand, the Mahant of Dasna Devi Temple in Ghaziabad, regarding Prophet Muhammad and the Quran. Members of the Muslim community have been protesting against Narsinghanand since then.

Yati Narsinghanand’s controversial past and an assassination attempt against him

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Islamists have targeted Narsinghanand for his remarks. In 2022, Narsinghanand was arrested after a woman filed a complaint against him for making derogatory remarks against women. Islamists had then alleged that he had called for the genocide of Muslims during an event called ‘Dharma Sansad’ where he had called upon Hindus to keep sharper weapons in self-defence against the looming threats posed by Islamists.

The near-constant barrage of online attacks by Islamists against Yati Narsinghanand came to a head in 2021 when Delhi Police foiled an assassination bid to kill him. Mohd. Dar, a JeM terrorist was arrested by the police and one .30 bore pistol along with two magazines and 15 live rounds were recovered from him. His belonging also included a Bhagwa kurta, a Kalava, a Mala and a Chandan-tika. The recovery of overtly Hindu symbols highlighted the modus operandi employed by Mumbai 26/11 terrorists who carried Hindu paraphernalia on their suicide mission to pin the blame of the attack on Hindus and in the process, promote the “Hindu terror” bogey, a fabrication that was conjured up by the UPA government to shield Islamic extremism.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsProphet Muhammad narsinghanand
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pakistan: Bodies of Hindu farmer and his three children found hanging from a tree in Sindh

OpIndia Staff -

Bulandshahr Gang-Rape and Murder: Allahabad HC commutes death sentence of Israel, Zulfiqar and Dilshad, sentences them to 25 yrs in prison, says not ‘rarest...

OpIndia Staff -

UP police arrest 3 Muslims, who entered Dasna Devi temple with fake Aadhar cards bearing Hindu names amid dog-whistling by Zubair against head priest...

OpIndia Staff -

Yasin Malik, who pled guilty to terror funding and convicted of waging war against India, says in court he chose “Gandhian way”

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh Combined Minority Alliance takes out massive rally demanding acceptance of eight-point demand to ensure safety of minorities

ANI -

DoT to launch central system to block spoofed calls, 45 lakh spoof international calls with Indian phone numbers already being blocked by service providers...

OpIndia Staff -

The many faces of resistance: Hindus in West Bengal launch ‘Boycott Bangladesh’ campaign over Islamist onslaught on minorities

Dibakar Dutta -

FIR filed against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati after Islamists targeted him claiming derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad: Here’s what he said

OpIndia Staff -

Big Boss OTT 3 contestant Adnaan Sheikh’s sister Iffat alleges he assaulted her for revealing face of his wife Riddhi turned Ayesha; here’s what...

OpIndia Staff -

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal vacates official residence, moves to party MP’s bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com