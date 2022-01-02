Two weeks after allegations of hate speech surfaced against the 3-day ‘Dharma Sansad’ event held in Haridwar, a 5-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the Uttarakhand govt to probe the accusations made in the case.

While speaking to news agency ANI, DIG Karan Singh Nagnyal informed, “A 5-member SIT has been constituted under an SP-level officer to probe the matter of the Dharma Sansad hate speech case in Haridwar. Legal action to be taken against those found guilty.”

Uttarakhand | A 5-member SIT has been constituted under an SP-level officer to probe the matter of the Dharma Sansad hate speech case in Haridwar. Legal action to be taken against those found guilty: DIG Garhwal Karan Singh Nagnyal — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

Besides, two leaders including Yati Narasimhanand and Sagar Sindhuraj, who had participated in the ‘Dharam Sansad’ event, were named in the First Information Report (FIR) pertaining to the hate speech case. DGP (Uttarakhand) Ashok Kumar, “On the basis of the viral video clip, two more names, Sagar Sindhu Maharaj and Yati Narsinghanand Giri have been added to the FIR in the Dharma Sansad hate speech case, upon further investigation. Section 295A has been included in the FIR.”

Police action in the Dharma Sansad case

It may be recalled that a day after speeches of leaders like Yati Narsinghanand and other Hindu leaders went viral, an FIR was filed in Uttarakhand over the speeches that called upon Hindus to collect arms. The speeches were deemed as provocative and social media was rife with Leftists and Islamists claiming that the speeches called for a Muslim genocide.

Ashok Kumar, DGP, said the police had received a complaint and filed an FIR under Section 153A of the IPC (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) related to the statements made at the recent Dharam Sansad event in Haridwar. The event was a 3-day Dharma Sansad event held at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, from the 17th of December onwards.

An FIR was filed against Waseem Rizvi (now Jitendra Narayan Tyagi) and several others involved in the event on the basis of a complaint by one Gulbahar Khan. As per the complaint, Rizvi and some other individuals made derogatory remarks against Islamic prophet Mohammad and the followers of Islam. The complaint further states that the remarks were derogatory and provocative in nature and were made under a pre-planned conspiracy.