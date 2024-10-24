On Wednesday, 24th October, the Samajwadi Party attempted to target the Hindu community by sharing a fake video claiming that two Hindu sages from Ayodhya had been caught eve-teasing a woman. The video shared by the Samajwadi Party media cell on X also claimed that the two Hindu sages were beaten by the youths for disrespecting women.

“In Ayodhya, UP, 2 alleged sadhus were beaten up on the charge of teasing a girl. CM Yogi should tell whether this is the so-called Ram Rajya in his regime where criminals are roaming around in the guise of saints and committing crimes. In the BJP government, demons have arrived in Ayodhya directly from Lanka in the guise of saints. Ravana had kidnapped Mother Janaki in the guise of a saint, now in Yogi’s raj, criminals in the guise of saints are molesting sisters and daughters. Shame on you CM Yogi, shame on you,” the party claimed.

However, the claim that the Hindu sages had been eve-teasing the women in Ayodhya was false. Ayodhya Police confirmed that there was a fight between two groups as a result of which the ruckus happened on the road, the video of which was erroneously shared on social media. “No complaint of eve-teasing has been reported in Ayodhya on that day. Two people in connection with the video have been taken into custody. Interrogation is underway,” the police said.

The police in the video also said that the said assault is believed to have happened as a few persons involved were making video reels. “The two groups crossed each other’s paths and engaged in a fury. Please do not spread misleading information,” Police said.

Several netizens slammed the Samajwadi Party for sharing fake videos and targeting the Sanatan Dharma. One of the users said, “How wicked you people have become. You defame innocent sadhus by making fake videos. You even beat them, abused them, and defamed them. UP Police shall, first of all, file an FIR against these IDs for spreading fake news and causing riots.”

Another one claimed that the minds of Samajwadi Party leaders were filled with hatred so much so that they were sharing fake videos to target Hindus.

The police in the given case have detained two persons and are interrogating them to seek the truth. Further investigations are underway.