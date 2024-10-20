A 21-year-old Yazidi woman named Fawzia Amin Saydo, who was recently rescued from Gaza, revealed that ISIS terrorists fed them the meat of slaughtered babies.

She was abducted as a child from Iraq at the age of 11. Fawzia was then sold in Syria as a slave. She spent 10 years in ISIS captivity in Gaza before being finally freed in October this year.

Her release was facilitated by human rights activists and the Israeli government after a video of her, pleading for help, went viral on social media.

The Israeli public broadcaster published exclusive recordings of Fawzia Amin Sido, the Yazidi girl who was recently rescued from the Gaza Strip after being kept by a militant for years.



Destroys the lie that Hamas and ISIS have nothing to do with one another. Same ideology,…

“I hope you can rescue me from this place. If anyone comes and enters Palestine, no matter the location, I will go to them,” she was heard saying.

During an interview with documentarian Alan Duncan for The Sun, Fawzia revealed being held hostage by Hamas and how it was not different from being under the Islamic terror outfit ISIS.

She was repeatedly raped, abused and subjected to unspeakable violence. The Yazidi girl had to live without food for days before being conspicuously given the meat of dead babies to eat.

Hey, @CBSNews & @Joanne_Stocker, Fawzia Sido wasn't just stranded—she was sold to a Palestinian ISIS terrorist and held hostage as a sex slave for a decade.



She was only 11 when kidnapped. Israel rescued her after eliminating her captor.



All facts matter.

“While we were eating we knew something was wrong because the taste was weird but we just ate because we were hungry. After, we all had stomach ache and felt sick. When we were done, they told us that the meat was from the babies…They showed us pictures of the beheaded kids and babies and said ‘these are the kids you ate’,” she narrated to The Sun.

Fawzia was sold a total of 5 times and her last ‘owner’ was a Palestinian terrorist, who drugged and raped her regularly.

She said, “At the beginning, I would hide in the bathroom until he was asleep because I didn’t know what he wanted from me. I was scared. I didn’t want him to do anything. When he noticed I was hiding, one day he gave me drugs and I fell asleep and he raped me.”

The Devastating Story of Fawzia Amin Saydo:



Handed plates of meat, she and dozens of other desperate women and children realised something was wrong as soon as they started eating.



Having been barbarically left without food for days, they had little choice but to accept it.



As… pic.twitter.com/0BuQdeu8rP — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) October 18, 2024

Fawzia was rendered pregnant due to the repeated sexual abuse and became a mother of two by the age of 15. She was also forced to convert by ISIS brides. Her life became a living hell under Hamas when the Yazidi woman was taken to Gaza.

“There was one time Hamas held a gun to my head and to my side when I went outside with her friend. They said it was not allowed,” she emphasised. Fawzia informed that Hamas used hospitals as bases for terrorists. She added, “They all had weapons, everyone had weapons everywhere.”

The Yazidi woman was rescued as part of a joint 3-month-long rescue mission by Israel, Iraq and the US. After being subjected to decade-long abuse, Fawzia can now only recall 15% of her past life.

While speaking about her rescue, documentarian Alan Duncan stated, “The Israelis saw her no different to one of their hostages, they said this was about humanity, and she was just another victim of Hamas – I can’t thank them enough.”

He added, ” But the main thing is she (Fawzia) is now free to start living her life. Having dealings with survivors – I understand this is a step-by-step process. She is back with her family, back with the Yazidi community – and she can start rebuilding her life. Half of her life a slave of ISIS and Hamas – how can you recover from that? But I know she can.”

ISIS has so far killed over 5,000 Yazidis, whom they consider ‘devil worshippers’. More than 10,000 Yazidis were kidnapped and over 5 lakh people were forced to leave their homes. Women and children were sold, raped, and forcibly converted to Islam.