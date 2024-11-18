Every year, from October to January, Delhi and the other northern states struggle with the air pollution brought on by multiple souces, including falling temperatures, smoke, dust, low wind speeds, vehicle emissions and, burning crop stubble.

Low visibility causes flights to and from Delhi to be canceled. Schools are closed, commuters encounter severe difficulties, and everyday life turns into an upheaval task as the situation leaves everyone helpless. The visibility is extremely low and the thick blanket of smog can be even seen from space as people are left to breathe in the toxic air which can lead to hazardous health conditions.

With an AQI of 441 on 17th November, Delhi’s air quality dropped further, thereby ranking as the nation’s second most polluted city. The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) for the city, which is measured every day at 4 pm, was 441 and fell into the “severe” category. The AQI was 417 a day earlier. As people grapple to cope with this terrible reality, the usual suspects prepare for their yearly blame game, which involves trying to shift accountability and secure political points rather than offering a tangible solution to the critical issue.

It is also the time for skewed-facts and full of lies research articles which might look like a sincere effort on the surface but in reality, lack a comprehensive picture, are devoid of overall numbers, and serve mainly as a political tool and furthering a particular narrative. The most recent example of the same was a ‘research’ analysis published on 15th November by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) titled, “Increased SO₂ emissions from coal-fired power plants: FGD installation should not be delayed further,” by Manojkumar N.

The report was then used by multiple media platforms including Moneycontrol, Business Today and The New Indian Express among others declaring that the air in Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) is 16 times more polluted by thermal power plants than by stubble burning.

Image via Moneycontrol

Image via Business Today

Image via The New Indian Express

People seized the opportunity and were the first to endorse the piece on social media as it deflected the attention away from stubble burning. Reacting to the post of the author and columnist Devinder Sharma who shared the report on X (formerly Twitter) highlighting, “So, thermal plants in Delhi emit 16 times more pollution than stubble burning,” ‘journalist’ Ravish Kumar claimed, “No one is interested in these facts. They just want to kill time. They want someone else (to blame) in every matter. It is best to make everyone beat the plate. They will be happy too.”

Unsurprisingly, he yet against blamed the center and mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request to show gratitude to health workers at the forefront of the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country during COVID-19 in 2020. He, just like the rest of his cabal, has no remedy to the problem apart from expressing his contempt for the Modi government and the people who voted for it, which was again along very predictable lines.

Meanwhile, Decision Support System (DSS) for Air Quality Management had stated that “vehicular emissions contributed approximately 15.8 percent to Delhi’s pollution on Sunday.”

The system also reported that stubble burning was the main contributor to the capital’s air pollution on Saturday, accounting for 25 percent of the total pollution. “Meanwhile, the prominent pollutant was PM2.5, according to the CPCB. PM2.5 refers to fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, about the width of a human hair. These particles are so small that they can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, posing significant health risks,” it added while concluding the article.

What is the main point of the CREA report

Let’s now concentrate on the claims made by the reports that based its findings on the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) which read, “A study conducted by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has found that thermal power plants in the national capital region (NCR) emit 16 times more air pollutants than stubble burning. Thermal power plants in NCR emit 16 times the 17.8 kilotonnes released from burning 8.9 million tonnes of paddy straw.”

According to CREA estimates, 281 kilotonnes of sulphur dioxide (SO₂) were released by coal-fired thermal power plants in NCR between June 2022 and May 2023. It then discussed how India’s coal-dependent energy sector is the main reason for SO₂ emission, accounting for almost 20% of all anthropogenic SO₂ emissions worldwide and stated, “India’s SO₂ emissions from electricity generation were measured at 6,807 kilotonnes in 2023, surpassing emissions from other major emitters like Turkey (2,206 kilotonnes) and Indonesia (2,017 kilotonnes).”

“A comparison between NCR thermal power plant emissions and paddy straw burning emissions in Punjab and Haryana highlights the scale of SO₂ pollution. Thermal power plants in NCR emit 281 kilotonnes of SO₂ annually, 16 times more than the 17.8 kilotonnes emitted by burning 8.9 million tonnes of paddy straw. While paddy straw burning causes seasonal spikes, thermal power plants represent a larger, persistent pollution source year-round, underscoring the need for stricter controls on thermal power plant emissions. Yet, thermal power plants often receive leniency and repeated compliance extensions, especially for installing FGDs, whereas stubble burning is heavily penalized, with strict enforcement on farmers during the burning season,” news reports alleged while citing CREA.

Badarpur Thermal Power Station located at Badarpur area in NCT (National Capital Territory) Delhi near Faridabad.

According to the data, burning crop residue results in a seasonal increase in pollution in Delhi-NCR, however, thermal power plants are running throughout the year. Eleven coal-based thermal power plants are located within 300 kilometers of Delhi, and one outside that area, the Goindwal Sahib Power Plant in Punjab, which is also taken into account when making decisions about the plants.

The CREA analysis undermined that if the flue gas desulfurization (FGD) technology were used more rapidly, emissions in the NCR would drop to 93 kilotonnes, or 67 percent. Manojkumar, Analyst, CREA voiced, “Over 96 percent of particulate pollution from coal-fired power plants in the NCR is secondary in nature, primarily originating from SO₂. Reducing SO₂ emissions can significantly decrease the secondary particulate matter load, thereby reducing the health risks associated with prolonged exposure to these particles.”

He further conveyed, “SO₂ levels often meet the NAAQS because, once released, it quickly transforms into sulfates, secondary particles that are major components of PM2.5. These secondary particles have a longer lifetime and pose serious health risks. This hidden transformation of SO₂ into harmful particles emphasises the necessity for FGD installation.”

A lopsided analysis and the sensationalization of a serious issue

No sane person would ever argue that thermal power plants don’t contribute to air pollution, but the analysis seems to be unfair and dishonest. Stubble burning usually takes place from the last week of September to November (when pollution peaks in Delhi) as compared to thermal power plants which operate throughout the year.

It is important to consider the same time period for an accurate and impartial evaluation to obtain an unbiased result regarding the larger pollutant as statistical methods and reasons could be deceptive if they aren’t utilized by researchers themselves.

A source that remains operative throughout the year has been compared to another source that is active for a restricted amount of time. This effectively dilutes the contribution of a pollutant as the intensity is artificially spread over a year. It could be better understood with an example of a study that claims that ‘stubble burning is causing just 5% of total pollution (on an annual basis)’ which might appear small figure, but translates to that it is responsible for 60% of the pollution in that short period when it was present, compared to other months when it is not.

For additional clarity, comparing the results of one student’s annual examination to the other’s score on a single test cannot reliably assess the academic performance of the two pupils. It would only be feasible if they were evaluated on the same basis either through the single test or the annual exam. Therefore, it is more significant to appropriately recognise causes and information in context than it is to assign blame which is why such comparisons (whether by ‘researchers,’ activists or journalists who create headlines out of such pieces) are misleading.

Most importantly, the poor quality of the air in the north during the same time as the burning of agri-residue should be enough of an indicator to stress the vast negative effect it leaves on the environment. On the other hand, farmers were reportedly found to be coming up with ways to evade satellite monitoring. Experts now think that farmers might be intentionally avoiding detection by changing the time of stubble burning.

Stubble burning.

According to reports, Punjab saw a sharp decline in farm fires, going from over 79,000 in 2021 to about 32,000 in 2023. The figures were derived from satellite image analysis. However, the truth surfaced soon enough that the farmers have been employing tactics to dodge satellite surveillance to give the impression that the number of stubble-burning occurrences in the state has been declining. The number of farm fire incidents in Punjab this week surpassed 7000, according to NASA scientist Hiren Jethva, with 400 new cases reported.

“We use the afternoon satellite overpass time data from NASA Satellites like Suomi NPP and Aqua. They overpass the region around 1:30-2:00 pm but somehow they (farmers) have learnt that they can bypass the satellite overpass time and can burn the crop residue in the late afternoon. This is confirmed by the South Korean geostationary satellite that the majority of the crop burning happens after 2 pm once the NASA satellites overpass the region when there is no surveillance. However, the fires cannot be hidden from geostationary satellites which take a picture of the region every five minutes,” he informed.

A variety of pollutants make up overall pollution, including gases like SO₂ and CO₂ as well as particles like dust and smoke. During this time of year, Delhi and other places record extremely high percentages of these particles (PM2.5 and PM10). PM2.5 are tiny particles that are roughly the width of a human hair and have a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less. These are so small that they can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, posing significant health risks. PM10 are coarser particles that are roughly the breadth of ten human hairs and have a diameter of 10 micrometers or less. These can aggravate respiratory issues and irritate the airways, although they are not as dangerous as PM2.5. Thermal power plants are a source of these particles but activities like stubble burning, construction dust and others are also major contributors to the same.

The invalid comparison

“Despite the significant health and environmental impact of CFPP (Coal-fired power plants) emissions, regulatory enforcement on these power plants remains far less stringent compared to the seasonal restrictions and penalties imposed on stubble burning. During the stubble burning season, farmers face heavy fines and rigorous monitoring, with strict enforcement of pollution control measures. In contrast, CFPPs are often granted leniency, with delays in implementing necessary technologies like FGD and repeated extensions for compliance,” the analysis stated.

Pertinently, things are not as they seem on the surface. While appropriate anti-pollution regulations are established for industries, construction, automobiles and others, such norms are either absent or disregarded by farmers. A recent example of it has been the protests against Compressed Biogas (CBG) Plants which were considered to be a sustainable way to address the problem of stubble burning in the long run.

However, only five of the thirty-eight facilities that were initially planned to be active are now operational, and none are operating at full capacity as a result of the project being stalled by ongoing farmer protests. The plants were designed to be a two-pronged solution that would produce compressed natural gas from agricultural waste, such as crop stubble, cow manure, and press mud. Farmers were encouraged to send their crop residue to these plants rather than burning it in the hopes that it would reduce pollution and produce biogas and other byproducts.

“The plant was established with the aim of tackling the stubble issue and also helping the environment. Today, Punjab is becoming a threat to the industrial sector. A total of Rs 70 crores was spent on establishing the plant. Although the plant is closed due to protests, we are still paying hefty EMIs and salaries to the employees. Not only this, three other plants in the region are halted, and we have been knocking on doors but nothing has been done by the state,” voiced operational head, CBG plant in Gunghrali village (Ludhiana), Pankaj Singh.

AAP also opposed thermal power plants before taking a U-turn

U-turns have become synonymous with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and another one in the series transpired in 2021 over the coal shortage situation that struck the national capital affecting power generation in the city. “For the last 3-4 days, the chief ministers across the country are flagging the issue to the central government. Amidst all this, the Union Power Minister is saying that there is no crisis at all. He said that Delhi Chief Minister should not have written a letter. Such an irresponsible approach of the centre is very unfortunate,” then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged.

A “complete blackout” in the national capital could result from the coal shortage, according to Satyendar Jain, if they do not obtain a supply of coal immediately. He asserted that the government of Delhi was prepared to purchase pricey electricity as well. Interestingly, AAP administration declared that coal-based power plants would no longer operate in Delhi in 2019. It took things a step further by outlawing the sectors that relied on coal for electricity. In 2020, the party alleged rampant violation of environmental norms by thermal power plants in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and demanded that they should be immediately shut down.

In a letter to former Union Minister RK Singh in 2020, then Power Minister Satyendra Jain urged him to close 11 thermal power plants that were located within 300 kilometers of Delhi. The Delhi government took a step forward three months later in June 2021 when it petitioned the Supreme Court for orders to shut down eleven coal-fired power facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana.

“AAP wants to know why CPCB is silent over the rampant violation of pollution norms by thermal power plants in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Despite the Supreme Court order and Central government’s direction, 13 coal-based thermal power plants in these states have not yet adopted anti-pollution technology,” stated then AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj. “When the Delhi government can shut down these power plants, then why can’t the other states do the same?” he asked, referring to the Delhi Badarpur Thermal Plant, which was shut down in 2018.

After boasting about closing down thermal power facilities, the party of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal started to blame the Modi administration for the electricity deficit after they probably realized that they had shot themselves in the foot and needed to shift the blame. In actuality, this is nothing new because the left liberal cabal and the political parties they support have long exploited the phrases “for the sake of the environment” and “protect the environment” to impede the nation’s progress.

AAP’s cracker ban also failed to improve air quality in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government decided to prohibit the manufacture, sale, and use of firecrackers in the nation’s capital in September in an attempt to “fight air pollution” during the approaching winter delivering a jolt to the industry and affecting millions of livelihoods. “There is a risk of increased air pollution in Delhi during the winter season. Burning firecrackers during this time further exacerbate pollution,” Environment Minister Gopal Rai declared in September.

He added, “In light of this situation, like last year, we are imposing a complete ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers, so that people can be protected from pollution. There will also be a complete ban on the online sale and delivery of any kind of firecrackers. To avoid any confusion, this ban applies to all types of firecrackers. The ban will remain in effect in Delhi until January 1, 2025, to provide relief to Delhiites from the pollution caused by burning firecrackers.”

Notably, bursting crackers are only allowed to celebrate Arvind Kejriwal’s return from Tihar Jail. Nonetheless, the ban yielded no results as the air quality remained unchanged with the possibility of additional decline. The amount of work AAP put into cleaning up the Yamuna, which is still quite dirty and where people were compelled to observe the Chhath festival amid the poisonous foam is a clear indication of the party’s dedication to a clean environment.

The Delhi government was also slammed by the Supreme Court for not enacting a year-round ban on firecrackers to solve the ongoing air pollution problem in Delhi and for not enforcing the crackers ban strictly. It also examined the government’s order that makes exceptions for weddings and elections. The AAP appears to be more concerned with a day or two of Hindus bursting crackers than with taking proactive measures to address the real issue.

Why defend the indefensible

The opposition, the media, and their ecosystem are prepared to play politics and shift responsibility on anyone anyone instead of identifying the actual problem. They will happily point their fingers at Diwali (a Hindu festival because of their obvious aversion to all native things including its culture and religion), industries, power plants and maybe one day even aliens. There is no disputing that industries contribute to pollution, but at least they serve the purpose of fueling the country’s growth, but what does stubble-burning achieve besides causing pollution? Why defend it so shamelessly?

What alternatives do these people have in the event that the thermal power plants are closed? How are they going to manage the electricity demand of over 33 million residents of Delhi NCR? Since cars also contribute to pollution, we ought to outlaw them as well? Do Ravish Kumar and those who promote such narratives don’t own cars or air conditioners?

The energy we use still majorly comes from fossil fuels combustion. Arvind Kejriwal’s opulent official residence is reported to have 50 air conditioners, a 250-tonne air conditioning plant, 12 large chandeliers and 57 ceiling fans. Given his concern for the environment and his opposition to power plants, he appears to have discovered another means to provide electricity in addition to a few environmentally friendly air conditioners.

Industrial expansion is essential to the nation’s economic development, and their first strategy focuses on ways to target the means that could accelerate India’s economic growth or attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration rather than attempting to find practical answers to the pressing issue. It only indicates that they are not bothered about the problem and only want to exploit the issue to get at their political opponents. Moreover, the ‘research’ studies that fail to consider all the factors and are not conducted on equal footing only serve to support their story, irrespective of their real objectives.

Their unreasonable propaganda against thermal power plants is reminiscent of the West, which has just realized the perils of climate change and wants India and other developing countries to control their carbon emissions after they flourished their economies not only through colonization, but also using coal.

To put it simply, concrete solutions that do not aim to hamper the country’s economic advancement, are not predicated on petty political maneuvers and absurd blame games that might be advantageous to the polity but definitely not the nation or its people must be devised to deal with the pollution problem. Thermal power plants and other elements that lead to pollution must be regulated, and steps should be taken to minimize their contribution to the problem. However, the issue calls for a comprehensive approach and effective methods. Only individuals with personal or political agendas can gain from blaming half of the reasons and ignoring the other half.