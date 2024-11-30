After a man tried to throw some liquid on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Saturday, a blame game has started between AAP and BJP. While AAP has claimed that the attack was done at the behest of BJP, the BJP leaders have claimed that it was a drama by Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi CM Atishi claimed on X that a BJP worker attacked Arvind Kejriwal in broad daylight, adding that BJP is feeling very nervous about losing the Delhi elections for the third time. She claimed that while BJP won 8 seats in last assembly elections, this time the party will win zero seats.

Official X account of AAP also claimed that Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by BJP, calling the party ‘shameless’. It tweeted, ‘Shameless BJP again got Kejriwal attacked. Kejriwal was attacked by BJP during his march for raising questions on the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi‼️ Amit Shah’s failure has once again become public knowledge, there is no rule of law in Delhi but the rule of BJP goons. If a former Chief Minister is not safe in the country’s capital, then what will happen to the common man?’

🚨 बेशर्म भाजपा ने फिर करवाया केजरीवाल जी पर हमला 🚨



दिल्ली की बिगड़ी कानून व्यवस्था पर सवाल उठाने पर पदयात्रा के दौरान भाजपा ने केजरीवाल जी पर हमला करवाया ‼️



अमित शाह की नाकामी फिर जग जाहिर हुई है, दिल्ली में कानून का राज़ नहीं भाजपाई गुंडो का राज है। अगर देश की राजधानी में एक… pic.twitter.com/zqtNe63Ls0 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) November 30, 2024

AAP further added, “Delhi’s law and order situation has completely collapsed under BJP rule.”

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also blamed BJP for the attempted liquid attack, alleging that earlier also BJP had carried out attacked on the AAP supremo. He said, “There are continuous attacks on Arvind Kejriwal. BJP attacked him in Nangloi. He was attacked in Chhatarpur. The law and order in Delhi have collapsed and the central government and the Home Minister are not doing anything.”

BJP, on the other hand, called the incident a stunt by AAP, noting that Arvind Kejriwal is regularly attacked with slaps, inks etc before elections. Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Our Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdev has been consistently saying that all of Arvind Kejriwal’s political strategies are failing. Now, he might resort to his oldest tactic, which involves creating drama and seeking sympathy. Today, such an incident has occurred. We urge the Delhi Police to take strict action against those involved, conduct a thorough investigation, and reveal the truth behind this incident.”

Delhi: BJP Delhi Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor reacts to the liquid thrown on AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal, says, "Our Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdev has been consistently saying that all of Arvind Kejriwal's political strategies are failing. Now, he might resort to… pic.twitter.com/39yVoT9x2m — IANS (@ians_india) November 30, 2024

Praveen Shankar Kapoor denied BJP’s role behind the incident, saying that the Delhi BJP condemns all forms of violent protests.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that locals in the area confronted Kejriwal about issues like polluted water, and denied BJP’s link to the incident. He also accused AAP of exaggerating the incident.

In the meanwhile, after the man who attempted to throw a liquid at Arvind Kejriwal was beaten up by AAP supporters, he has been detained by Delhi police. The man has been identified as Ashok Jha, who works as a Bus Marshal at Khanpur Depot. Police sources said that the attack by Jha was foiled and he was immediately caught as the police staff was nearby along with ropes. The incident took place in Greater Kailash during the former Delhi CM’s padayatra.

A probe has been launched to find the motive behind the act.