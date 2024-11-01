Days after the Hindu community carried out a massive protest rally in the historic Lal Dighi ground in Chittagong city of Bangladesh, the police booked 19 members of the ‘Sanatan Jagaran Mancha (SJM)’ on Wednesday (30th October).

The rally was organised on 25th October this year to protest against the Islamist onslaught on Hindus. A police complaint was filed by one Firoz Khan against SJM spokesperson Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari, ISKCON priest Lilraj Das Brahmachari and others.

Khan accused the Hindus of ‘disrespecting’ the national flag of Bangladesh by allegedly placing a saffron Hindu flag atop it in the New Market intersection of Chittagong. The Kotwali police station registered a First Information Report (FIR) and booked the Hindu leaders.

Bangladesh Police registered a frivolous sedition case against Sri Chinmoy, who led a huge rally over impunity of communal attackers under reign of @ChiefAdviserGoB.



The rights activist who has been very much vocal against wave of violence inflicted on minorities listed as… pic.twitter.com/Utgfx6nAEg — Bangladesh Perspectives (@bdperspectives) October 30, 2024

Cases were also filed against other members of the Hindu community. They include Ajay Dutta, Gopal Das Tipu, Kathak Das, Amit Dhar, Roni Das, Rajiv Das, Krishna Kumar Dutt, Jiku Chowdhury, Newton Dey, Tushar Chakraborty, Mithun Dey, Rupon Dhar, Rimon Dutt, Sukant Das and Biswajit Gupta.

The police also gave in to the diktat of the local Muslims and arrested two Hindus, namely, Rajesh Chowdhury and Hriday Das, on charges of ‘sedition.’ The local administration also removed the saffron flag from the New Market intersection of Chittagong.

The Hindus, who have voiced their angst against the targeting of their temples, shops and businesses, are now accused of ‘rejecting the integrity of the state’, ‘undermining the country’s sovereignty and creating unrest’, and ‘destabilising the state by displaying religious flag above national flag’.

The Sanatani is holding a rally at the historic Cheragi Pahar intersection in Chittagong district of Bangladesh protesting the false sedition case filed against 18 named and numerous unnamed Sanatani people by the anti-Sanatan group to curtail the rights of the Sanatani people. pic.twitter.com/AGVBjvlbkJ — SATYAM SANGHA (@BangladeshVedic) October 31, 2024

Following the motivated FIR and arrest of two Hindus, the community organised a protest march at the Cheragi Pahar intersection of Chittagong. The Sanatan Jagaran Mancha has also announced demonstrations in 65 districts of Bangladesh on Friday (1st November).

On 25th October, the Hindu community put forth 8 demands and sought their immediate implementation:-