Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Uttar Pradesh: Crowd consisting Islamists pelt stones at police during Muzzafarnagar by-polls

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh: Crowd consisting Muslims pelt stones at police during Muzzafarnagar by-polls; play victim claim harassment, details
Image- Jansatta
On Wednesday, 20th November, massive chaos erupted during voting in the Meerapur constituency of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh where a crowd clashed with the state police in Kakrauli, pelting them with stones. The situation escalated to the point where officers who were attacked by the miscreants resorted to disperse the crowd by using a pistol. The SSP has since arrived at the scene with additional forces to manage the tense situation.

As per the reports, the incident is believed to have happened when Muslims in huge numbers reached the spot to cast their votes. The Police then began controlling the crowd, checking the IDs of all the voters in line and asking them to follow the due procedure and discipline. Following this the crowd began pelting stones at the police after which the latter resorted to using a pistol to disperse the crowd.

After creating a ruckus, the crowd consisting of Muslims later allegedly began playing victim claiming that they were being harassed by the state police. SP candidate Sumbul Rana meanwhile alleged that the police ‘obstructed’ the voting process by scrutinizing voters’ IDs and allegedly harassing them. Similar unrest was reported in Sisamau, Kanpur, where Muslim voters alleged that the police were checking their IDs but then barring them from voting. SP candidate Naseem Solanki accused the police of using force and preventing people from casting their votes.

Similarly, AIMIM candidate Arshad Rana raised serious concerns, while Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Mithlesh Pal filed a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing former MP Kadir Rana of facilitating fraudulent voting. Rana further expressed frustration, stating, “There are significant issues here. Our supporters are being denied the right to vote, and the administration is not offering any assistance. Police are actively stopping voters.”

Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Singh meanwhile denied the claims and said that the clashes were stopped by the Police. “During the Meerapur assembly by-election, there was a clash between two parties near village Kakaroli of police station area Kakaroli. Police reached the spot immediately and removed everyone using force. Peace is maintained at the spot and voting is going on in a free and fair manner,” he said.

Voting for nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh began at 7 a.m. on November 20 under tight security measures. Following intense campaigning and slogan-shouting by leaders from various political parties, the electioneering for these polls concluded on Monday evening. The constituencies where polling is taking place include Katehari in Ambedkar Nagar, Karhal in Mainpuri, Meerapur in Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, Majhawan in Mirzapur, Sisamau in Kanpur, Khair in Aligarh, Phulpur in Prayagraj, and Kundarki in Moradabad.

The results of the Uttar Pradesh by-polls, along with those for 15 Assembly seats in Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, will be announced on November 23.

