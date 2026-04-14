The harrowing revelation of sexual harassment and a conversion racket at TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) at Maharashtra’s Nashik has stunned the nation. The police have apprehended several individuals, including Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh and Ashwini Chanani. Nida Khan continues to be at large while the other identified perpetrators are in police custody.

Furthermore, 9 victims have come forward, including a male, and 9 FIRs (First Information Reports) have been registered between 26th March and 3rd April. Notably, the first person to step forward with the alarming accusations was an unmarried Hindu woman belonging to the Dalit community, leading to police involvement, reported Organiser.

A gruesome tale of exploitation, Hindumisia and coercion

The young Dalit woman met Danish in January 2022, and the two instantly struck up a conversation because they attended the same college. He promised her a position at the firm where he worked, and they started having frequent meetings. She was eventually hired in the same office. One fateful day, he held her and planted a kiss on her lips without her permission, declaring his wish to wed her.

“In July 2022, when Danish came to meet me at Deolali Camp, he demanded physical intercourse with me, forcibly pulled me close and kissed me on the lips. When I tried to resist, he expressed his desire,” the complainant stated and disclosed that he phoned her or met her periodically at Devlali Camp after she graduated from college. She completed her BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications), arrived at the corporation for an interview at Danish’s recommendation and was employed as an associate.

“Since Danish was also in the same company, we would meet and talk constantly. His friends Tausif and Nida also lived with us. We used to go to the canteen and go for walks together. During that time, Danish and Tausif would explain to me the difference between Hindu dharma and Islam and convince me about how their religion was better,” she recounted.

They insulted Sanatan and would refer to Shivling as a “male genital” and claimed that it is vulgar to worship it. Draupadi was termed an “adulterer” since she had 5 husbands, and Bhagwan Krishna was called a “womaniser” by Danish. He took the woman to Trambak Road on his bike without informing her and pushed her into intimate relations in August 2024.

Tausif found out about this and blackmailed her by threatening that he would expose everything to her family if she did not have similar relations with him. “He would catch me in the lobby and pantry while I was in the office and would have sex with me to make me feel ashamed,” she expressed. Afterwards, he and Danish persistently mocked Hinduism and maintained that her life would change after conversion, as they sexually exploited her simultaneously.

To the woman’s further astonishment, she uncovered that Danish has two children and a wife, Mahirin, who reached out to her in February of this year. She then confronted him, but he responded with vague answers, emphasising that he lied and was never interested in marrying her.

Danish, Tausif and Nida are accused of hurting her religious feelings between July 2022 and February 2026 by making offensive comments about Hindu gods. Additionally, she pointed out that Danish made marriage promises, won her trust via frequent meetings, but later deceived her.

Of course, the incident would have provided an ideal opportunity for the Ambedkarites and the left-liberal ecosystem to capitalise and launch a fierce attack. However, this is an unconventional scenario for figures like Chandra Shekhar Aazad, earlier known as Chandra Shekhar Aazad Ravan, his Bhim Army (Bharat Ekta Mission) and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram), alongside other members of this faction, due to their commitment to the non-existent “Dalit and Muslim unity.”

As a result, people whose entire ideology and political activism focus on Dalits and who are in the business of making a mountain out of a molehill have chosen to remain quiet on a development that truly warranted their strongest support and loud voices. Their pro-Dalit stance is as selective and opportunistic as the secularism of India, which is only a means to subjugate the Hindu community while accommodating and accommodating others.

Their outrage is similarly reserved for specific instances where Muslims are not the accused; otherwise, how would they maintain the facade of a united front? Moreover, this is not a rarity but the usual behaviour for this cabal to turn a blind eye to the crimes perpetrated by individuals from their preferred community.

Muslims continually attack Dalits while Ambedkarites, liberals and leftists look the other way

Last month, the murder of 26-year-old Dalit youth Tarun Kumar Khatik by Islamists in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar sent shockwaves throughout the country, as condolences and outrage poured from across the nation. He was lynched to death as a small amount of water accidentally splashed on a Muslim woman after a balloon was thrown by a little girl during Holi celebrations.

Ravan and his gang maintained a deafening silence for several days, but their hypocrisy was called out, pushing him to react to the occurrence. However, as anticipated, he tactfully blamed the government, the authorities, the law-and-order condition and whatnot except the killers.

A routine statement was made to seek action against the murderers, as is customary for these individuals. Ravan also invoked the matter in the Parliament, but again failed to address the brutality that he would have firmly outlined and condemned had the violence not been carried out by Muslims.

On 24th February, the police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr nabbed 12 individuals from the Muslim community for their involvement in an attack on Dalit Hindus during a Kuaan Poojan and Devi Jagran event. The accused initiated the attack over the DJ music, which was halted at their request in the name of namaz. However, the music resumed after their prayers were concluded, and it provoked the Muslims.

A heated exchange was sparked between both parties, resulting in a physical assault on Dalit Hindus. Afterwards, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were brought against 15 known and 50 anonymous persons. Ambedkarites and the liberal ecosystem appear indifferent to atrocities and oppressions, terms they are quick to use but not in cases where they are actually relevant.

Likewise, a disturbing incident of religious conversion was recently reported in which Dalits were compelled and threatened into changing their faith in the Dhobahi village of the Siddharthnagar district of the state. Two Hindu brothers, Babulal Vishwakarma and Omprakash Vishwakarma, were warned of severe consequences if they did not comply with the demands after their brother and his family were successfully converted.

Maulvi Ghulam Hussain, Hadisullah, who is the former village chief, and Farooq had been booked by the authorities. Nevertheless, such actions are not perceived as an assault on the religious freedom of the scheduled castes by the advocates of Dalit rights as the accused are Muslim.

On 2nd February, a 15-year-old Dalit girl was rescued from Indore after she had disappeared for two days from Ujjain. A minor Muslim boy had kept her at a relative’s house, disguising her in a burqa with the assistance of his friend Moin. However, since the religion of the accused interprets the perception of Dalit victimhood, why should the minor girl from be treated in any other manner? Thus, the “grooming jihad” was overlooked by these politicians, ideologues and “activists” who take every chance to portray themselves as the foremost champions of Dalit rights, in glaring disparity to the truth.

However, since the religion of the accused interprets the perception of Dalit victimhood, why should the minor girl be treated in any other manner? Thus, the “grooming jihad” was overlooked by these politicians, ideologues and “activists” who take every chance to portray themselves as the foremost champions of Dalit rights, in glaring disparity to the truth.

The alliance between Dalits and Muslims was once more proven to be a farce when a youth passed away from injuries inflicted by the family of his girlfriend over their interfaith bond. This event took place in Saidhari village in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh last August.

Nitish was with his Muslim lover when her family showed up. They ripped his clothes as he sustained neck injuries and lost consciousness. His family hurriedly transported him to the hospital, but the doctors could not save him owing to the severity of the attack. The caste warriors obviously fell silent, as their outbursts can never be aimed at the Muslim community because of their exclusive devotion to this illusory coalition.

“Dalit-Muslim” unity, akin to the “Hindu-Muslim” brotherhood, is an illusion created by those who benefit from these artificial relationships, which are in direct contradiction to the prevailing realities.

Sexual offences through the lens of caste and religion

The feminists in this group exhibit a level of hypocrisy and double standards similar to that of their male counterparts. They approach the serious issue of sexual crimes not with the intent to pursue justice, but rather through a casteist or religious prism, allowing an accused to evade punishment, thereby enabling him to continue his repulsive behaviour towards other women.

Congress troll and anti-Brahmin propagandist Dr Meena Kandasamy confessed to a similar act in 2022 when she chose to spare her molester after obtaining her first paycheck from his wife and insisting that demanding justice would somehow enhance Brahminism. Thereafter, she continued her anti-Brahmin campaign over the years.

Dr. Ruchika Sharma, another pro-Dalit voice, infamous for her provocative videos disguised as history lessons, also let go of a predator not due to fear, but out of concern for “fanning Islamophobia.” The flaws in the arguments clearly reflect how these women are lacking in any rational thought or sense, instead only thriving on and acting out of hatred and propaganda.

The decision to prioritise optics over justice reveals the true intentions behind their activism and the reality of their commitment to their cause which might be illustrated as supportive of marginalised or Dalit persons, but is, in fact, a hateful agenda against the Hindu community.

In addition to this, the self-styled messiah of Dalits, Ravan, faces allegations of stealing money and destroying the lives of numerous girls from the community, including Rohini Ghavari. It has been reported that he trapped her in a relationship. He kept his child and marriage a secret from her, tricked her with false promises of a political career and subjected her to sexual harassment.

Evidently, every element of this ecosystem is driven by pretences instead of genuine efforts for the community they claim to advocate for so passionately. On the other hand, their actions have potentially caused distress to the people of this community. However, they care about the politics and optics, but not the community or the victims. They just exploit the same to shape narratives for their personal and political benefits.

Background of the fresh matter

This criminal syndicate was active for 4 years and was executed by the accused, who acted as team leaders at the BPO unit. Hindu women were compelled to consume beef, made to offer Namaz and converted to Islam. It has been disclosed that the Muslim HR (Human Resources) manager told the targeted women to remain “calm” and manipulated them into believing that this was standard conduct in multinational businesses.

TCS stated the case, cleverly omitting any reference to the jihadi conspiracy that centred on Hindu staff and attempted to exonerate itself from any misconduct while distancing itself from the controversy by alleging that the offenders had been promptly suspended.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed for the inquiry. The HR manager is remanded to police custody till 15th April, while the others have been sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

Conclusion

The details of the case that ought to have united all pro-Dalit voices have not succeeded in this due to the religious identity of the perpetrators. Ravan, whose entire career is a product of Dalit politics, Ambedkarites and others like them hardly show any concern for the community when it does not allow them to perpetuate divisive caste politics and align with their agenda.

They are following the same pattern yet again, and it is only a matter of time before they exploit a favourable situation to advance their caste-driven agenda, all while masquerading as defenders of Dalit interests. In reality, Dalits are reduced to instruments in a larger political game. When support is determined by the caste or religion of the accused rather than by facts and justice, it reflects a profound collapse of political integrity. What is presented as advocacy is, in effect, little more than opportunism, part spectacle, part propaganda, with little genuine concern for the rights or welfare of any community.