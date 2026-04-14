In Maharashtra’s Nashik, a sexual harassment and Islamic conversion racket operating within the BPO unit of one of the biggest tech firms in India, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has been exposed. It has emerged that six Muslim employees working as team leaders and two women, including a Muslim, were forcing Hindu women to convert to Islam, offer namaz and eat beef. This Islamist horror against Hindu women at the TCS office in Nashik continued for over four years.

Multiple FIRs filed at the Mumbai Naka Police Station in the TCS Nashik grooming and conversion Jihad case, exclusively accessed by OpIndia, indicate that there was a coordinated pattern wherein sexual predation was weaponised by the accused Hindu-hating Muslim employees to target, trap, abuse, and force Hindu female employees to convert to Islam.

The accused grooming Jihadis essentially took advantage of the workplace power to suppress the complaints by Hindu victims about the sexual harassment, exploitation and incessant brainwashing to sow hatred in their minds against Hinduism and lure them into the Islamic fold, they were being subjected to.

The accused, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Meman, Asif Ansari, Tausif Attar, and Shafi Sheikh, are all associated with the ODC-02 unit handling Axis Bank credit card collections via tele-calling. The FIRs in this case have been filed based on the complaints lodged by three Hindu women employees, two 23-year-old associates and a 36-year-old Team Leader.

Sustained sexual harassment, vulgar innuendos, physical advances, invasive questions, derogatory commentary against Hindu deities and traditions and the ultimate goal of establishing Islamic supremacy by converting Hindu women to Islam, this OpIndia compilation of the FIRs will dissect the Islamist playbook of rape and conversion jihad.

FIR 164/2026: Team Leader mentions years of harassment ignored, a Muslim senior pushed a Hindu employee to visit Ajmer Dargah for ‘guaranteed childbirth’

Registered on 2nd April 2026, the complaint was filed by a Hindu woman (36), a Team Leader with over 11 years at TCS. In her complaint, she accused Shafi Sheikh of inappropriate conduct dating back to 2022, including leering at her chest during meetings and smirking suggestively. Despite escalating the matter to senior management, including Senior Manager Nitin Kapoor and Team Leader Deepak Singh, no meaningful corrective action was taken apart from a transfer.

The complainant revealed that Sheikh continued to approach her even after the transfer, and multiple female employees had raised oral complaints against him, suggesting a recurring pattern that went unaddressed.

She further mentioned that Tausif Attar engaged in deeply intrusive behaviour following her miscarriage in early 2026. He subjected her to uncomfortable, lingering stares and repeatedly suggested that she contact a “Maulvi in Ajmer,” claiming that visiting him would “guarantee” childbirth. These remarks, she said, amounted to an unwarranted intrusion into her personal and medical circumstances.

Apparently, Muslim groomers advertising Ajmer Maulvi for ‘guaranteed childbirth’ is not only about intrusion into a Hindu woman’s personal life but also an orientation to the supposed ‘real and effective’ Islamic faith. One visit, two visits, and the instilling of Islamic beliefs alongside alienation from the Hindu faith of the target begins.

FIR 171/2026: Young associate details targeted harassment, sexual innuendos, and religious affronts

This FIR was lodged on the complaint by a 23-year-old associate, another Hindu woman, against Raza Meman and Shahrukh Qureshi. The victim said that both men frequently called her to their desks under work-related pretexts but then steered conversations toward her personal life, asking whether she had a boyfriend or relationships within the office. She was also subjected to body-shaming remarks, including comments about her being “too thin” and suggestions that she join a gym.

The complainant stated that the harassment by Muslim employees extended beyond verbal derogatory comments to suggestive behaviour. In one instance, Raza told Qureshi, “Isko tere liye ready kar,” implying an intent to groom her for him. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa on March 19, 2026, she said that Raza publicly called her over, looked her up and down, and made remarks mocking Hindu customs by questioning whether she performed puja or merely dressed up for appearances.

The Hindu complainant further stated that Qureshi persistently asked her out despite repeated refusals, creating sustained mental pressure. The fear of retaliation and the perceived dominance of the Muslim accused within the workplace prevented her from raising internal complaints.

The ‘Isko tere liye ready kar’ encompassed sexual abuse, which is essentially a Islamist tactic of humiliating Kafirs and establishing religious dominance, distancing the targeted Hindu woman from her faith by repeated insults, provocative questions about her religious beliefs, swiftly inserting Islamic counters and answers, luring the target towards Islam, while also attempting to establish physical intimacy to ensure that if the brainwashing tactic fails, the coercion tactic does the trick.

The “ready kar” is a mission of Islamic conquest. It is a mission to trap, sexually exploit, brainwash, alienate from the Hindu faith, Islamise, convert to Islam, marry and reproduce. Purpose served? One Hindu less, kafir insulted, perceived as a conquest for Islam and eventual contribution to Muslim demography in a Hindu-majority country.

FIR 168/2026: Physical assault, sexual comments, and religious insults

The third FIR in the present case, lodged on the complaint by another 23-year-old Hindu woman, names all the Muslim accused and gives the most detailed account of the grooming jihad horror. She stated that during her training period in June 2025, Shahrukh Qureshi and Raza Meman repeatedly questioned her about her honeymoon, sexual life, and past relationships in an intrusive and inappropriate manner, at times accompanied by veiled threats of exposure. Raza referred to her as a “player” and insinuated that he could “help” in her husband’s absence.

It was further alleged that the accused Arif Ansari repeatedly indulged in obscene acts, including inappropriate touching of her thighs, waist, shoulders, and stomach, forcing a hug, and making sexually explicit remarks about her body and clothing.

Moreover, Ansari made derogatory comments about Hinduism. He gave statements suggesting that sexual violence occurs in Hindu communities because women do not wear burqas, along with remarks mocking Hindu deities.

“Asif Ansari told me that because you people don’t wear a burqa in your religion, rapes happen… Your gods roam naked (ugde nagde firtat), how do you even like such gods?” the FIR quotes the victim.

The complainant further accused Tausif Akhtar of misusing work interactions to establish physical proximity, including touching her cheek-to-cheek under the guise of training and making sexually suggestive comments. The victim also alleged that the accused, Shafi Sheikh, engaged in repeated lewd staring and intimidating conduct, including circling her workspace.

On the occasion of the Hindu festival, Gudi Padwa, Raza Meman pulled her saree pallu while Tausif Akhtar and Asif Ansari made obscene remarks. She stated that fear of losing her job forced her to endure the harassment silently, leading to significant mental trauma.

The first FIR in TCS Nashik grooming jihad: Tausif, Danish, and Nida made offensive remarks about Hinduism, equating Shivling to male genitalia

The First FIR in the TCS grooming jihad case was registered on 23rd March at the Deolali Camp Police Station in Nashik. Following the registration of the FIR, women cops went undercover in the company to investigate the matter. This FIR was filed on the complaint of a Hindu woman against Danish Sheikh, Tausif Akhtar and one HR department employee, Nida Khan.

Registered on the complaint of a 23-year-old Hindu woman working at TCS Nashik BPO unit, the FIR states that the victim met Danish Sheikh in January 2022 at Lavit Market in Deolali Camp. The two developed friendly relations after discovering that they had graduated from the same college. Danish reportedly told her that he worked at TCS and assured her that he could help her secure a job at the company.

In July 2022, Danish called the Hindu victim to Khandoba Tekdi in Deolali Camp, where he demanded physical relations and forcibly kissed her. When she resisted, he expressed his intention to marry her. The complainant stated that after she completed her BCA degree, she appeared for an interview at TCS on his suggestion and was selected for the post of Associate. Danish was already working in the same company, and after she joined, interactions between them increased.

It is further alleged that Danish’s associates, Tausif Akhtar and Nida Khan, were also part of the same group and attempted to influence her religious beliefs. The complainant stated that they repeatedly told her that Islam was superior to Hinduism while also making offensive remarks about Hindu deities.

The FIR states that Nida Khan and Tausif allegedly told the complainant that the Shivling represented male genitalia and that worshipping it was obscene. Danish Sheikh is also accused of making derogatory remarks about Lord Krishna and Draupadi, which the complainant said hurt her religious sentiments.

The complainant also alleged that Danish Sheikh took her to Hotel Anand Resort on Trimbak Road without prior information and forced her into physical relations. The complainant stated that Tausif later came to know about the relationship and threatened to inform her family unless she agreed to his demand for physical relations.

Tausif repeatedly caught hold of her in the office lobby and pantry and made sexual advances, which caused embarrassment and distress. He also continued to speak against the Hindu religion and persuade the victim to convert to Islam while also maintaining a forced physical proximity.

In February this year, the complainant was contacted by a woman named Mahirin, who claimed to be Danish Sheikh’s wife. It was revealed that Sheikh is married and is a father of two children. When confronted by the victim, he allegedly confessed to having no intentions of marrying her. Yet, Danish established physical relations on the pretext of marriage despite being already married. Meanwhile, Tausif continuously made sexual advances in the office premises.

Despite having elements of a textbook case of what is colloquially described as love jihad, wherein Muslim men often conceal their religious identity, or pretend to be secular, feign love, indulge in sexual relations with non-Muslim women on the pretext of marriage, record obscene pictures and videos, use them to extort money and force the victim into converting to Islam.

There is a semblance of “The Kerala Story” sans an Islamic terrorism angle. There is a workplace dominated by Muslim men, with a Muslim woman essentially playing the role of an enabler and facilitator of rape and conversion jihad. From derogatory commentary on the Hindu victim’s religious beliefs, lewd gestures and jibes, constant instilling of the idea of supposed Islamic superiority, establishing physical intimacy, threatening the victim, essentially crippling her senses through manipulation to ensure she is unable to break the spiral and succumbs to Islamist intransigence and ultimately converts to Islam.

‘Was Shiva really the father of Ganesha’, ‘Krishna was a womaniser’ and more: Three FIRs reveal how accused Muslim employees at TCS Nashik harboured deep hatred for Hinduism and weaponised it to target Hindu women

FIR numbers 0163, 0164, and 0167 further provide a detailed and disturbing account of the hatred, workplace harassment and abuse that Hindu women were subjected to by accused Muslim employees at TCS Nashik.

In the FIR No. 0163, the complainant described repeated instances where a senior colleague made inappropriate comments about her body and personal life in front of others, creating an atmosphere of embarrassment and distress.

The complainant stated that even though they had a professional relationship, “Tausif would come to my table and ask me about my personal life. He would ask if I had a boyfriend or a partner.”

The FIR also mentions that Tausif would gaze at female employees up and down from head to toe, wink while staring at their breasts and private parts, and make comments on their physical ‘size’.

In one instance, the Hindu victim was having chhas (buttermilk) in the office, to which Tausif came and said, “I also have chhas. Would you like to, have it?” while pointing towards his genitals.

Adding a layer to the allegations levelled in the FIR No. 0163, FIR No. 0156 details how a woman employee was subjected to vulgar and sexually suggestive remarks by colleagues. The complainant stated that questions about her personal relationships and insinuations about her character were routinely made in the office environment.

“Brahma is a rapist of his own daughter…” She objected, but he said, “Ram and Sita must have eaten animals during their exile. How can they survive in the jungle?” When asked on what basis he said so, he replied, “It’s common logic.”

The complaint indicates that these remarks were not isolated incidents but part of a continuing pattern that persisted despite her objections. The employee further stated that the behaviour affected her mental well-being and professional confidence, as she was forced to endure such comments in a shared workspace.

In addition to personal remarks and vulgar commentary, the accused Muslim employees made derogatory and offensive comments about Hindu deities, including Lord Ganesha and Lord Krishna. “Krishna had married 16,000 women. He was a womaniser”, accused Tausif told the victim.

This was not an isolated incident, but a part of a pattern. The FIR states that the Muslim accused derisively mocked the existence of Lord Shiva, and cast aspersions on the father of Lord Ganesha, the Elephant-headed Hindu God. “Why couldn’t Shiva wait when Parvati had gone to take a bath? How do you know Ganesha was their son?” the accused had said while mocking Hindu Gods.

In FIR No. 0167, another complainant named an accused individual and described repeated harassment that continued over a significant duration. The FIR reflects similar patterns seen in the other complaints, where verbal misconduct, intimidation, and lack of corrective action appear to have emboldened the accused. Police records indicate that these incidents occurred within the same office premises, suggesting that multiple employees may have faced comparable experiences.

Hatred against Hindus, targeted harassment of Hindu women by Muslim men and a female Muslim facilitator: TCS Nashik became a hub of grooming jihad for four years.

The fact that a group of Muslim employees at India’s top tech company were able to allegedly target Hindu female colleague, mock core Hindu religious beliefs, abuse Hindu deities, sexually abuse Hindu women at the workplace, and pursue Islamic conversion agenda for years, without getting caught until now, indicates that the top leadership of the Nashik office might have known and chosen to tolerate the blatant communal and sexual harassment.

Usually, corporate settings are expected to be merit-based safe spaces. However, the TCS Nashik episode, especially the failure of the internal redressal in acting on the repeated complaints by Hindu women, shows that no matter how posh and safe a setting, once infiltrated by Islamist fanatics, it ceases to be safe.

The gruesome tale of workplace harassment, Hindumisia and Islamist coercion at the said TCS Nashik office serves as a stark example of how Hindu-hating Islamist jihadist ideology can manifest in everyday professional environments, turning the lives of non-Muslim employees, particularly women, into a living hell. The complicit silence and inaction of the authorities in such workspaces further emboldens the jihadi perpetrators who are already filled with a sense of entitlement and a superiority complex.

One question that arises here is how this harrowing crime continued for years without concrete action by the TCS top-level officials. The answer to this lies in the delayed and tepid statement issued by the Tata Consultancy Services after the grooming jihad scandal was exposed.

The tech giant avoided even mentioning the Islamic jihadist conversion nexus that targeted the female Hindu employees. “TCS has a long-standing zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form. We have always ensured the highest standards of safety and well-being of our employees at the workplace,” the TCS statement reads.

The company used vague phrases and terms like ‘coercion of any form’ and ‘harassment’ even as its Hindu employees were allegedly sexually harassed, their Hindu faith regularly insulted, force-fed beef, made to offer Namaz and converted to Islam by their male Muslim colleagues and the absconding HR Manager, Nida Khan, told the victims to stay ‘calm’ and gaslighted them into believing that it was normal practice in multi-national companies. How is it that Khan’s work was never reviewed, and if reviewed, her deliberate suppression of the harassment complaints of the victims did not catch the eye of the said office’s top leadership?

A massive sexual harassment and conversion racket was underway for four years at the TCS Nashik office, and the company skipped to even mention the core issue, let alone condemn it in the harshest terms.

TCS’s ‘balanced’ statement riddled with PR buzzwords reflects that even their action against the arrested accused Muslim employees was more about face-saving than genuine concern for what its female Hindu employees went through. The TCS office essentially became an Islamist workshop with a clear agenda of religious conversion via coercion, manipulation and humiliation. If it took four years for India’s top private company to be “made aware of” such horror transpiring in one of their offices, who knows how many such rackets must be operating in other MNCs.

There has been a systemic failure to protect Hindu employees from Muslim groomers in a single department, and yet TCS’s response carried frustrating nonchalance.

This deliberate act of downplaying the communality of the crime, the religious hatred and drivers behind it is not confined to TCS’s statement. Be it communally motivated sexual harassment of Hindu women by Islamists, the isolated cases of love jihad, the organised conversion rackets as those run by Chhangur Baba in Uttar Pradesh, the Ajmer sex and blackmail scandal of the 1990s, the Beawar Muslim grooming gangs, to Muslim mob violence, and Islamic terrorism, the so-called liberal-progressives have a penchant for suppressing the Islamist motivations of such crimes.

They have this itch to immediately distance Islam from these crimes, blame the perpetrators, sometimes even on the victims, and the circumstances, but never the core religion-based cause.

It was seen how after the Pahalgam terror attack wherein Hindu men were shot dead by Pakistani jihadis only after confirming the Hindu identity of the victims, and during the November 2025 Delhi car bomb explosion, wherein an educated doctor Umar un-Nabi carried out a Fidayeen attack to kill kafirs, the immediate response of the liberal-progressive cabal that leaves no opportunity to attack Hindus and Hindutva, was dissociating the Islamic drivers.

Similarly, in the TCS Nashik grooming jihad racket, the first victim was a Dalit Hindu woman. Yet, when the matter came to light, none of the Ambedkarite social justice warriors, who owe their careers to Dalit-rights activism, came forward and spoke out. Had the perpetrators been ‘upper caste’ Hindu men, the many Chandrashekhar Azad and Bhim Army would have stirred a storm. But since the accused perpetrators are Muslims and it is essentially a case of Islamist crimes, they turned a blind eye.

Remember the outrage over the 2021-2022 Bulli Bai and Sulli Deal controversy? The entire left-liberal media cabal, not only in India but also abroad, caused a massive uproar and villainised Hindus. In this case, it was a bunch of teenagers taking publicly available pictures of some Muslim women and putting them on an app, which was hosted on GitHub, for ‘auction’. The blatant misuse of publicly available images was indeed condemnable; however, there were essentially no real auctions and no real victims of sexual harassment. And yet, the controversy dominated national and international headlines for weeks because the supposed ‘victims’ were Muslim women while the ‘perpetrators’ were Hindu boys.

The same Islamo-leftist propaganda outlets like The Wire, Scroll, The Quint, Newslaundry, etc, which wrote tearjerker articles over the ridiculous Bulli Bai controversy, have not even properly covered the TCS Nashik grooming and conversion jihad case, let alone exhibiting proportionate outrage. Apparently, the imaginary plight of Muslim women is more worthy of fighting for than the real horrors endured by Hindu women at the hands of Muslim men.

While the liberals chose conspicuous silence, Islamists chose whitewashing. The ‘strategies’ differ, but the goal is essentially the same: ensuring that Muslims are allowed to target and abuse Hindus, particularly Hindu women.

The Wire, which has a track record of giving a Muslim victimhood spin even to the cases wherein Hindus are the victims and Muslims are the perpetrators, did not publish a single report on the TCS Nashik case. However, its senior editor, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, at least, at a personal level, did not skip the ritual of swiping the Muslim victim card even as victims are Hindus.

“A new wave of targeting Muslims- not the paan vendor or street hawker this time, but the educated, skilled, employed. The aim is clear: make even the few who’ve secured jobs in this majoritarian system unemployable,” Sherwani posted.

How should one interpret this? Is Arfa not insinuating that the Hindu women who have come forward and filed complaints against their Muslim colleagues over workplace harassment and coercion for conversion to Islam are lying? Is Arfa not suggesting that Hindu employees of the TCS Nashik office have ‘targeted’ Muslim colleagues to ensure they become “unemployable”?

One Nasreen Khan even resorted to glorifying the accused Muslim groomers in the TCS case. “Some Muslims at TCS had achieved great success through their hard work. These handsome boys who were growing in the company had friendly relations with their junior Hindu female colleagues. This did not sit well with some Hindus in the company, who were jealous of their progress,” she wrote.

Not only the Islamist crimes against Hindus but also the reaction of the Muslim community to these warrants a question: how are the educated Muslims any different from the less educated or illiterate Muslim criminals or Islamic terrorists, be it Pakistani, or the PFI?

In the last few months alone, India has seen a doctor make a video justifying suicide attacks and blow himself up to kill Hindus, a terror module comprising highly educated doctors working on a ricin bio-terror conspiracy, the busting of several Muslim grooming and conversion gangs in various states, isolated cases of love jihad, and now the ‘educated’ Muslim employees at TCS allegedly indulging in sexually harassing and coercing Hindu women into converting to Islam. The Islamo-leftists, however, never question their own due to religious and ideological obligations.

The silence of the governments and law enforcement agencies in the United Kingdom allowed Pakistani Muslim grooming and rape jihad gangs, which had the same modus operandi as their co-religionists in India, to abuse non-Muslim girls for three decades. Just as the pattern of victim-blaming emerged in the UK, an attempt is underway to discredit the allegations levelled by the TCS Nashik victims, even as the FIRs reveal the horrendous truth.