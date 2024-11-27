Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Delhi HC criticizes AAP govt’s health infrastructure saying it is insufficient and not functioning properly, renotifies PIL seeking to implement Ayushman Bharat

All seven BJP MPs have moved the Delhi High Court, urging the court to direct the Government of NCT of Delhi and the Department of Health and Family Welfare to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday renotified for tomorrow the hearing on a PIL filed by all seven BJP MPs, seeking directions to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Bench, led by Chief Justice Manmohan, criticized the Delhi government for its poor health infrastructure and the lack of funds to improve it.

The Court, in oral observations, criticized the Delhi government, stating that the health system is insufficient and not functioning properly. The court highlighted the lack of updated medical equipment, with many existing devices not working, and noted that CT scan facilities for needy patients are nearly unavailable.

The Bench renotified the matter for Thursday, noting that the petitioner had not provided a copy of the petition to the Delhi Government’s counsel.

The plea seeks a direction from the Delhi High Court for the Delhi Government to take all necessary steps to ensure that residents of Delhi are provided access to healthcare under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), on par with the residents of other Union Territories and States.

The plea states that the petitioners are seven elected representatives from the NCT of Delhi to the 17th Lok Sabha. In addition to their roles as lawmakers, the petitioners are also concerned residents of Delhi who are advocating for the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the region.

The petition states that the issue arises from a promise made by the Government of NCT of Delhi in the 2020-2021 Budget Speech to implement the AB-PMJAY. However, the petitioners contend that this commitment has been rendered ineffective due to the government’s failure to take the necessary actions. This inaction, the plea asserts, amounts to a violation of Articles 14 (Right to Equality) and 21 (Right to Life and Personal Liberty) of the Constitution of India.

The plea further highlights that the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), launched on September 23, 2018, as part of the Central Government’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme, is the world’s largest health assurance initiative. It provides a health cover of Rs5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization through a network of Empanelled Health Care Providers (EHCP), targeting vulnerable households and families.

As of October 2024, thirty-three (33) States and Union Territories (UTs) have implemented AB-PMJAY, with the State of Odisha also considering its adoption, as reported in the news in September 2024. However, the NCT of Delhi remains the only Union Territory where this essential healthcare scheme has not been implemented, leaving underprivileged beneficiaries in Delhi uniquely deprived of access to this vital health coverage, the plea read.

