Monday, November 4, 2024
Himanta Biswa Sarma warns against demographic change in Jharkhand, calls for Hindu unity to prevent land from being looted by Irfan and Ansari

"Arfan, Irfan, Ansari, and Alamgir-Alam will loot the land of Nilamber-Pitamber, Sidhu-Kanhu, and Bhagwan Birsa Munda if we lose this election," Himanta Biswa Sarma cautioned.

Himanta Biswa Sarma warns against demographic change in Jharkhand, calls for Hindu unity to prevent land being looted by Irfan and Ansari
Himanta Biswa Sarma in Sarath (Jharkhand), image via X/IANS
On Friday (1st November), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised alarms about the drastic demographic change in the election-bound State of Jharkhand and called for Hindu unity to reverse the trend.

While speaking at a public meeting in Sarath in Deoghar district, Sarma warned, “We will become extinct forever. Arfan, Irfan, Ansari, and Alamgir-Alam will loot the land of Nilamber-Pitamber, Sidhu-Kanhu, and Bhagwan Birsa Munda if we lose this election.”

He emphasised, “They have looted our daughters, our land, our government and our pride. We need to raise our voices against this. We must be one. Vote for NDA to give Jharkhand a new direction and realise the dream of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma continued, “He (Atal Bihari Vajpayee) did not create the State of Jharkhand for the likes of Arfan, Irfan, Ansari, and Alamgir-Alam but for people like you. Today, there is nothing in your hands.”

“Infilitrators are not only raping our Adivasi sisters but also dismembering their bodies into 50 pieces. This is the condition of Jharkhand now. Hindus created this land called Bharat and will make Bharat ‘Vishwaguru’ in the future,” he pointed out.

The Assam Chief Minister added, “This is our motive. Hindus will bring back the glory of Jharkhand. The only objective of this election is to preserve the Asmita (identity) of Jharkhand.”

The INDI Alliance later filed a complaint against Himanta Biswa Sarma with the Election Commission on Saturday (2nd November), accusing him of allegedly ‘stoking the flames of hatred and resentment.’

