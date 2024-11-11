The female students residing in the hostel of the Barkatullah University of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, were harassed and made to write an apology letter for going to the temple and reciting the Sunderkand. Following this incident, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) launched a protest in opposition to this decision.

The girls shared that the hostel’s chief warden Ayesha Rais said that the Hindu girls would first have to get permission from the university administration before visiting the temple.

Hindu organisations have expressed their outrage over the incident. They have warned that they would take to the streets if appropriate action is not taken in the matter against the warden.

“The ban on Sunderkand and religious events will not be tolerated under the rule of Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav”, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s affiliated student wing ABVP agitated in the university. Students associated with ABVP gathered at the main gate of the campus and arranged Ramdhun. They offered prayers hoping for wisdom of the administration.

An ABVP leader said that the action of stopping the students from going to the temple and participating in religious programs, is condemnable, and ABVP’s protest against this unfair decree of the warden will continue.

In response to the escalating dispute, Chief Warden Ayesha Rais claimed that students are permitted to take part in cultural events hosted on campus in response to the escalating dispute. According to her, the matter has to do with security and discipline. She further added, “This is not a religious issue. It was resolved. The matter is not about going anywhere, but about discipline. The Vice Chancellor has formed a committee and it will investigate. The girls are like our children. Nothing should happen to them. They live away from their parents. We give them so much love. We provide them with security so that they can enjoy their studies.”

“It is our job to act as guardians. We maintain a register regarding the arrival and departure times of the students. We also keep an eye on the girls to return to the hostel on time. They are also warned to be on time when they get late. The issue has been settled and the girls have agreed. They have completed their entry,” Ayesha Rais alleged.

Sunderkand was reportedly organized on the university campus and girls also took part in it. They reached the hostel late due to this. The hostel warden had instructed them to return to the hostel by the designated hour, which was 7:00 to 7:30 pm. They were told to take permission from the university if there was further delay.