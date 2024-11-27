Last week on Sunday, 24th of November, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) conducted a two-day conference in Karnataka’s Bengaluru to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and call it ‘undemocratic’ and ‘unconstitutional’. After the conference, a public meeting was further organized where the Islamist leaders called for a ‘civil war’. The Islamist leaders targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that his government was deliberately targeting the Madarsas and doing injustice to the Muslim community. The leaders also incited the Muslim community by saying that they must come down to the streets to oppose the ‘contentious’ Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The leaders also claimed that the Modi-led government is eyeing to grab the properties of Muslims. Hence, the centre is trying to pass the Waqf Bill in the Parliament winter session that began on November 25th. “This Hindustan is our land. In 1947 the land was divided, today in 2024, the minds of the people are divided. We won’t let this happen,” Maulana Rahmani, one of the Islamist leaders said.

"Now, we won't listen to the courts. If you own the Parliament, we will show you that we own the streets."



He further slammed PM Modi and said that he was acting like an ‘estate broker’ and allegedly creating a divide between Hindus and Muslims. “He doesn’t have a wife and also no kids. Why is he trying to grab the Muslim properties that are being operated for charities? I know why. Because the king now doesn’t want to look after the country. He wants to run the business of real estate,” he claimed.

Maulana further made calls for a ‘civil war’ against the government by inciting hatred and fear in the minds of the Muslim addresses. He said that the Muslims should no longer tolerate the power of PM Modi over the Constitution. “We should show them what our power is. We will now not beg for justice in the Indian courts. We should show them that if the Parliament is theirs, the streets are ours. You people just be ready. We just have to show them that we are alive and that we can fight for our rights,” he said.

Further, Maulana Syed Taqrir Hashmi addressed the meeting and called India the land of Tipu Sultan who was one of the most ruthless Islamic invaders in India. Maulana said that in India, which is the ‘land of Tipu Sultan’, injustice is happening to Muslims. “The Muslims living in India can tolerate anything but not an insult to Allah and the Shariah law. We will protect our law and the Indian Constitution at any cost. The Muslims in India can sacrifice their lives but they won’t give up,” he added.

As per AIMPLB spokesperson Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, in the two-day conference, the Board addressed issues causing ‘trouble’ to their community. “We discussed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, explaining our opposition to it and outlining our next steps. We also talked about the Uniform Civil Code, which has already been enacted in Uttarakhand. We have decided to challenge this act in the High Court,” he said while talking to the ANI.

He additionally voiced alarm over the country’s alleged escalating hate speech, citing ‘troubling statements’ made by numerous leaders concerning Prophet Mohammad and emphasizing that such sentiments are unacceptable to Muslims around the world.

“Every day, a new dispute arises at the (name) Mosque, followed by court orders for a survey. If the Worship Places Act exists, it must be enforced. Hate speeches are also on the rise in the country, with several leaders making disturbing statements about Prophet Muhammad, which are unacceptable to Muslims worldwide,” he added.

During the meeting, the Islamist leaders and the addresses raised the slogans of Allah-hu-Akhbar and pledged that they would fight against the ‘injustice’ imposed by the Modi-led government. They also expressed solidarity for ‘victims’ in Gaza and Palestine and demanded the immediate withdrawal of all Israeli troops from Gaza, and Lebanon.

“Exchange of hostages from both sides. Release of all Palestinian hostages. All humanitarian aid must be immediately restored. The rebuilding and reconstruction plan of Gaza must be undertaken by the UN at the earliest and the cost of it must be borne by Israel, the US, Western Countries, and all Muslim Countries who are mute spectators. It is high time that the state solution be implemented,” the Board demanded.

Amid the event in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s political secretary, Naseer Ahmed also extended support to the Muslim community saying that it has been left with no option but to fight back against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

“We being the representatives of the minorities and Muslim community in India. We are all asking the Central Government to have a discussion over the Waqf Amendment Bill. Along with the government, the JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) is also trying to impose instead of supporting the Muslim community this legal barrier,” Ahmed said.