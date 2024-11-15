The Union government designated 15th November as “Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas” in 2021 in honour of the valiant tribal freedom fighters as part of the year-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence. The annual occasion is held to honour the tribal people’s contributions to the conservation of their cultural heritage and the advancement of Indian ideals like hospitality, bravery, and patriotism. Tribals opposed British colonial rule by organizing a number of tribal movements in various parts of India. These tribal groups included the Tamars, Santhals, Khasis, Bhils, Mizos, Kols, and many others.

Birsa Munda, who is regarded as Bhagwan (Lord) by many tribal groups across Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and Chhattisgarh, was born on 15th November. A national hero during his lifetime, Birsa Munda was a renowned freedom fighter, social reformer, and respected tribal leader who heroically opposed the exploitative system of the British colonial authority. He called on the tribals to “Ulgulan” (revolt), and he organized as well as commanded the tribal movement. He urged tribal members to uphold unity and understand their cultural roots and heritage.

On the occasion of “Janjatiya Gaurav Divas” Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jamui, Bihar to mark the commemoration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s 150th birthday. A commemorative coin and postal stamp will be issued in his honour. Furthermore, he will launch and set the groundwork for other development initiatives totalling more than Rs 6,640 crore that would improve infrastructure in rural and isolated parts of the region and uplift tribal communities.

It is imperative for the people to always remember those who sacrificed their everything for the sake of the country. Notably, many of those known and unknown freedom fighters from the tribal community have led their communities and in their own ways, have contributed to the building the social, cultural and political fabric of the nation that we see today.

Birsa Munda: The bane of British Empire

Let’s begin with the individual whose birth anniversary was selected to commemorate the momentous occasion. Birsa Munda is a legend who has had a lasting influence on India’s struggle against the British, despite only having lived for 25 years. Tribal chieftain and young freedom fighter whose involvement in the late nineteenth century is remembered as a powerful symbol of opposition to British authority in India. Birsa Munda, a folk hero, religious leader and tribal independence warrior belonged to the Munda tribe. During the British Raj in the late 19th century, he led a major Indian tribal movement that emerged in the tribal belt that includes present-day Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and Chattisgarh. One of the key figures in Indian tribal movements against the British, he served as an inspiration to many tribes, including the Kharias and Oraons, who embraced him as their leader.

Image via Wikipedia

Birsa Munda was born in the late 19th century on 15th November 1875 in Ulihatu, Ranchi to Karmi Hatu and Sugana Munda. His life was profoundly impacted by her four years at Chaibasa. He had never before argued with the Christian clergyman. His braid was cut when he was attending the school, after which he left from there. He pondered over his society afterwards and made the decision to rid it of ignorance, poverty and illiteracy. He learned about the Ramayana and Mahabharata from a man named Panda during this period. He began bringing the people of his tribe together. He started getting tremendous support from the Munda tribes as their self-respect was awakened. People stopped attending church, began performing bhajans and kirtans with him and refused to bow down in front of the landowners.

He began to gain popularity as an effective leader who aimed to raise public consciousness by 1895. He spearheaded a campaign to demand that the British provide his Munda community and others tax exemptions during the 1894 famine. He was taken into custody in 1895 and given a two-year term in Hazaribagh Central Jail. However, he and his followers were committed to aiding the region’s starving population. As his influence grew, the Mundas in the whole region became more mindful of the need to organize. He was adored and known as “Dharti Aaba” by the locals who worshipped him.

Thousands of people were there to greet him when he was released from prison following two years of education. He then founded Birsaiyat, a spiritual group and began to be regarded as God. He initiated a struggle against the British in the area that was then Chhota Nagpur after establishing a successful organization and believing that the landlords, British, and Christian missionaries who pillaged the forest dwellers were the biggest foes of the tribal communities. He referred to the movement as “Ulgulan.”

The British government was rocked by the resistance of the Munda people. They decided to capture Birsa Munda at any cost. They launched an attack on the Dombari hill as soon as they learned that many people would be congregating there. The indiscriminate firing of bullets resulted in the martyrdom of thousands including women and children. Birsa Munda’s efforts persisted despite this horrific massacre. The British offered a prize of Rs 500 for capturing him because they believed that keeping him out for an extended period of time could be risky. It didn’t produce any results though.

Birsa Munda and his supporters made life difficult for the British during the Munda-British wars that raged between 1897 and 1900. He stormed the Khunti police station in August 1897 with his four hundred bow-and-arrow-wielding men. When the two sides met on the banks of the Tanga River in 1898, the British army was initially routed, but many tribal chiefs in the region were arrested later.

He was eventually arrested by the British on 3rd March 1900 while he was sleeping in the Jamkopai forest in Chakradharpur. He was caught along with his tribal guerilla army. He died in Ranchi Central Jail on 9th July of the same year. The British government declared that he died due to Asiatic cholera, but it is also claimed that he was fed poison and glass in his food, which caused him to gradually deteriorate and he finally passed away under suspicious circumstances.

Rana Poonja Bheel who defeated Mughal emperor Akbar’s army

The history of the Indian freedom struggle is seen only as the fight against British colonialism, however, it is also crucial to understand that it is also a tale of resistance against the brutal Islamic invaders who attacked India prior to the arrival of British/European Christians from the 9th to the 18th centuries. Many courageous tribal warriors of this era not only decisively repulsed the Muslim tyrants but also drove them out of the frontier regions for years. Poonja Bhil was one such extraordinary tribal hero. He was a member of the Bhil tribal community and fought hard against the army of the Islamic invader Akbar in Haldighati.

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to compare Rana Poonja Bhil to the great Maharana Pratap of Chittor. The story of Maharana Pratap’s valour in saving Chittorgarh’s impregnable fort is still ingrained in every aspect of the city because of the former’s support and bravery. Poonja Bhil was born on 5th October in the Merpur village of present-day Rajasthan, where his father was the head of the area. After the death of his father, he became the head of the Merpur state of Mewar at the tender age of 14. He started to make a name for himself because of his bravery, fearlessness, battle prowess and incredible leadership qualities.

Image via Mai Bhi Bharat

Meanwhile, the dark shadow of Islamic terror fell on Mewar which turned Poonja Bhil into ‘Rana’ Poonja Bhil. After the Islamic conqueror Akbar took control of Chittorgarh Fort in 1576, Maharana Pratap found himself in a precarious position. His family as well as near and dear ones had abandoned him in favour of the Mughal ruler. His brother Shakti Singh also left him. Maharana Pratap met Poonja Bhil during this period while he was wandering through the woods. The latter assured that he would assist him in protecting Mewar after Maharana Pratap informed him of the truth. The Rajput ruler then embraced him and called him his brother.

Afterwards, a fierce battle of Haldighati took place which is often portrayed in a distorted manner by left-liberal historians. The truth ultimately came out and revealed that even the Mughal army consisting of lakhs of soldiers was unable to win the war, despite the claims of a Mughal victory. Poonja Bhil triumphed over the Mughal assault with the help of thousands of Bhil soldiers and Mewar fighters. Together with Bhil troops, Poonja Bhil and Maharana Pratap employed guerrilla warfare, which prevented the other side from winning.

Image via Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar of Udaipur

He was dubbed ‘Rana’ Poonja Bhil because of the courage with which he defended Mewar. Rana Poonja Bhil’s name is known to represent courage and devotion in Indian history. The royal insignia and flag of Mewar were modified to honour the legacy created by Rana Poonja and Bhil soldiers in the Battle of Haldighati. The Rajput symbol was placed on one side, while the Bhil symbol was placed on the other.

The man against conversion and for tribal rights: Baba Kartik Oraon

Kartik Oraon also affectionately known by his followers as Baba Kartik Saheb was a brilliant tribal leader from the modern Indian state of Jharkhand who also participated in the Indian freedom movement of 1947. He served three terms as the Lok Sabha member for the Lohardaga Parliamentary constituency and was a politician who was deeply committed to the society he governed. He also became the Government of India’s Minister of Aviation and Communication as a result of his dedication to serving the country and its people. He dedicated his life to the betterment of the tribal people and worked tirelessly to defend and preserve tribal culture and life against evangelical aggression.

Image via Prabhat Khabar

On 29th October 1924, he was born in the Kurukh tribe’s Karounda Littatoli village in the Gumla district of Jharkhand to Jaira Oraon and Birsi Oraon. He earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Bihar College of Engineering in Patna after graduating from high school in Gumla in 1942 and passing the intermediate examination at Science College in Patna. He visited Thakkar Bappa’s ashram after graduating with his matriculation and his motivation led Kartik Oraon to achieve several degrees. Afterwards, he relocated to England, where he completed his engineering degree from the Royal College of Science and Technology, Glasgow and Battersea College of Technology, London University.

He also attended the Lincoln’s Inn in London to study Bar-at-Law. He also designed the largest automatic power plant in the world for the British government in 1959 while spending nine years in England. It is now referred to as the “Hinckley Nuclear Power Plant.” In 1961, Kartik Oraon returned to India and assumed the position of HEC’s Superintendent Construction Designer. He was also responsible for developing the Central Library and BAU buildings.

After being elevated to the position of Deputy Chief Design Engineer, he decided to work for the community and entered politics in 1962 after witnessing the state of the Chhotanagupar tribal people at the time. He was a great politician in addition to being a talented engineer. During the peak of the Bhoodan movement in 1968, under the leadership of Acharya Vinoba Bhave Ji, tribal land was being sold at low rates. Karthik Oraon pleaded with former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi to prevent the tribal people from losing their land and becoming landless.

He succeeded in convincing her and plans were set in place to reclaim the tribal people’s lost land by introducing legislation on the matter. Birsa Agricultural University was founded in Ranchi as a result of his unwavering efforts. He helped create the “Tribal Sub Plan,” which serves as the foundation for many development programs currently being implemented by the union and state governments to promote the growth of tribes. He also established the Akhil Bharatiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad organisation.

The conversion of tribal people to Christianity infuriated him. The Scheduled Castes/Tribes Order Amendment Bill 1967 was hence introduced in the Parliament in 1967. After carefully examining this bill, the Joint Committee of Parliament issued its recommendations on 17th November 1969. The committee had recommended, “2A. Notwithstanding anything contained in the parliament in Paragraph 2, no person who has given up tribal faith or and has embraced either Christianity or Islam shall be deemed to be a member of any Scheduled Tribes (Vide Para 2A, page 29, line 38 of the Schedule II of the report).”

The Scheduled Castes (SCs) case had already undergone a similar change in 1956, which stated, “3. Notwithstanding anything contained in Paragraph 2, no person who professes a religion different from the Hindu or Sikh Religion shall be deemed to be a member of Scheduled Castes.” The bill was not discussed in Parliament for a year, even though the Joint Committee had recommended it. The Christian Mission put a lot of pressure on Indira Gandhi to reject the law. The Christian Missionaries persuaded fifty members of Parliament to write to Indira Gandhi opposing the bill.

Kartik Oraon risked his political future by delivering a letter to Indira Gandhi on 10th November signed by 322 Lok Sabha members and 26 Rajya Sabha members, protesting against the initiative and making the demand that “she should accept the recommendations of the bill as it is a question of life and death of 3 crore tribals.” Behind the scenes, however, was a successful campaign of Christian missionaries who were both domestically and overseas were extremely alarmed by this bill.

The debate on this bill started in the Lok Sabha on 16th November 1970 and the Christian Chief Ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya reached Delhi to create pressure. There were two Christian ministers of state in the cabinet. They also devised a strategy for the same. As a result, on 17th November, the administration proposed an amendment stating that “the joint committee’s recommendations should be removed from the bill.”

Kartik Oraon was scheduled to debate this bill on 24th November 1970. Congress sent a whip to its members of parliament in the morning to direct them to oppose the recommendations of the Joint Committee included in this bill. Kartik Oraon spoke for 55 minutes on the recommendations of the Parliamentary Joint Committee. It got to the point that even members of Congress were inclined to go against the whip and in favour of the Joint Committee’s recommendations.

Sensing the situation, Indira Gandhi declared that the measure would be discussed on the final day of the session and ended the debate. However, on 27th December, the Lok Sabha was dissolved, and the Congress silently approved of the conversion of tribal people. It would have been a positive start if the suggestions of the Joint Parliamentary Committee and Kartik Uroam had promptly been implemented. Currently, a large number of tribal people are being convinced to become Christians, with the northeastern areas of India being the most severely affected. Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland are now nearly exclusively Christian, according to the Center for Policy Studies (CPS) published report on the Religion Data Census of 2011. Mizoram has a 90.08 per cent Christian population among STs, while Manipur and Nagaland have respective percentages of 97.42 and 98.21.

This pattern also holds true for STs in other regions of India. As a result of their conversion to Christianity, many communities are effectively cut off from their long-standing indigenous faith and cultural legacy. Furthermore, individuals who continued to practice their native faith have been persecuted by the recently converted Christians. Additionally, the majority of the reservation privileges are usurped by Christian converts. Kartik Uroam foresaw this far earlier and dedicated his life to fighting for tribal rights.

Kartik Oraon was a fervent Hindutva devotee. He wrote ‘Beas Varsh Ki Kaali Raat’ after this law failed to pass. He noted in his work that the Hindu and tribal rites are complementary rather than in conflict. He asserted that tribal people were Hindus from the beginning of time, citing the lives of Nishadraj, Shabari, Kanappa and others as well as numerous incidents found in ancient Indian writings. He also expressed the same in many programs. Moreover, he observed in his book that more tribal people were converted to Christianity during independent India than during British control. Therefore, he insisted that the converted tribal people be excluded from the Scheduled Tribes category as a social crusader and lawmaker who cared about the cause of tribals.

He invited the religious leaders of the tribal people from all over India to logically demonstrate that the tribal people are Hindus. He said, “You tell us the auspicious songs sung in your communities on occasions like birth and marriage.” He pointed out that hundreds of mangal geets (auspicious songs) were sung with lyrics, “Mother Yashoda is rocking Lord Krishna’s cradle,” “Goddess Sita is admiring Lord Ram in the flower garden,” and “Mother Kaushalya is feeding milk to Lord Ram,” among others. His strong arguments had no counter.

In the last years of his life, Kartik Oraon unequivocally declared, “We do not eat food on Ekadashi. We celebrate Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra, Vijaya Dashami, Ram Navami, Rakshabandhan, Devotthan festival, Holi, Deepawali with great pomp and show. We came to be known as ‘Oraon’ by chanting ‘O Ram O Ram’ We were born Hindus, and will die Hindus.” On 8th December 1981, he collapsed onto the corridor floor of the Parliament House. He received treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital, but his health worsened and he passed away.

Tantia Bhil: The Robinhood freedom fighter of India

Maharathi Tantia Bhil who fought 24 continuous wars for 12 years to destroy British rule and remained undefeated is another name in the illustrious list of tribal people who etched their names in history. He was arrested only after a well-planned conspiracy. He was the patron of women empowerment and therefore he was also known as Tantia Mama (uncle). He was the messiah of the poor due to which he also received the status of God. Some western writers and British officers labelled him as the Robin Hood of India.

He operated in the regions of Central India, Central Province and Mumbai Presidency, where he had sounded the horn of freedom struggle against the British government. He was born in 1840 in Barda village of Pandhana tehsil in East Nimar (Khandwa district). Vanvasi organisations believe that the date was 26th January. His father’s name was Bhau Singh and his wife’s name was Kagaj Bai. Different historians have given the term “Tantia” varied meanings, but in actuality, it literally means “struggle” and the freedom fighter made it true in every sense of the word.

Image via ScoopWhoop Hindi

He had a keen mind from an early age and had received training in bow and arrow, lathi, and sling. He had mastered the art of shooting a gun and used Dawa or Phalia as his primary weapon. He had become proficient at archery. He was also associated with the 1857 liberation struggle, where he accompanied Tatya Tope and learned the art of guerilla warfare from him. He was made to take an oath before Goddess Amja as a youngster by his father to always defend his sisters, daughter-in-laws and daughters. He even arranged the wedding ceremonies of 300 poor girls and worked for the upliftment of women.

His father died early and all the responsibilities fell on his shoulders. The landlord evicted him after he was unable to pay the rent for four years due to a bad harvest. He approached Shiva Patil, a friend of his father’s, about the situation since he and his father had jointly purchased the land, but the latter did not grant him any ownership rights. When he filed a case in the English court, the legal system rejected it alleging erroneous evidence. Tantia Bhil had no choice but to fight after failing to receive justice. One day he and his friends assaulted all of Shiva’s men and liberated his property from occupation.

Meanwhile, he was arrested by the British government and sentenced to a year of rigorous punishment where he witnessed the atrocities inflicted upon the prisoners and the desire to fight for freedom grew stronger in his mind. The East India Company’s dominance in India ended with the revolution of 1857, and the British Crown took control of the country in 1858 and their atrocities and transgressions on the native population escalated. Britishers along with landowners and government began to exploit the common people in different ways. Hence, Tantia Bhil gathered ordinary Indians and tribals and began the fight for independence from the British.

He commenced his formal campaign for freedom from the British government in 1876. On 20th November 1878, he was arrested by deceit and put in Khandwa Jail, but escaped by jumping the wall along with his companions on 24th November 1878. He then strengthened the organization, gaining significant allies like Bijania Bhil, Daulia Modia and Hiriya. With them, Tantia Bhil began to control 1700 villages in parallel with the British authority. A special unit known as the “Tantia Police” was established by him and he also created mobile courts where justice was served.

The final seven years of his 12-year freedom struggle were crucial because the British government needed to establish a special task force. S. Brook, the commander of this team, had his nose severed by Tantia Bhil in an attack. He similalry, sliced a police officer’s nose when he confronted him while the former was posing as a barber. Tantia Bhil was victorious in his 24 battles with the British government. He also confiscated 400 times as much money from the British government’s treasury, landowners and revenue collectors. He disbursed it to all the less fortunate. He prevented anyone from starving to death, even during the famine. He repeatedly confiscated food grains that were being transported by train by the British government. It became well-known that nobody would go to bed hungry under his rule.

After 1880, he gained reputation as a a miraculous figure in the areas of Central Province, Central India and Mumbai Presidency. He was accorded the status of God and people saw him as their leader. Pages 101 and 103 of the History of Madhya Pradesh Police state that after Tantia Bhil and Bijania Bhil were taken into custody and taken to Jabalpur Central Jail, they attempted to flee once more. However, Bijania, Daulia Modia, and Hiria were apprehended and hanged, which caused Tantia Bhil’s organization to become weak but the British failed to arrest all the members.

The British government took the help of Ganpat Singh, the husband of Tantia Bhil’s adopted sister to catch him on 11th August 1889. He was nabbed due to a carefully orchestrated plot when he reached her place on the day of Raksha Bandhan. He was first kept in Khandwa Jail and then he was transferred to Jabalpur Central Jail (present Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail). The Sessions Court of Jabalpur opened a treason case against him in addition to other criminal cases. It’s important to remember that thousands of people flocked to Jabalpur to see him, which led to the Central Jail area eventually being placed under curfew.

On 19th October 1889, Tantia Bhil was finally given a death sentence. On 10th November 1889, the United States newspaper New York Times reported on his arrest, highlighting him as India’s Robin Hood. He was hung in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail on 4th December 1889, after a mercy petition against the death sentence was denied on 25th November 1889. His lifeless body was dumped on the Patalpani Kalakund railway track following the hanging, ensuring the British government’s dominance and fear endure. However, their actions failed to remove his great deeds. A “Tantia Mama” temple in his honour was erected an it is said that even today any train which leaves from Patalpani stops for a while to salute him.

Chhattisgarh’s First Martyr: Veer Gend Singh

Some names shine forth as imposing representations of tenacity and unwavering will in the history of the struggle for freedom. Among them, the extraordinary Veer Gend Singh stands out as a symbol of bravery. His tale exemplifies the unwavering will that drove the fight for freedom. His life unfolded against a backdrop of injustice and tyranny, pushing him into a role that would leave his mark on history. He was born in the furnace of colonial persecution. The Paralkot landowner, who raised the first call of the fight for liberation from the British, made an exceptional and unforgettable sacrifice. Gend Singh consciously responded to the unrelenting injustices meted out to his fellow countrymen by entering the sacred halls of the freedom struggle.

Image via Prabhasakshi

Having been born into a world weighed down by colonial oppression, he observed the injustices and humiliations his people underwent at the hands of imperial authorities from a young age. One important area of the state of Chhattisgarh is Bastar and the British managed to seize it using their crafty methods. They were engaging in social, economic and moral exploitation of the indigenous people there. As a result, there was a mounting possibility that tribal culture could become extinct. As a result, the Bastar forests began to burn with rage. Gend Singh was Paralkot’s landlord at the time. He was a powerful, wise, astute and just man. He wanted the people in his community to be happy. They must not be taken advantage of in any manner. He made every attempt to fulfil this objective, but British stooges stood in the way.

The number of crimes committed against the tribes had risen dramatically by 1824. The Abujhmarias then turned to Gend Singh as their leader. He formed a tribal rebel movement in only a couple of months. He blew the trumpet against the British power as soon as his group was ready. Everyone was motivated to revolt in their respective regions by him. The same fire quickly spread through Bastar. The gentle and straightforward tribal warriors were prepared to sacrifice themselves and their lives for their homeland. The revolt was intended to liberate Bastar from British control. The first freedom movement in the nation began when he uttered the phrase “Bastar free of the British.”

The headquarters of Paralkot Zamindari was the site of the rebellion against British control. 165 neighbouring villages were included in this. The region of Paralkot has a border with Maharashtra and it is the area of Abujhmad. Due to its high forest cover, Abujhmad has remained and continues to be a safe place for people. The safest place for Gend Singh was the region encircled by mountains, rivers and thick forests. From here, he persisted in his fight against the British military’s armed forces. An entire army of tribal people with bows and arrows was geared up under his command. He had directly challenged the authority of the British.

The Abujhmarias, who lived in the present state of Chhattisgarh, used the Paralkot revolt in 1825 as a symbol of their disapproval of foreign domination. Their ire was primarily directed against foreign powers such as the British. The British authorities in the state were responsible for the crisis surrounding the identity of the Abujhmadia tribal people. Tribes of Madiya also grew tired of their policy of oppression. The goal of this insurrection was to obtain a world free from all foreign influences. The Paralkot movement was headed by Gend Singh, who had the backing of the other Abujhmarias. They sought to establish an Abujhmad where there would be no exploitation or plunder, under his leadership.

The revolutionaries had moved from Abujhmad to Chanda by 4th January 1825. The rebels led by Gend Singh began ambushing the British officers after looting the nomads who provided supplies. The Paralkot Rebellion is the historical name given to this movement. As a show of defiance, the Abujhmarias would move branches of the Dhanvada tree from one location to another. The message’s recipients needed to join the resistance before the leaves dried up. When the revolting tribals captured an Englishman, they would chop him to pieces. The Manjhis of the region led the uprising in various detachments. The rebels would meet in Ghotul at night to make plans for the following day.

Gend Singh had traveled to Jagdalpur to celebrate Dussehra in 1824, as he did each year. The British soldiers arrived during this period, sealed his palace and started pillaging the Paralkot region. He received information about it when he came back. He then convened a gathering of the local tribesmen and sounded an alert about a revolt against the British. They used the traditional weapons used by the indigenous tribesmen to do this. They also created a weapon out of bees in the jungle to deploy against the British.

Alarmed by this, British administrator Agnew challenged a group of officials to decide who might put an end to this uprising. The meeting went silent for a while. It was an invitation to death to confront Gend Singh and his valiant people. The officers all sat with their heads down as a result. Everyone was reprimanded by Agnue for being cowards. Ultimately, Captain Pebey, the Chanda Police Superintendent, boldly assumed responsibility for putting a halt to this uprising and marched a large army towards Paralkot. He used strong military force to totally enclose Paralkot on 10th January 1825.

Gend Singh was apprehended. Captain Pebey’s joy now knew no limits, but he was so afraid that he didn’t even think it was worth the danger to prosecute them or bring them before higher authorities. Ten days later, on 20th January 1825, the British authorities hung Gend Singh, the courageous son of Chhattisgarh, in front of Paralkot Palace. Gend Sigh lost his life during the fight for independence and he became the first martyr of India.

A tale of glroy and valour: Queen Durgavati

The name Queen Durgavati evokes a sense of fearlessness just by being remembered. This courageous woman put up a fight against the Mughals. She fiercely repelled the Islamic invaders, making them bow down in the face of her bravery. On the battlefield, she transformed into the fearsome Goddess Chandi and slaughtered the Mughals. Born on 5th October 1524 AD on Durgashtami as the daughter of Kirti Singh Chandel of Kalinjar, she was given the name Durgavati and after assuming control of Garha Mandla (Garha kingdom), she proved that “as the name so the quality.”

Image via Reddit

From an early age, she excelled in spear, lance, sword, bow, horseback riding, and swimming. Durgavati, who possessed strength, bravery, intelligence, and skill, was full of pride in her country, identity and respect for Hindu community, culture, and customs. Her father had to be taken to the palace for medical attention after he was hurt in a battle with Sher Shah Suri when she was a child. The residents were terrified and prepared for Jauhar when the Muslim ruler besieged the fort as he saw it as a good opportunity to launch an attack. However, in a demonstration of unwavering bravery, Durgavati made all the necessary preparations for the battle against him and kept him involved in diplomatic treaty proposals. She responded appropriately to his cowardly attempt to ambush her, defeating his army with fire and gunpowder bullets. He was blasted to bits in a pile of gunpowder in the same onslaught.

She married the Gondwana kingdom’s Yuvraj Dalpat Shah in 1540 AD and became the mother of a son named Veernarayan in a span of four years. However, time and fate had other plans, and King Dalpat Shah passed away in 1548 after a severe illness. She was only 25 years old at the time and her widowhood was nothing short of a catastrophic event. However, she kept her promise to her husband, made her child the king and took the responsibility of running the kingdom on her shoulders.

She was dedicated to the advancement and prosperity of her realm, which consisted of fifty-two forts. The state of Gondwana at the time included the northern city of Narsinghpur, the southern state of Bastar in Chhattisgarh, the eastern city of Odisha’s Sambalpur and the western city of Wardha, Maharashtra. The queen loved nature, was popular, was a good strategist and a protector of her people. Her kingdom was incredibly prosperous and everyone lived in harmony and love. She traveled around the state for her subjects, made policies and was engaged in their implementation. She constructed numerous dams and ponds. She adopted all the necessary measures to ensure the prosperity of farmers and encouraged the donation of land, metals and animal husbandry to them.

The modern-day capital of Madhya Pradesh’s culture and justice, Jabalpur, was created with Queen Durgavati’s vision in mind. She oversaw the construction of 52 ponds in Jabalpur, including Rani Tal, Cherry Tal, and Aadhar Tal. The many and dharamshalas she built demonstrate her commitment to religious policy. According to Abul Fazal’s account in Ain-e-Akbari, “During the reign of Durgavati, Gondwana was so prosperous that the people used to pay the tax in the form of gold coins and elephants.” This illustrates how joy and wealth peaked in the kingdom of Queen Durgavati.

After Dalpat Shah died, Baz Bahadur of Malwa attacked the kingdom in an attempt to conquer it but he was defeated by her. He was compelled to flee to preserve his life when the queen humiliated him in combat. The stories of the queen’s bravery and the wealth of her realm began to spread over different parts. However, she encountered several hardships in her life. The evil eyes of her adversaries were focused on her state in addition to the difficulties of her personal life, the welfare of her subjects, and the effective administration of the state.

She was foresighted and adept at waging war and formulating diplomatic plans. Her army had 20,000 horsemen, a thousand elephants and a large infantry. She also set up ‘Nari Vahini’ with her helper Ramcheri as its commander. She embraced the principles of the same Indian traditions, which were drawn from religious books and earlier customs which is a prime illustration of her vision, equality, and bravery for women in Indian history. Akbar, the vicious, savage of the period, acknowledged his servitude in front of Queen Durgavati after she vanquished Baz Bahadur. Akbar then sent a message to bring commander Aadhar Singh and her favorite elephant, Sarman, to the court. However, she turned down the proposal, and let the flag of Hindu identity and self-respect fly high with pride.

She bravely prepared for the battle and rejected subjugation. Her army might not have been as large as Akbar’s, but her bravery, self-assurance and selflessness were far more impressive. Infuriated by Queen Durgavati’s response, Akbar dispatched Asaf Khan to take her on, but she ultimately defeated him on the battlefield, forcing him to run for his life. He unleashed another full-scale attack on 23rd June 1564. The Mughal army was routed when she struck back on the banks of Narai Nala, close to Jabalpur.

Everywhere she went the Mughal army was crushed and only their devastation remained. Her terror spread throughout the enemy troops. The blood of the Mughals slaked the thirst of the sword waving in both her hands. She was bravely slaying the enemy on the battlefield on 24th June 1564, when an enemy arrow struck her arm. She hurled it away without pausing for a moment, and then another arrow struck her eye. She tried to extract it despite the intense pain, but the point of the arrow stayed lodged in the eye. The third arrow then struck the queen’s neck before she could recover.

She asked her commander Adhar Singh, who was involved in combat nearby, to chop off her neck in light of the severe circumstances. However, he became perplexed and pulled out his dagger to attain martyrdom and sacrificed himself. Veernarayan assumed command of the battlefield after him, but he too became a martyr as a result of fewer troops. The queen passed away at the age of 42.

“Akbar’s attack on a noble and good queen like Durgavati was neither imperialistic nor justified,” according to historian Vincent Smith’s account of this conflict. The Samadhi of Queen Durgavati is made of white stones in Barena village, a few kilometers away from Jabalpur, near the battle site. The epitome of valor, QueenDurgavati is the pinnacle of consciousness and the strength of Sanatan culture and her significance permeates every aspect of Indian identity.

Rani Maa Gaidinliu and her fight to preserve Sanatan culture

On 26th January, the birthday of Padma Bhushan Gaidinliu Pamei popularly known as Rani Ma (Queen mother) Gaidinliu is celebrated as “Nari Shakti Diwas” by All India Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram. Kalum Kai (local temple) started by Rani Maa still exists. She was named Gaidinliu by her parents and became famous in history and the Indian psyche as “Rani Maa.” “Gai” means good and “din” means “to show the way.” Thus Gaidinliu means “one who shows the right path.” She spent her life was in accordance with her name. She sacrificed her life by showing the right and appropiate path to the society and for the protection of Indian religion and culture.

Image via Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

She resisted the Christian religion fostered by the British at the physical, mental and intellectual levels. She worked tirelessly to preserve Indian customs. She continued her efforts towards awakening the people towards Sanatan Dharma and its culture. Hence, she is respected in Indian society today on an equal footing with Mata (Mother) Ahilyabai Holkar, Mata Jijabai and Queen Lakshmibai. She was born on 26th January 1915 in Lanka, a small hill town in Manipur state in the family of Lothanang Pamei and Kachotlenliu Pamei.

It is commonly believed that a week or so prior to her birth, an unforeseen event occurred in Lanka that made everyone there fearful of a major disaster. The whole of Lanka was enveloped in darkness by the ominous clouds in the sky. Every day and night, people prayed to God to avert the tragedy as cloudbursts on mountains are a frequent occurrence and can occasionally cause serious accidents. The dark clouds in the sky began to shift two or three days after her birth and dispersed. The whirling clouds subsided on their own after a week and the sky was completely quiet for a while. People observed the unique connection between Gaidinliu Pamei’s birth and the worry of a serious natural calamity. At this point, the people of Lanka began to view her as God’s incarnation.

As time passed, Gaidinliu Pamei started meeting more people than before and solved their problems. One day she got information about a Kambiron resident Haipou Jadonang that he is awakening the people of his society to protect Sanatan Dharma and culture. He is developing a sense of faith in Hindu religion among people. She expressed her desire to meet this great person and approached him with her aides and the two met. They then decided to work together. Both of them started visiting homes to raise awareness of Sanatan culture and religion.

The conversion program run by the British now started facing opposition in the mountains. The program of conversion started failing. The British thought of imprisoning both of them. As a result, the police started searching for them day and night. However, the duo received a lot of support in the mountains. The common people put their heart and soul into saving their leader and started calling them “Mahaan Halchal (great stir). Haipou Jadonang was one day arrested by the British government.

Now Gaidinliu Pamei alone took the burden of his unfinished work. She began to spend more time among the people now than previously. Her presence among them also made the local populace very happy. Now, a large number of people started joining her movement. The entire Naga Hills became imbued with Sanatan Dharma and culture which upset the Christian missionaries. The temptations offered by them for conversion were unsuccessful. They decided to end the great upheaval by luring a local man named Fujo and issued a warrant to arrest her.

She was arrested and put in jail and many attempts were made to torture her cruelly. She only received meals once every day and was sometimes famished for a week. She was housed in nearly every jail in northeastern India. Poisonous creatures, snakes and scorpions, were brought into her room while she was imprisoned in Manipur jail to kill her, yet all of these animals appeared to recognize her. Lore says she was never harmed by any of them. She had attained self-realization and had a profound feeling of God. Even jail officials started to revere her.

She frequently had to endure prison sentences punishment for years as a result of this. She shone with remarkable radiance. After Haipou Jadonang, Gaidinliu Pamei was the only influential personality in whom the entire Naga society had faith. Everyone considered her to be a part of God and considered it right to follow the path shown by her. The leaders vying for independence at the time met her, whose extensive social efforts were seen as a miracle by the entire Naga hill people.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru once visited her in Manipur. She fascinated him so much that he referred to her as the Queen of East India. She began to be referred to by the nickname Rani in common parlance. She kept inspiring the citizens of North-East India to protect Indian culture. Even the average person there began to feel proud of Indian culture and civilization as a result. The British began to perceive all of this as an existential threat to their empire, and prepared Fujo, another influential leader, to oppose the initiative run by Gaidinliu Pamei.

A massive operation was now underway to use financial means to convert the British-supporting Fujo Nagas to Christianity as she was imprisoned. Notably, similar religious conversion programs happened many times in India. From ancient times, forces including Saka, Kushan, Pallav, Parthian and others targeted small parts of the country. They also ruled there but at one time they had to completely assimilate themselves into the culture of this land. Gaidinliu Pamei kept informing the people of North East about all these facts. Even today, a large number of people in the North East follow the Hindu religion and culture.

She informed individuals who refer to Islam and Christianity as faiths that the only religion on this earth is human religion which is led only by Sanatan Dharma. Hence, Indian culture is the original culture of the whole world. The great freedom fighter was declared anti-India by the opposing forces. She also met the second Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) MS Golwalkar also known as Guruji (teacher). She explained her views to him and he considered her the true daughter of India.

Conclusion

These are only seven of the enormous number of courageous warriors and tribal leaders who made a lasting impression on history and their legacy continues to reverberate through the years as evidence of the transformational power of bravery and tenacity. Their deeds, which were firmly anchored in their tribal heritage, changed not only the path of history but also the fates of the people they fiercely defended. Their steadfast dedication to maintaining the religious and cultural identity of their tribe is among the most enduring features of their heritage.

The rich tapestry of rituals and beliefs that characterized their people was closely guarded by them, acting as a strong barrier during a time when colonial powers sought to undermine indigenous traditions and even afterwards. As they continue to have an impact, their attempts to inculcate pride and self-respect in the tribal community and other Indians serve as an inspiration for future generations to proudly embrace their roles. The movements launched by them demonstrated how diverse populations come together to work toward a shared objective.