The Congress party in the state of Karnataka is reportedly preparing for another level of ‘minority appeasement’. The Siddaramaiah government is reportedly considering the proposal of empowering the Muslim community by offering them reservations in public contracts.

As per a government official quoted by the Deccan Herald, the Siddaramaiah administration is considering a proposal to give Muslims preference in public contracts for building (civil) projects worth up to Rs 1 crore. If the plan is approved, Karnataka will receive a 47% quota in government bids. Politically, this is viewed as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah‘s attempt to unite the Ahinda (minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) community.

Currently, Karnataka has reservations in civil works contracts for SC/STS, 24%, and OBC contractors from Category-1, 4%, and Category-2A, 15%. All of this notably adds up to 43%. The demand to add Muslims to Category-2B with a 4% reservation is being considered, however, the official stated that ‘no decision regarding the same has been taken’ in the case. Notably, the Siddaramaiah government is likely to table a bill in the winter session of the Assembly in this regard.

During his first time in government, Siddaramaiah implemented SC/ST contract reservations, and two OBC categories received the same privilege earlier this year. Besta, Uppara, and Dalit Christians are among the 95 communities classified as Category-1; Category-2A includes Kurubas, Idigas, and 100 other communities.

The government’s decision to expand contract reservation to Categories 1 and 2A is claimed to have irritated other contractors, particularly the Vokkaligas and Lingayats. They are putting pressure on the Karnataka State Contractors Association to hold a meeting and discuss the issue with the administration.

Congress defended reservation for Muslims

It is crucial to note that the BJP ahead of the state polls in the year 2023, had abolished the current 4% reservation (2B category) for Muslims under the OBC quota and transferred them to the 10% pool for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and increased the quota for Lingayats and Vokkaligas by 2% each.

“The Muslims have been shifted from 2A to EWS quota as there is no Constitutional provision for reservation for religious minorities. As per Dr Ambedkar, too reservation is for the caste alone. However, my government has decided to move the minorities to EWS as both the old and new categories have the economic criterion,” Bommai had said.

Notably, Siddharamaiah at that time had criticized the BJP for eliminating the 2A category (which had a 4% quota for Muslims) and allocating it to the Lingayats and Vokkaligas. “It is an effort to breed animosity between the communities,” he had said.

Also, recently, on October 26th, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the 4% quota given to Muslims, saying that the reservation had been in place in the state since 1994. “The Chinnappa Reddy Commission had recommended the 4% reservation (in 1994). The previous BJP government under Basavaraj Bommai had scrapped it,” he said while speaking to media in Bidar.

Promises made by Congress to appease the Muslim community

Interestingly, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls too, the Congress party had issued a promise of awarding public work contracts to people belonging to the ‘minority community’. In its manifesto issued ahead of the elections, the party promised to give a ‘fair share’ of opportunities to minority communities in public work contracts.

“We will ensure that the minorities receive their fair share of opportunities in education, healthcare, public employment, public works contracts, skill development, sports, and cultural activities without discrimination,” it had said.

Apart from that party announced several schemes in its election manifesto to appease the Muslim community. The grand-old party vowed to send Muslim students abroad and increase their scholarships. It hinted at repealing the Triple Talaq Act, allowing personal laws to supersede uniformity and entertain the wearing of non-essential religious clothing in educational institutes under the garb of the Right to Freedom of Religion.

The Congress further promised to appoint more judges, belonging to the Muslim community, to the High Courts and the Supreme Court. It assured to strengthen the ‘autonomy’ of the Commissions for SC, ST, minorities and OBC. The grand-old party also then suggested implementing the draconian Communal Violence Bill, which is aimed at disproportionately targeting the Hindu community.

It is notable here that no official confirmation regarding the reservation in public work contracts has come yet.