Lawrence Bishnoi gang considered targeting Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aftab Poonawala: Report

Shivakumar Gautam, a key gang member, reportedly confessed that the group had discussed attacking Poonawala, who is on trial for allegedly killing and dismembering his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, in Delhi.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, notorious for its involvement in high-profile crimes, reportedly planned to target Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the blood-curdling Shraddha Walkar murder case that shocked the nation. Walkar was murdered and her body was dismembered, dumped in different parts of

Mumbai Police informed Delhi Police of the gang’s intentions, revealing that members, including Shubham Lonkar and other senior leaders, had expressed plans to target Poonawala.

However, the gang abandoned these plans due to the tight security surrounding Poonawala, who is currently facing murder charges and allegations of body disposal in the ongoing trial.

