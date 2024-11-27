The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday, 26th November arrested an individual identified as Amir for deliberately trapping a 13-year-old minor girl from Lucknow into a ‘love affair’, abducting and raping her. As reported by Dainik Bhaskar, the accused person abducted the minor studying in the 8th class on 18th November. He took her to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh where he kept her in a hotel room. The accused is believed to have raped the girl further before dropping her back to Lucknow.

As per the complaint filed by the family of the victim, the accused hid his original identity from the girl and kept watch on her while on her way to school. He then trapped the girl in a ‘love affair’ and forced her to be with him. On 18th November, he asked the girl to accompany her following which he raped her in Varanasi. On refusal, the girl faced severe threats from him. The accused then took the girl to Surat in Gujarat.

By this time, the police began an investigation based on the complaint filed by the family of the girl and traced the location of the accused in Surat. Amid this, the accused on 24th November made a plan to return to Lucknow. However, he was nabbed by the police on 26th November as he planned to drop the girl in Lucknow and flee from the spot.

ADCP Manish Singh stated that the accused used to work with his father and help him deliver cooking gas cylinders. “He used to deliver cylinders. This is how he came across the minor. He then began following her and forcing her to be with him. He has been arrested. Further probe in the case is underway,” he said.

Earlier this week, another similar case of Love Jihad was reported from the Moradabad region of Uttar Pradesh. A Muslim youth named Shariq had posed as Honey to trap a 20-year-old young woman from the Katghar police station area. He raped in the name of getting her a job and then forced her to embrace Islam. The accused was arrested and charged under the relevant sections of the law.

Also, last month in October, a man named Aalim Ahmed in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was sentenced to life in prison for rape, fraud and forced conversion of a Hindu woman to Islam. The court along with the severe punishment had further imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. As reported, a 20-year-old woman had filed a police complaint in May 2023 saying that accused Mohammed Aalim Ahmed, 25 had introduced himself as Anand Kumar. She stated that she met the accused in the year 2022 in her coaching classes. She also mentioned that the accused forced the woman to convert her religion to Islam and aborted her child during her pregnancy with him. Aalim was then arrested and charged with rape, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing harm.

In the given case, the accused has been arrested and investigations are underway. Further details are awaited.