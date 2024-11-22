Love Jihad in UP: Shariq entraps a Hindu girl posing as Honey, rapes her and forces her to embrace Islam on the pretext of getting her a job

Two shocking cases of crimes against Hindu girls have come to light from two different states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan which has led to the arrest of two individuals named Shariq and Shahnawaz. The first case is of love jihad from the Moradabad division of Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim youth named Shariq posed as Honey to trap a 20-year-old young woman from the Katghar police station area. He raped in the name of getting her a job and then forced her to embrace Islam, according to a report in Amar Ujala.

The authorities filed a case on the complaint of the victim and arrested him. She is a resident of Sambhal Gate in the Chandausi area of ​​Sambhal district. She lived in the Katghar neighbourhood along with her family. Meanwhile, the offender befriended her and lured her into a romantic relationship under the pretext of employment. He even obtained a fraudulent Aadhaar Card in which a locality in Bijnor district was mentioned as his address.

His real identity was exposed after investigation. He was found to be from Rampur’s Peela Talab region which falls in the jurisdiction of Ganj police station. The perpetrator took her out, sexually assaulted her and then pressured her to convert to Islam. She reached home on the evening of 20th November and narrated the ordeal to her family members. He reportedly kept her as his wife. Superintendent of Police (SP) City Ranvijay Singh informed that the culprit has been apprehended and a case has been lodged based on the complaint.

The other case was reported on 11th November from the Gogunda police station area of ​​Udaipur, Rajasthan where two cousins aged 16 and 17 years old who were in 11th grade committed suicide. Afterwards, 19-year-old Shahnawaz was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur and brought to Udaipur. He was blackmailing them through social media and is accused of provoking them to end their lives. Their bodies were discovered in a field 500 meters away from their house in Gehloton Ka Gurha village of Jaswantgarh Gram Panchayat.

They were wearing clothes of the same colour and a black and white thread was tied around their necks. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem by the cops after which it was revealed that their deaths were due to the consumption of poison. The family had submitted a complaint with the police charging murder and stated that the duo had been missing since the 10th of November evening. They looked for them till late at night but failed and started the search again in the morning when they spotted the corpses.

The cops initiated a probe after getting information about the matter and eventually apprehended the perpetrator by dispatching teams to Uttar Pradesh. The family had revealed that the girls had been under stress for the past few days. It was confirmed that they were in contact with him after the police looked into their mobile phones and social media accounts. The cops reportedly recovered a notebook with Kalma and Quranic verses scribbled in it in the school bags of the girls.

Furthermore, a few phrases were written in Urdu and Hindi, indicating that they were being influenced. Both had changed their names to Anisa and Muskan on social media. The police believe that they were brainwashed to convert to Islam. The possibility of love jihad has also been expressed in the case. The family has handed over the mobile phones and notebooks of both the girls to the authorities.

It was disclosed during police interrogation that the accused utilized Instagram to communicate with both minors and even visited Udaipur. They were troubled for at least two months, however, did not unveil anything despite being asked. It has come to light that he pressured them and extorted Rs 12,000 from them. He was demanding more money. After making friends with them, he made requests for money, sometimes claiming that his phone was broken and other times citing other reasons.

Moreover, he would constantly press them to talk on the phone with him. He also used to invite them to meet him in Gogunda. They couldn’t bear any more of his harassment and finally killed themselves. Police are investigating the matter. An official informed, “He was in contact with both the sisters for a long time. He also used to pressure them to talk repeatedly. Both the sisters were upset by this.” Gogunda police station in-charge Shaitan Singh stated that he used to talk to both of them simultaneously. Police are trying to find out whether both the sisters were instigated to commit suicide.