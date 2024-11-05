Tuesday, November 5, 2024
HomeCrimeMP: Mohd Taufiq and his accomplice vandalise Ganesh idol in Chhindwara, threaten to kill...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

MP: Mohd Taufiq and his accomplice vandalise Ganesh idol in Chhindwara, threaten to kill Hindu woman for stopping Taufiq from damaging the idol

SP Khatri said that both the accused have been arrested, adding that additional police force has been deployed in the area to ensure law and order.

OpIndia Staff
(Images via Patrika, ETV Bharat)
8

In Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, a Muslim youth Mohammed Taufiq forcibly entered a Ganesh temple and vandalised the idol on Sunday (3rd November). After this, Hindu organisations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staged a massive protest demanding action against the accused Taufiq. Soon after, the police registered a case against Taufiq and arrested him.

Reports say that the accused Muslim youth entered the Ganesh temple, Junnardeo, at around 10:30 PM and started damaging an idol of Lord Ganesh. When a woman asked him not to do so, Taufiq threatened to kill her. As the accused was vandalising the idol,  the Hindu woman screamed and in no time the locals gathered there. The local Hindus nabbed the Muslim youth and turned him over to the police.

Following this, the Hindu rights organisations, joined by BJP MLA Nathan Shah, organised a massive protest outside the police station prompting Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh to reach Junnardeo along with DSP in-charge Rajesh Kumar Banjara.

The police officials assured the protesting Hindus that strict action would be taken against the accused. On Monday, November 4, the Hindu organisations and trade bodies called for a Bandh in the city. Meanwhile, the Jama Masjid Committee issued a letter condemning the accused Mohammed Taufiq’s outrageous act and demanded action against him.

As per an ETV Bharat report, SP Manish Khatri said that another youth, along with Mohammad Taufiq, vandalised the Ganesh idol. SP Khatri said that both the accused have been arrested, adding that additional police force has been deployed in the area to ensure law and order.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Massive fraud in Bihar teacher recruitment exam: 4000 found inelligible, 24000 may lose jobs for fake caste, disability and sports certificates

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Peel Police arrest three following Khalistani attack on Hindu worshippers in Brampton, similar protests seen at multiple locations including Mississauga

OpIndia Staff -

Peel Police suspend Sergeant Harinder Sohi who was caught on camera doubling as Khalistani protester outside Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton

OpIndia Staff -

Brampton, Canada: Thousands gather in a solidarity rally for Hindu community after attack on Hindu Sabha temple by Khalistani supporters

ANI -

Bangladesh: How Muhammad Yunus, with close ties to the Democrats, will find it tough to continue US’ regime change policy if Trump is elected...

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -

RG Kar Medical College: Charges filed against main accused Sanjay Roy in Junior Doctor rape and murder case

ANI -

Ayodhya: Raees abuses and attacks his Ram Bhakt relative Anees and his family for playing ‘Ram Aayenge to Angna Sajaungi’ Bhajan during deepotsav

OpIndia Staff -

Sharad Pawar accused of introducing caste-based politics in Maharashtra: How he faced similar charges in the past by current ally Shiv Sena

Siddhi -

‘Aapas me batoge to phoot phoot kar katoge’: Bageshwar Dham Sarkar asks Hindus to stand united against people urging ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’

OpIndia Staff -

Khalistani anarchist doubling as a Canadian law enforcement official? Police sergeant seen protesting with Khalistanis in his off-duty hours, videos go viral

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com