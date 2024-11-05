In Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, a Muslim youth Mohammed Taufiq forcibly entered a Ganesh temple and vandalised the idol on Sunday (3rd November). After this, Hindu organisations like Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staged a massive protest demanding action against the accused Taufiq. Soon after, the police registered a case against Taufiq and arrested him.

BREAKING: Communal tension erupts in Chhindwara, MP, after Mohd Taufiq infiltrated a Hindu Mandir and broke Bhagwan Ganesh murtis.



Massive protests have started in the area, and the VHP has announced a bandh in the region.



Police forces from five stations have been deployed to… pic.twitter.com/DDHUSSYylE — Treeni (@TheTreeni) November 4, 2024

Reports say that the accused Muslim youth entered the Ganesh temple, Junnardeo, at around 10:30 PM and started damaging an idol of Lord Ganesh. When a woman asked him not to do so, Taufiq threatened to kill her. As the accused was vandalising the idol, the Hindu woman screamed and in no time the locals gathered there. The local Hindus nabbed the Muslim youth and turned him over to the police.

Following this, the Hindu rights organisations, joined by BJP MLA Nathan Shah, organised a massive protest outside the police station prompting Additional Superintendent of Police Awadhesh Pratap Singh to reach Junnardeo along with DSP in-charge Rajesh Kumar Banjara.

The police officials assured the protesting Hindus that strict action would be taken against the accused. On Monday, November 4, the Hindu organisations and trade bodies called for a Bandh in the city. Meanwhile, the Jama Masjid Committee issued a letter condemning the accused Mohammed Taufiq’s outrageous act and demanded action against him.

As per an ETV Bharat report, SP Manish Khatri said that another youth, along with Mohammad Taufiq, vandalised the Ganesh idol. SP Khatri said that both the accused have been arrested, adding that additional police force has been deployed in the area to ensure law and order.