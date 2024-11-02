A fatwa has been issued against Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Kanpur’s Sisamau constituency, Naseem Solanki, after she visited a Hindu temple and performed rituals on the occasion of Diwali.

The fatwa was issued by Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, the national president of All India Muslim Jamaat.

He ruled that Solanki’s actions go against Islamic principles, calling her a “criminal under Sharia law” and urging her to seek forgiveness and recite the Kalma anew.

Reportedly, Solanki recently visited the Vankhandeshwar Temple and offered water to the Shivling. She also lit diyas in the temple as part of the Diwali celebrations.

Videos of her acts were widely circulated on social media by SP party supporters. However, the video sparked controversy among Muslim voters and within the Muslim community.

Maulana Razvi’s response on temple visit

Commenting on her temple visit, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi explained that, according to Islamic teachings, idol worship is strictly forbidden.

In his statement, he said, “In Islam, only Allah is considered worthy of worship, and any form of idol worship, be it by a man or woman, is haram and impermissible.”

He further stated that the practice of worshipping idols in any form is seen as a severe violation of Islamic principles, rendering the person a “criminal” in the eyes of Sharia.

He added that Solanki’s actions were self-chosen and not performed under any apparent pressure, suggesting she willingly participated in the rituals.

The Maluna urged her to repent, stating, “As per Sharia, she must ask for forgiveness and read the Kalma again to reaffirm her faith.”

Conditional repentance for unintentional acts

He further noted that if someone, regardless of gender, engages in such acts under compulsion or without understanding the implications, they can repent without severe penalties under Islamic principles.

In such cases, individuals are advised to seek forgiveness through prayer and refrain from similar acts in future, as these may otherwise endanger their faith and alignment with Islamic teachings.

“If done unknowingly or under duress, they should repent and recite the Kalma, reinforcing their commitment to Islam,” he added.

Vankhandeshwar Temple visit highlights political-religious tension

Naseem Solanki is the wife of jailed former MLA Irfan Solanki. She is contesting the by-election for the Sisamau constituency following her husband’s imprisonment.

Since her nomination, Solanki has participated in several community events, including the Vankhandeshwar Temple visit, after which the controversy erupted.

Solanki has yet to state the matter. In June this year, Irfan Solanki was imprisoned for harassing a woman, setting her house on fire and beating her son in an attempt to grab her land in Kanpur in 2022.