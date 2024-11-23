‘Negative politics, parivarvaad have been defeated’: PM Modi lauds Mahayuti’s smashing victory in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday joined celebrations at BJP headquarters following party-led Mahayuti’s landslide victory in Maharashtra assembly elections and said people of the state have defeated “negative and parivarvad politics.”

He said Maharashtra has strengthened the resolve for a developed India.

“Development, good governance and social justice have won in Maharashtra. Lies and deceit have suffered a crushing defeat. Today negative politics has been defeated. Today ‘Parivarvad’ have been defeated. Today Maharashtra has strengthened the resolve for a developed India. I congratulate all the workers of BJP and NDA across the country,” PM Modi said addressing the party workers and leaders.

He lauded Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, state Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for victory in Maharashtra polls.

The Prime Minister referred to the slogan ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’, raised by him during the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and said the biggest message of the polls is unity.

“After Haryana, the biggest message of this election is unity. ‘Ek hain toh safe hain’ has become the ‘maha-mantra’ of the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister also referred to the results of bypolls across 48 assemblies and two Lok Sabha seats in 15 states and said the BJP had increased its strength.

“The results for byelections in several states were also declared today. Besides, our tally in Lok Sabha has increased today as well. UP, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan have strongly supported BJP (in bypolls). The people of Assam have once again expressed their trust in the BJP. We have also had success in Madhya Pradesh. Support for NDA has increased in Bihar. This shows that the country now only wants development,” he added.

The Prime Minister received a grand welcome as he arrived at the BJP headquarters and greeted party workers and leaders present there.

Addressing the party workers, Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda termed the victory of Maharashtra assembly polls as “historic” and said that people have once again expressed their trust in the policies and development work of PM Modi.

“Today is a historic day. The people of Maharashtra and the by-elections held in various states have shown that people have once again expressed their trust in the policies and development work of Prime Minister Modi,” Nadda said.

“For some time now, the INDI alliance had the illusion that they would gain power by dividing people in the name of caste, constitution, and religion. Haryana, Maharashtra have given them an answer… In 2019, Uddhav Thackeray insulted the mandate, but today the people of Maharashtra have shown that they are with the Mahayuti, PM Modi,” he added.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance won the Maharashtra assembly polls and is poised for a landslide mandate. JMM-led alliance returned to power in Jharkhand.

In Maharashtra, the BJP led the Mahayuti alliance to a smashing victory carrying its allies – Shiv Sena and NCP – with its momentum.

While the BJP has won or is ahead in 132 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has won or is ahead in 57 seats and NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is poised to win 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.

The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a rude jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray poised to win 20 seats, Congress 16 and NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats.

The BJP saw a fabulous strike rate with the party poised to win 133 of 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra. Party’s allies Shiv Sena and NCP also have a very good strike rate.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)