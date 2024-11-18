After the Khalistani extremists led by Sikh for Justice (SFJ) held a ‘referendum’ in Auckland’s Aotea Square on the Indian state of Punjab on 17th November, the New Zealand government said that it “respects and recognises” the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of India.

The Foreign Ministry of New Zealand told WION that it is “aware of the so-called ‘referendum’,” and while the country is a “strong supporter of human rights at home and around the world” provided such “initiatives are lawful and peaceful”.

Notably, the authorities in New Zealand had granted permission to the Khalistani extremists to stage the anti-India protests on Sunday (17th November) citing the “right to protest” and “freedom of expression”, sparking criticism from the Indian community. “Police recognises the right to protest and is working with the organisers, alongside other relevant authorities, as well as the community,” a police spokesperson said.

During the Khalistani protests on Sunday, a white man confronted a group of Khalistanis in Auckland city of New Zealand and asked them to go back to their country. In a video shared by journalist Mocha Bezirgan, the white man could be heard saying, “Why would you think you could come over to this country, where soldiers left this country and are buried on foreign soil? New Zealand and Australia, the ANZACs, are buried on foreign soil.

“They went and bled and died for this country. And you think you can come over here and fly that disgusting yellow flag in another country? How dare you? Who do you think you are?” the brave man yelled.