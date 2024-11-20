The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections are underway. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Tawde has been accused by the opposition of giving money to people, however, he dismissed the claims later. Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, leader of The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)- Sharad Pawar faction which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has also been charged with embezzling Bitcoin scam funds.

Meanwhile, India Today ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai has once again taken a biased stance over the two issues. Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) members in Palghar, Maharashtra, accused BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde on 19th November of distributing money to voters. Afterward, Rajdeep Sardesai made several tweets regarding the issue which is a matter of investigation, and kept highlighting the issue.

“Huge: A day before Maharashtra goes to polls, major controversy. BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde trapped and gheraoed by a BVA MLA in a hotel in Virar, accused of having a Rs 5 crores cash bag with a diary of people to whom money given is reportedly mentioned. BJP and BVA activists clash. Money power in this Maharashtra election is worst kept secret. How can elections be free and fair if votes are ‘bought’? Will Election Commission of India investigate, act or stay quiet once again,” he stated in a tweet.

He then made another tweet about the three First Information Reports (FIRs) submitted in “cash for votes” issue at Tulinj police station. He wrote, “BJP candidate named in two FIRs. Vinod Tawde named in one FIR. BVA also named in one FIR. Total cash found 9 lakhs 53 thousand 900 rupees. 9,53,900 total cash seized by election officials.” The FIRs are filed over “illegal campaigning under 48 hours before voting, cash seized and illegal press conference by both sides.”

Breaking: Total three FIR filed in Maharashtra cash for votes matter. BJP candidate named in two FIRs. Vinod Tawde named in one FIR. BVA also named in one FIR.

Total cash found 9 lakhs 53 thousand 900 rupees.

9,53,900 total cash seized by election officials.

Total three FIRs… — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 19, 2024

Downplaying the allegations against Supriya Sule he remarked. “Criminal and defamation case after purported audio clip of her claiming to seek Bitcoin funds for election campaign goes viral. Interesting that allegation was made by BJP within hours of the cash for votes allegations involving its senior leader Vinod Tawde became the big story. Even more intriguingly, the person who made the allegations had spent several months in jail. Maharashtra political drama needs an OTT serial to expose all the muck.”

Maharashtra politics gets murkier by the hour: @supriya_sule files criminal and defamation case after purported audio clip of her claiming to seek Bitcoin funds for election campaign goes viral. Interesting that allegation was made by BJP within hours of the cash for votes… — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 20, 2024

Rajdeep Sardesai was providing up-to-date information on Vinod Tawde. Now, anyone can argue that Rajdeep Sardesai is a journalist, so what’s wrong if he’s tweeting over the matter? However, there is a problem. While Vinod Tawde was accused, Sharad Pawar’s MP daughter Supriya Sule was also accused of using the money from the bitcoin scam in the assembly elections and the BJP also raised the issue. However, Rajdeep Sardesai did not tweet even once about the allegations against her. The one who accused her is a retired IPS officer. An audio of a conversation has also surfaced, with some alleging that the voice is Sule’s. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also confirmed that he recognized the voice of his cousin Supriya Sule and it was her on the audio clip.

Rajdeep Sardesai while amplifying the allegations against Tawde, actively downplayed the allegations against Sule. A popular handle on X named ‘Eminent Intellectual’ asked if the cause behind the bias is the bond between Sharad Pawar and Rajdeep Sardesai’s father, Dilip Sardesai. The journalist is still repaying Sharad Pawar for a favor he did for his father, the handle suggested.

🚨 In October 93, Rajdeep Sardesai's father was arrested for huge money laundering. The CM of Maharashtra was Sharad Pawar. So the case just disappeared.



Nov 24, #RajdeepSarDesai makes multiple tweets about allegations against #VinodTawade but forgets to mention 100 times more… pic.twitter.com/oQzm23IhUr — Eminent Intellectual (@total_woke_) November 20, 2024

The handle named Eminent Intellectual on social media site X has revealed that in October 1993, Dilip Sardesai, the cricketer was arrested on charges of money laundering. Sharad Pawar was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at that time. Eventually, this case completely disappeared. Maybe this explains why Rajdeep Sardesai still feels grateful to Sharad Pawar. On 20th October 1993, it was announced that Dilip Sardesai and Jayant Vittaldas, a businessman from Pune, had been detained in connection with a money laundering case involving 6.89 million US dollars (about Rs 58 crore in today’s currency) and placed in judicial custody until 29th October. The arrest took place after the Income Tax raid at Vittaldas’ place.

However, no one knows what happened later. With Sharad Pawar’s grace, Dilip Sardesai reportedly emerged unscathed. Maybe this explains why Rajdeep Sardesai continues to benefit from Sharad Pawar’s generosity and is paying him back by not tweeting on the allegations against his daughter.