Tuesday, November 19, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPolio still prevalent in India's neighbourhood despite getting eradicated in rest of the world:...
News Reports
Updated:

Polio still prevalent in India’s neighbourhood despite getting eradicated in rest of the world: Pakistan reports 50th polio case in 2024

Tests confirmed the presence of Wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1). This is the second polio case reported from Tank this year, with a genetic link established to a case from July in the same district.

ANI
Pakistan Polio Drive (Image Source: The Nation)
27

Pakistan’s National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) reported another polio case, bringing the total number of cases this year to 50, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to NEOC, the National Reference Lab identified the latest case involving a 20-month-old girl from Tank district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

Tests confirmed the presence of Wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1). This is the second polio case reported from Tank this year, with a genetic link established to a case from July in the same district, as per ARY News.

Balochistan province remains the hardest hit, with 24 cases being reported this year, followed by Sindh with 13, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 11, and Punjab and Islamabad each recording one case.

Authorities continue to emphasize the importance of polio vaccination campaigns to curb the spread of the virus, particularly in high-risk areas, as per ARY News.

The spike in polio cases in the country has sparked global concerns, where international organisations called Pakistan to implement emergency measures to stop the spread of virus.

Pakistan reported the 49th case on November 15, Geo News reported, quoting The News.

The case, detected in Jaffarabad, Balochistan, marked the district’s first confirmed polio infection, underscoring the virus’s ongoing spread across the country, health authorities announced on November 14, as per Geo News.

Genetic sequencing of the virus sample, conducted by the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad, has traced the virus to a WPV1 strain previously identified in Pishin, Balochistan, in April, Geo News reported.

This connection highlights active transmission within the province, which remains the hardest-hit area, with 24 cases reported to date.

Pakistan remains one of only two countries where wild poliovirus transmission has not yet been eradicated. The ongoing spread is attributed to challenges such as insecurity, misinformation, and community resistance, which complicate vaccination campaigns.

The illness invades the nervous system and causes paralysis or even death. While there is no cure for polio, officials stress that immunisation is the most effective defence against this virus.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Thousands of farmers march towards London against Labour Party’s imposition of Agricultural Inheritance Tax: All you need to know

Shraddha Pandey -

Contested election against Omar Abdullah, campaigned for AAP: Read how terrorist Nazir Ahmed escaped agencies for 30 years

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Big pre-poll allegation hits Maha Vikas Aghadi: Supriya Sule, Nana Patole used Bitcoin scam cash to fund polls, claims former IPS Ravindranath Patil

ANI -

Putin signs a new nuclear weapons doctrine as a warning after US govt approves longer-range missiles for Ukraine

Siddhi Somani -

Anmol Bishnoi, dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, fled India using fake documents; caught in the US while using name ‘Bhanu’

OpIndia Staff -

Germany: Reminder of Nazi era of Jews persecution in the country as Berlin Police issues warning; advises Jews to stay away from Arab areas

OpIndia Staff -

The Sabarmati Report: 7 reasons why you should watch the movie, 7 reasons to ignore it, and the 3 controversial scenes

चंदन कुमार -

Pakistan: Top cleric claims VPN use is un-Islamic, PM Shehbaz Sharif uses VPNs to post on X because his country has banned the platform

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala High Court objects to 2010 ‘Muslim survey’ by foreign company in India: Know about the case and the ruling requiring Centre’s approval

OpIndia Staff -

Congress govt in Telangana to spend Rs 3.5 crores on constructing Vaastu-compliant gates for the Secretariat: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com