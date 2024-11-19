On 18th November, top body of clerics of Pakistan declared that the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPN) is un-Islamic. In recent times, Pakistan has imposed strict internet controls, including a ban on the social media platform X. However, several internet users have resorted to VPNs to evade the ban. The Ministry of Interior of Pakistan has sought a ban on VPN services in the country to prevent such evasions of the law. On the same day, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman told a Senate panel that non-registered VPNs will stop working following a 30th November deadline.

The chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, Raghib Naeemi, said that Sharia allowed the government to prevent actions that lead to the “spread of evil”. The Council of Islamic Ideology advises the government of Pakistan on religious matters. Naeemi added that any platform being used for posting controversial, blasphemous, or anti-national content “should be stopped immediately”.

Authorities in Pakistan have sought a ban on the use of VPNs, allegedly to curb militancy. The declaration of VPN being un-Islamic by Naeemi came soon after the Ministry of Interior of Pakistan wrote to the Ministry of Information and Technology, seeking a ban on VPNs on the grounds that they are being used by insurgents to propagate their agenda. However, this move is being seen as an attempt to curb the freedom of expression of Pakistan’s citizens.

The ministry said, “VPNs are increasingly being exploited by terrorists to facilitate violent activities.” Furthermore, VPNs are also being used to access pornographic content in Pakistan, which is a concern for the government. The government also wants to restrict access to “blasphemous” content on social media. A few days ago, the authorities had also asked internet users to register VPNs with Pakistan’s media regulator, which would allow the government to increase surveillance.

X was banned in Pakistan ahead of the 2023 elections

Notably, the Government of Pakistan banned X in February 2023 ahead of parliamentary elections. Several users, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have been seen using VPNs to access X. VPNs are services that re-route connections to websites via servers located in different countries. They can be used to bypass blockades imposed by governments and to hide online activity from being traced.

The supporters of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan are among the top users of VPNs. They have called for a march on the coming 24th November to pressure the government to release Khan. Following the reports of possible ban on VPN, Imran Khan made an appeal to his followers urging them to join the protests on 24th November. He said, “Today, I am calling on the entire nation to take to the streets on November 24. This is not just PTI’s issue, [rather] this is the issue of every Pakistani.” He added, “X [formerly Twitter] was blocked, and now even VPN access is being restricted. People are being denied the right to access information, and Pakistan has lost billions due to these internet shutdowns. It’s a direct assault on the rights of people.” Khan accused the government of disregarding the laws and said, “Instead of negotiations, we see arrests of our workers. The PML-N’s refusal to hold elections [to the Punjab Assembly] until [then-CJP Umar Ata] Bandial leaves is a violation of the Constitution.”

Mobile phone services are often suspended during Khan’s supporters’ rallies and marches. The announcement that VPN use is against Sharia will further impact Khan’s supporters’ ability to communicate their message on social media.