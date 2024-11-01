On Friday, November 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party after its leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, urged the party’s state branches to make only “fiscally achievable” promises.

“The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people!” PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi stated, “Look at any state where Congress is currently in power—Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana—their development path and financial health are worsening.”

He added, “Their so-called guarantees remain unfulfilled, which is a serious betrayal of the people in these states. The poor, youth, farmers, and women suffer most from this, as they not only miss out on these promised benefits but also see existing programs weakened.”

The people of the country will have to be vigilant against the Congress sponsored culture of fake promises! We saw recently how the people of Haryana rejected their lies and preferred a Government that is stable, progress oriented and action driven.



He further noted that people across the country must remain alert to Congress’s culture of false promises. “Recently, we saw how the people of Haryana rejected their empty promises in favour of a stable, progress-driven, and action-oriented government,” the prime minister concluded.

He added, “There is an increasing awareness across India that voting for Congress means supporting non-governance, poor economic policies, and unmatched corruption. The people of India desire development and progress, not the repeated #FakePromisesOfCongress!”

Kharge advises Congress state units to make only fiscally doable promises

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday criticised the Karnataka government after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hinted at reconsidering one of the administration’s key guarantees.

“You made certain guarantees. After seeing them, I even mentioned in Maharashtra that Karnataka has five guarantees. Now, you’ve mentioned you might cancel one of them. It seems you don’t all read the newspapers, but I do, so I’m bringing this to your attention,” Kharge remarked during a press conference.

Kharge’s comments referred to Shivakumar’s statement that the government would review the ‘Shakti’ guarantee, a program introduced by the Congress government in Karnataka, which provides free bus rides for women on non-luxury government buses.