Friday, November 1, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Congress party is realising the folly of making unreal promises': PM Modi tears into...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Congress party is realising the folly of making unreal promises’: PM Modi tears into Congress after Kharge’s comments on poll guarantees

"The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people!" PM Modi tweeted.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi Congress Malliakarjun Kharge
PM Modi (L), Mallikarjun Kharge (R)
2

On Friday, November 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party after its leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, urged the party’s state branches to make only “fiscally achievable” promises.

“The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people!” PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi stated, “Look at any state where Congress is currently in power—Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana—their development path and financial health are worsening.”

He added, “Their so-called guarantees remain unfulfilled, which is a serious betrayal of the people in these states. The poor, youth, farmers, and women suffer most from this, as they not only miss out on these promised benefits but also see existing programs weakened.”

He further noted that people across the country must remain alert to Congress’s culture of false promises. “Recently, we saw how the people of Haryana rejected their empty promises in favour of a stable, progress-driven, and action-oriented government,” the prime minister concluded.

He added, “There is an increasing awareness across India that voting for Congress means supporting non-governance, poor economic policies, and unmatched corruption. The people of India desire development and progress, not the repeated #FakePromisesOfCongress!”

Kharge advises Congress state units to make only fiscally doable promises

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday criticised the Karnataka government after Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hinted at reconsidering one of the administration’s key guarantees.

“You made certain guarantees. After seeing them, I even mentioned in Maharashtra that Karnataka has five guarantees. Now, you’ve mentioned you might cancel one of them. It seems you don’t all read the newspapers, but I do, so I’m bringing this to your attention,” Kharge remarked during a press conference.

Kharge’s comments referred to Shivakumar’s statement that the government would review the ‘Shakti’ guarantee, a program introduced by the Congress government in Karnataka, which provides free bus rides for women on non-luxury government buses.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com