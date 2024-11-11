On Sunday, 10th November, a case of alleged forced Christian conversion stirred tension in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. According to media reports, members of Hindu organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, gathered outside a house where the alleged conversion was taking place in the name of mass prayers. They raised slogans against the people involved in the matter, and the police were called.

Women and children were safely evacuated from the three-storey building. Two persons, identified as Saul Naga and Indrajeet Khare, were arrested by the police, while ten others were detained for questioning for their alleged involvement in the forced conversion.

Accusations of inducements for conversion

Several Hindu organisations’ activists accused the organisers of the event of luring Hindu men and women to convert to Christianity with promises of financial and health benefits. Over 100 people, including women and children, were present at the event. The police were called by the Hindu organisations to stop the “prayer meeting”. The in-charge CSP and SDM, along with around 30 police personnel, arrived at the scene to maintain law and order.

Police intervention and investigation

All the women and children present at the event were evacuated. In-charge CSP Akhilesh Kaushik said in a statement that the police had received complaints in the past. The investigation into the matter is underway, and several individuals were taken to the police station for questioning.

Community concerns and prior complaints

The Kotwali police station in Raigarh had been receiving complaints about suspected forced conversion for the past 15 days. The recent incident in the Jutmill police station area intensified local outrage. Residents reported that regular prayer meetings were being held four times a week and that people from afar were participating. The locals expressed frustration over alleged police inaction despite repeated complaints.

Legal implications of forced conversion

Notably, under the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act 1968, forcibly or fraudulently converting anyone, or doing so through inducements, is a criminal offence punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine of up to ₹5,000, or both. In cases where minors, women, or those from Scheduled Castes or Tribes are lured, penalties double to two years of imprisonment and a ₹10,000 fine. Sections 298 to 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, outline crimes affecting religious sentiments. Religious conversion through coercion is a non-bailable and non-compoundable offence, carrying strict penalties.