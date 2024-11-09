A dreadful case of rape and murder has come to the fore from Nagaur district of Rajasthan. A married Muslim individual identified as Ibrahim Khan has been charged with raping and murdering a 16-year-old Hindu minor girl belonging to the Dalit community. The police took cognizance of the event and arrested the accused after the family of the girl filed a police complaint at the Panchu police station.

As per the reports, the accused after the arrest was interrogated. During the interrogation, he confirmed that he murdered the minor girl and threw her dead body in the well. The local administration, SDRF, and the authorities at the Panchu police station conducted searches on the location spotted by the accused. Notably, the dead body of the girl was recovered after 72 hours of thorough investigation.

The incident is believed to have come to the fore after the family members of the Hindu minor girl residing in the Shyamsar village filed a missing person complaint. They suspected Ibrahim Khan after which the police detained the latter for interrogation. He meanwhile confessed that he committed the crime on 2nd November.

The family of the victim knew the accused who resided in their neighbouring area in Shyamsar. The accused Khan during the interrogation revealed that he had a love interest in the minor and that he left his home on 2nd November with the girl. The duo reached the nearby Sathiya region where the accused instilled the idea of marriage into the mind of the girl. The girl then began forcing the accused to get married, however, the latter refused after which he brutally raped her before murdering her. He then threw her dead body into the well in Sathiya region.

While a report by Amar Ujala stated that the accused had developed a love interest in the girl, a report by Aaj Tak claimed that the family of the girl had forced the boy to get married to their daughter, following which he got fed up and murdered the girl. OpIndia couldn’t independently verify these claims.

Notably, the accused was already married. As per the police, the accused identified as Khan raped the girl, murdered her, and then threw her in the well. He confessed to the crime and took the police to the location where he had thrown the girl. The dead body of the girl was recovered. Further details will be updated once the postmortem of the girl’s body is done.