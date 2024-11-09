Saturday, November 9, 2024
HomeNews ReportsRajasthan: Ibrahim Khan rapes, murders 16-year-old Hindu tribal girl in Nagaur, throws her into...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Ibrahim Khan rapes, murders 16-year-old Hindu tribal girl in Nagaur, throws her into well, arrested

After the girl began forcing the accused to get married, he refused, brutally raped her before murdering her.

OpIndia Staff
Rajasthan: Already married Ibrahim Khan rapes, murders 16-year-old Hindu over marriage issue, throws her into well; arrested
Image- Aaj Tak
16

A dreadful case of rape and murder has come to the fore from Nagaur district of Rajasthan. A married Muslim individual identified as Ibrahim Khan has been charged with raping and murdering a 16-year-old Hindu minor girl belonging to the Dalit community. The police took cognizance of the event and arrested the accused after the family of the girl filed a police complaint at the Panchu police station. 

As per the reports, the accused after the arrest was interrogated. During the interrogation, he confirmed that he murdered the minor girl and threw her dead body in the well. The local administration, SDRF, and the authorities at the Panchu police station conducted searches on the location spotted by the accused. Notably, the dead body of the girl was recovered after 72 hours of thorough investigation. 

The incident is believed to have come to the fore after the family members of the Hindu minor girl residing in the Shyamsar village filed a missing person complaint. They suspected Ibrahim Khan after which the police detained the latter for interrogation. He meanwhile confessed that he committed the crime on 2nd November.

The family of the victim knew the accused who resided in their neighbouring area in Shyamsar. The accused Khan during the interrogation revealed that he had a love interest in the minor and that he left his home on 2nd November with the girl. The duo reached the nearby Sathiya region where the accused instilled the idea of marriage into the mind of the girl. The girl then began forcing the accused to get married, however, the latter refused after which he brutally raped her before murdering her. He then threw her dead body into the well in Sathiya region.

While a report by Amar Ujala stated that the accused had developed a love interest in the girl, a report by Aaj Tak claimed that the family of the girl had forced the boy to get married to their daughter, following which he got fed up and murdered the girl. OpIndia couldn’t independently verify these claims.

Notably, the accused was already married. As per the police, the accused identified as Khan raped the girl, murdered her, and then threw her in the well. He confessed to the crime and took the police to the location where he had thrown the girl. The dead body of the girl was recovered. Further details will be updated once the postmortem of the girl’s body is done.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘We love Jammu and Kashmir, they love Article 370’: PM Modi slams Congress over Article 370 resolution, says no power in the world can...

ANI -

Democrats in turmoil: Blame game erupts in the party after Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump, many accuse President Biden of leaving the race...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Mrs India Galaxy’ says she was force-fed beef by former Muslim boyfriend, then gaslights other victims by claiming ‘love jihad doesn’t exist’

OpIndia Staff -

Ghulamuddin, who cut a Hindu woman in Jodhpur into pieces, arrested in Mumbai: Was leaving for Nepal with fake ID using name ‘Gaffar’, arrested...

OpIndia Staff -

After NCP leader Baba Siddique’s murder, Lawrence Bishnoi gang plotted to eliminate a leader from Pune, reveals Mumbai Police

ANI -

‘I will convert your sister into a Muslim’: Faizan threatens and abducts a married Dalit woman at knifepoint, attempts to convert her to Islam

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: 5 booked for ‘targeting’ Congress’s Muzaffar Hussain, complaint calls mercy petition signed by him for terrorist Yakub Memon as ‘fake’; here’s the truth

OpIndia Staff -

India could benefit from re-orientation of global supply chain away from China after Trump victory: Report

ANI -

Growing attacks against Hindus on Diwali: Tracking 2 decades of violent attacks during the biggest Hindu festival

Shraddha Pandey -

‘Ek hain to safe hain’ vs Muslim voters mobilisation: RSS launches ‘Sajag Raho’ campaign to unite Hindu voters after reports of Muslim Seva Sangh...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com