On the 19th of November, a video of Modi-BJP detractor Shamita Yadav aka “Ranting Gola”, ‘ranting’ against Abu Azmi, the Samajwadi Party MLA from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar in Maharastra, went viral on social media. However, soon after, Shamita Yadav published a video claiming that her ranting video against Abu Azmi was based on a script and only for trial and she had not shared it anywhere.

In the viral video, Shamita Yadav said that despite being a three-term MLA Abu Azmi has failed to raise the issue of rampant illegal drugs sales in Govandi.

“Since the last 15 years, there has been an increase in drugs problem in Govandi but there is one more thing common in the last 15 years, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi. In the last 15 years he has not even written a single letter to the police to take action against drugs abuse. You have only one job, if you can’t even do that, why don’t you just leave the chair,” she said.

Furthermore, Yadav accused Abu Azmi of either making money from the drug business or himself running the nexus and said, “In a place where young people are being killed due to drugs, from 2009 to 2021, you (Abu Azmi) have got only 2 cases registered in the NDPC [it is Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, or simply NDPS Act]. You are either getting your Kharcha Paani or you are running this drugs business. You Nithallay [useless] MLA, in your Govandi, the average age of people in Govandi is just 36 years. Entire Mumbai’s bio-medical waste is burnt here, the smoke of SMS company has made it difficult to breathe, and a maximum number of TB patients in Mumbai are from here. So in the next batch of biomedical waste, get your shame also set ablaze.”

The “Ranting Gola” went on to slam the Samajwadi Party leader for allegedly muzzling the voices of those criticising him by filing false cases against them. “[You are] on top in Gundagardi, crime and if some social activist speaks up against you, then you file bogus cases against them. At least stop encroaching on the library. A leech-like yourself has not even spared the soil of graveyard. Why is there, not a single college or hospital constructed, did you shove all the official funds in your backside,” Yadav said and concluded her ‘rant’ with an appeal to the people of Govandi to vote for themselves and their issues instead of voting to make a candidate win.

Shocking to see such views of @therantinggola about Shri Abu Azmi Ji.



Plz don’t share this and Rt. 😔 pic.twitter.com/hkUBGou3Lp — Sunny (@being_sunny1) November 20, 2024

As the video went viral on social media in no time, Shamita Yadav quickly published a video giving ‘clarification’ that the content of her rant against Abu Azmi was merely a “script provided to her” and that she had not verified the script. In addition, she said that it was made as a trial video and was not meant to be publicly released.

“Everyone must have seen that a video of mine against Abu Asim Azmi is going viral. I just want to clarify that this video is not verified by me. I was only given a script and was asked for a trial recording. This video was never made for public release. That is why you all must have noticed that this video was not uploaded by me on any of my social media handles. So I just want to tell you all that it is only a script and a trial recording and should be taken as that only. This video neither contains my personal viewpoints nor information verified by me…” Yadav said.

AAP Chronology samajhiye :



👉She got the script from Congress



👉Gola Made the ranting draft video



👉Congress released the video without paying her for her ranting



👉she now left clarifying her stand



These people can do anything for money



pic.twitter.com/x1cfTnZiL0 — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) November 20, 2024

Given that Shamita Yadav is notorious for her annoying haranguing against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP-RSS and its supporters, her rant against the Samajwadi Party MLA came as a surprise for many on social media. However, as Shamita Yadav aka Ranting Gola published a ‘clarification’ video over her rant against Abu Azmi, many raised questions about her conduct and questioned if her ‘rant’ videos, often seen as political activism, are actually just ‘scripts that she reads from?’

Popular X user “The Hawk Eye” shared the viral video and said: “This is liberal’s darling, you-go-gal, more-pawa-to-u @therantinggola. Paw paw ne paise bhi ni diye aur @abuasimazmi se pangey alag.”

This is liberal's darling, you-go-gal, more-pawa-to-u @therantinggola.



Paw paw ne paise bhi ni diye aur @abuasimazmi se pangey alag🤣🤌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Kw9z63NqcX — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) November 20, 2024

Another X user “Raja Babu” said: “When you don’t get money after promoting a movie”.

One X user named Mikku said: “This krantikari social activist used to label BJP leaders as ‘gundas’ but a single call from Abu Azmi made her realize who the real ‘gunda’ is. In this video you hear her saying “You file fake cases against activists opposing you” and she’s now apologizing for the same video.”

This krantikari social activist used to label BJP leaders as ‘gundas’ but a single call from Abu Azmi made her realize who the real 'gunda' is.



In this video you hear her saying “You file fake cases against activists opposing you” and she's now apologizing for the same video. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dxGnuacdvL — Mikku 🐼 (@effucktivehumor) November 20, 2024

Meanwhile, “Incognito” said: “Ranting Gola is crying because her “scripted” video about Abu Azmi which was not meant for “public release” is now going viral. Lagta hai payment ruk gai.”

Ranting Gola is crying because her "scripted" video about Abu Azmi which was not meant for "public release" is now going viral.



Lagta hai payment ruk gai 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CkIUfzUYJq — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) November 20, 2024

Although, “Ranting Gola” issued a ‘clarification’ that it was a script and that she was asked to make a trial recording, she did not elaborate on who provided her with the script or sought a trial recording. Was it her team? Or someone, possibly Abu Azmi’s political opponents wanted Shamita Yadav to make a video targeting Abu Azmi for money? While the real reason for Yadav’s backtracking on her rant against the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar MLA remains best known to her, it is obvious to speculate that the supporters of Abu Azmi may have criticised her, or maybe she did not receive the desired payment for the video in question.

Also, it raises the question of whether Shamita Yadav has turned ‘ranting’ into her full-fledged profession since her own admission in the ‘clarification’ video suggests that she is provided with scripts on various topics by someone else, that script is prepared by someone else and she ‘verifies’ the facts of the script perhaps only after receiving payment? Or maybe it is all a warp and weft of lies to escape threats and trolling from the Samajwadi Party leader and even avoid chances of having false cases filed against her by Azmi, as she claimed in her ‘scripted’ video that Abu Azmi files bogus cases against his critics to silence them.

Apart from the hilarity of this episode, it is evident that ranting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi is easier and safer in India than criticising any anti-BJP politician. Much like numerous other left-liberal ‘influencers’, “Ranting Gola” has also earned popularity within the Islamo-leftist ecosystem by slandering PM Modi and selectively targeting the BJP without facing any legal consequences or threats. However, one single video criticising the Samajwadi Party leader who is not even in a ruling government anywhere, forced her to issue ‘clarification’ distancing herself from her own comments and passing it off as ‘script’. This incident raises questions if most of the videos of Ranting Gola if not all, are purely propaganda ‘rants’ funded by certain individuals or political outfits against their nemesis.