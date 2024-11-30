Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) issued a statement calling for an immediate halt to the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. The RSS condemned the attacks, killings, looting, arson, and inhumane acts against Hindus and other minorities in the country by Islamic extremists, describing the situation as deeply alarming.

The statement criticized the current Bangladesh government and its agencies for remaining silent and failing to take action against these attacks.

The RSS expressed concern over the rising oppression and injustice faced by Hindus, particularly in the wake of peaceful demonstrations led by the Hindu community to protect themselves. These protests, which are a democratic response to violence, are being met with increasing repression.

In particular, the RSS condemned the unjust imprisonment of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who has been leading peaceful protests on behalf of the Hindu community in Bangladesh. The arrest of a religious leader who is advocating for the rights of Hindus is seen as a violation of justice.

The RSS has appealed to the Bangladesh government to ensure the immediate cessation of violence against Hindus and to release Chinmoy Krishna Das from prison.

Furthermore, the RSS urged the Indian government to continue its efforts to prevent the persecution of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and to take swift action to build global support for the cause. At this critical juncture, the RSS called on India and the global community to stand in solidarity with the victims in Bangladesh, urging their respective governments to take every possible measure to end these atrocities, in the interest of world peace and brotherhood.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the rise of “extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation”, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that India has consistently and strongly raised the issue of targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities with Bangladesh government.

While addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Bangladesh’s interim government to take steps for protection of minorities.

Jaiswal said, “India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. We made our position very clear as far as the situation of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh is concerned. The interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities. We are concerned about the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggerations. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities and safeguarding their interests.”

The MEA spokesperson called ISKCON a “globally well-regarded organisation with a strong record of social service. He expressed hope that legal processes will be dealt with in a fair, just and transparent manner.

