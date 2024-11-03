The murder case of a 50-year-old woman Anita Chaudhary in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, has taken unexpected twists and turns. The police have arrested a woman named Abida Parveen for the murder of Anita, while her husband, Gulamuddin, remains at large. Meanwhile, an audio conversation between the husband of the deceased woman and a woman who worked at her parlour has surfaced, which has further complicated the matter. A dozen individuals have been detained by the police for questioning.

Post-mortem and missing evidence

Reportedly, the post-mortem of Anita’s body is yet to be conducted, leaving the cause of death undetermined. Her mobile phone is also missing. Reports have surfaced suggesting the clothes in which the victim’s body was found were different from those she was last wearing in CCTV footage when she left in an auto-rickshaw. This raised further questions about the robbery narrative surrounding the incident, specifically regarding the change in clothes.

Jewellery, debt, and a gruesome murder plot

It is being said that Gulamuddin and his wife, Abida, murdered Anita to sell her jewellery and settle a debt of Rs 10.2 lakhs. Anita was reportedly drugged with a sedative-laced drink before being killed. Her body was then dismembered into six pieces using a meat cleaver and buried. The police arrested Abida, but the search for her husband, Gulamuddin, is still on.

Initial disappearance and search

The case is from the western area of Jodhpur, where Anita lived with her husband, Manmohan Chaudhary, on Sardarpara C Road. She ran a beauty parlour. She had a last conversation with her husband on 26 October, after which she went missing. Her phone was unreachable when her husband tried to get in touch with her. Despite extensive searches, she was not found, and eventually, a missing person report was filed the next day. The police began the search for Anita and checked CCTV footage, which showed her leaving in a taxi at 2:30 PM on the day of her disappearance.

Police traced the driver of the vehicle, and the driver confirmed that he had dropped her off at Gulamuddin’s house in Gangana.

Confessions and initial revelations

Forty-two-year-old Gulamuddin, alias Gul Mohammed, runs a shop called “Star Dry Clean” opposite Anita’s parlour. They had known each other for around 25 years. When police reached his house on 30 October, they found his wife Abida there. After initial hesitation during questioning, she eventually confessed to the crime and admitted that she and her husband had planned to kill Anita.

Financial motive behind the crime

Abida revealed that her husband, Gulamuddin, had a gambling addiction. He had recently purchased a house, which led to an accumulation of debt amounting to Rs 10.2 lakhs. Gulamuddin had often seen Anita wearing expensive jewellery, leading him to plot her murder with his wife’s help to acquire her valuables.

Execution of the murder

As planned, they invited Anita to their home, where they offered her a sedative-laced drink. Once Anita Chaudhary was unconscious, they killed her and stripped her of her jewellery. They then dismembered her body into six pieces using a meat cleaver, separating her limbs and head from the torso. They filled sacks with the body parts and buried them in a 10-foot pit outside their house.

Family’s efforts to locate Anita

Meanwhile, when Anita Chaudhary did not come back, her family started looking for her, leading to the police complaint and eventually her body being recovered.

Gruesome planning details

According to the police, Abida admitted that a 10-foot pit had already been dug outside their house using a JCB machine. They had also purchased a meat cleaver from the market to cut Anita’s body into pieces. To mask the odour of the decomposing body, they sprayed perfume over it.

Evidence recovered by the police

One of Anita’s rings was recovered from Abida’s possession by the police. Her mobile phone was disposed of by the accused, and the police are still looking for it. The police have intensified efforts to locate Gulamuddin. A case has been filed in the matter based on the complaint of Anita’s husband, naming Gulamuddin Farooqi, his wife Abida, and a person named Tayyab Ansari.

Family protests with community support

Anita’s family has not collected the body yet. The post-mortem remains pending. They are holding a sit-in protest at the Tejaji Temple. Members of Hindu organisations and community members have joined them in the protest. They are demanding a judicial inquiry by a retired High Court judge, a government job for the son of the deceased, and a compensation of Rs 1 crore from the government.

Viral audio recording complicates the case

An audio conversation between Anita’s husband, Manmohan, and Sunita (aka Suman Sen), who worked at Anita’s parlour, has also gone viral. In this recording, Sunita mentions an individual named Ansari, who is believed to be the accused Tayyab Ansari. Sunita expresses fear for her own life, mentioning several names. However, OpIndia has not verified this audio clip.

In the recording, Sunita reportedly told Manmohan that Tayyab Ansari could kill her. Before the body was discovered, Sunita told Manmohan, “Tayyab must have gotten rid of Didi (Anita). If I call Ansari, he’ll have me killed within four days.” The husband of the deceased confirmed the authenticity of the audio. The case continues to unfold with multiple twists.