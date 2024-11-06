The Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday, 5th November arrested one individual identified as Mohammad Ameer Rahman for mocking the death of around 36 Hindu pilgrims.

The Hindu pilgrims died in a bus accident after it fell into a gorge in Kupi village near Marchula in Uttarakhand’s Almora Monday morning.

Rahman shared the image of the accident on Facebook and captioned it saying “Happy Diwali,” mocking the Hindu lives. He also put up a famous Diwali song in the background from the movie ‘Home Delivery’ starring Vivek Oberoi.

Screengrab of the Facebook story

The post enraged several locals and Hindu community people who complained against Rahman to the local police station. It is believed that SP Paudi Lokeshwar Singh issued special orders to get the accused arrested.

In the complaint letter, the locals and the Hindu community persons mentioned that the post had been deliberately put up to hurt the sentiments of the Hindus.

“Around 39 people lost their lives in the disastrous accidents. We could not even perform their final rites. Amid this, Mohammed Rahman put up the image of the accident on social media and celebrated the death of Hindu pilgrims by captioning the image ‘Happy Diwali’. This incident has hurt our sentiments. This is the first of its kind incident in Uttarakhand and strict punishment against Rahman must be announced. If not, Hindus will protest and take appropriate action against him,” the complaint letter read.

Complaint by local Hindus

The local Hindus also stated that Rahman was in possession of an illegal property Vikaskhand and the same should be bulldozed off as a punishment.

As per the reports, the arrested accused is a resident of Ramnagar, Uttarakhand but was staying recently in the Paudi district. Notably, apart from the locals, Bajrang Dal also issued a letter to the police and demanded strict action against the accused.

Almora bus tragedy

At least 36 people lost their lives, and 27 others were reported injured after a bus carrying them ran out of control and plunged into a gorge in Kupi village near Marchula, Uttarakhand, on 4th November.

Officials reported that the 42-seater bus, which was carrying 63 passengers, was en route from Kirath in Nainidanda to Ramnagar. As per the reports, the crash was so intense that several passengers were thrown from the vehicle.

“The incident took place Monday morning and the district administration received information about the bus falling into a 150-meter-deep gorge around 8.45 am,” said Almora District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Vineet Pal.

Twenty-eight people, including eight women and one child, reportedly died at the scene, while eight others succumbed to their injuries at Ramdutt Joshi Hospital in Ramnagar.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his sorrow, calling the incident unfortunate. “The district administration has been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations swiftly.

The local administration and SDRF teams at the site of the incident are working swiftly to evacuate the injured and take them to the nearest health center for treatment. Instructions have also been given to airlift the seriously injured passengers if required,” Dhami said in a post on X soon after the incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has meanwhile announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the families of each person who died in the accident, while Rs 50,000 will be provided to those injured.

Notably, the accused who mocked the death of Hindus has been arrested and booked by the police under relevant sections of the law.