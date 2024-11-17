On Saturday (16th November) evening, a frenzied Muslim mob unleashed attacks on Hindu homes in Beldanga town in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

The attack coincides with the Kartik Puja celebration, observed by the Hindu community across the State. The Muslim mob resorted to arson and stone pelting after accusing Hindus of committing ‘blasphemy.’

In a video shared by BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya, a Hindu man narrated his ordeal, “Despite the presence of the police, see how Hindu houses are set on fire. Look at the stones lying around. A car has been set ablaze.”

On the day of Kartik Puja, Muslims attack Hindu houses in Murshidabad's Beldanga. Mamata Banerjee's police remains a mute spectator.



West Bengal has become a graveyard for Hindus. Every festival and puja of their's is attacked, while Mamata Banerjee looks the other way.



Amit Malviya tweeted, “On the day of Kartik Puja, Muslims attack Hindu houses in Murshidabad’s Beldanga. Mamata Banerjee’s police remains a mute spectator.”

“West Bengal has become a graveyard for Hindus. Every festival and puja of theirs is attacked, while Mamata Banerjee looks the other way. Enough,” he highlighted the plight of the Hindu community in the State.

BJP (West Bengal) President Sukanta Majumdar has raised alarms about Bangladesh-like cleansing of Hindus in Beldanga. He highlighted instances of bombing and death threats issued to Hindu women.

In the meantime, a Muslim man (sporting a skull cap) could be seen issuing threats to the Hindu community and calling upon other co-religionists to unleash havoc in Beldanga.

He threatened, “I want to inform all my Muslim brothers that a Kartik Puja pandal in Beldanaga insulted Allah. I want to call upon my Muslim brothers to ensure that the land of Beldanga shakes.”

“The son of a swine who did this needs to be eliminated. Hindustan should get the message about the aftermath of disrespecting Allah and the Prophet,” the radical Muslim man declared.

He encouraged his fellow co-religionists to come to Beldanga and run riots in the town to avenge alleged blasphemy. “We don’t want legal justice or fines. Just hand over the blasphemer to us,” the Muslim man hinted at mob lynching.

He called out other Muslims to unleash terror in Beldanga and bury the one who committed ‘blasphemy’.