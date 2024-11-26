Tuesday, November 26, 2024
News Reports
‘When you lose, EVMs are tampered; when you win, EVMs are not tampered’: SC junks PIL demanding a return to ballot paper voting

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by evangelist Dr K.A. Paul, where he had sought a return to ballot paper voting. He had also called for the disqualification of candidates found guilty of distributing money, liquor, and other inducements during election campaigns.

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court dismissed Dr KA Paul's PIL seeking voting via ballot
Supreme Court rejects Dr KA Paul’s PIL for ballot paper voting, questioning motives and dismissing tampering claims. (Image: Dall-E/Dr KA Paul/X)

On 26th November, the Supreme Court of India dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by evangelist Dr K.A. Paul, where he had sought a return to ballot paper voting in India. He had also called for the disqualification of candidates found guilty of distributing money, liquor, and other inducements during election campaigns.

Supreme Court questions petitioner’s motives

While dismissing the plea, the apex court questioned the motives of the petitioner. Dr Paul, who appeared in person, had claimed that he had the support of 180 retired IAS/IPS officers and judges. He cited his humanitarian work during the argument, where he claimed to have “rescued” over three lakh orphans and 40 lakh widows. However, his plea to return to ballot paper voting met with scepticism from the Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice P.B. Varale. Commenting on the plea, Justice Nath remarked, “You have filed PILs earlier. How do you get such brilliant ideas?”

‘Ballot paper voting for democracy’

During the hearing, Dr Paul argued that physical ballot voting was essential to ensure democracy. He cited examples of voting in 180 countries and declared, “Every democracy in the world, if you see [has physical ballot paper]. Unless dictators, because they do not have elections.”

Furthermore, he claimed that the electoral process in India is corrupt and necessitated this change. He asked, “Election Commission announced this year in June that they have seized nine thousand crore, more than one billion dollars, cash and gold. What is the consequence?” To this, Justice Nath refuted his claims, saying, “There is no corruption. Who says corruption?”

Dismissal with remarks on EVM tampering

Dr Paul claimed that EVMs are vulnerable to tampering. He cited social media posts from politicians like Chandrababu Naidu and Jaggan Mohan Reddy and claimed endorsements from figures like Elon Musk. He said, “Even during my global peace summit, Elon Musk had clearly stated that EVM technology can be tampered.” Though he claimed that Elon Musk attended his summit, Opindia found no such evidence. There were no videos or reports that suggest that Musk attended the “global peace summit” of Dr KA Paun in LA.

While Dr K.A. Paul mentioned Musk, interestingly, the billionaire recently lauded India’s voting system while criticising California’s inability to finish the counting of votes even after over 25 days.

Justice Nath dismissed the allegations and stated, “What happens is, if you win the elections, EVMs are not tampered. When you lose elections, EVMs are tampered.” Before dismissing the petition, the bench remarked, “What happens is, if you win the elections, EVMs are not tampered. When you lose elections, EVMs are tampered. When Chandrababu Naidu lost, he said EVMs can be tampered. Now, this time, Jaggan Mohan Reddy lost, he said EVMs can be tampered.”

Justice Nath further remarked that political parties do not have objections to the voting system. He observed, “Political parties have no problem with this system. You have a problem.” The bench concluded that the current system does not warrant the changes suggested by the petitioner.

