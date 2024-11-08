A goof-up has led to a CID investigation in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh. Who ate Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s samosas and cake? A five-star hotel order intended for him was seemingly served to the wrong persons, that is, his security staff. Now, the silly fumble has blown into a major controversy and led to a CID probe into the matter. Furthermore, the agency has been very active in addressing the brouhaha which transpired on 21st October.

Five police officers have received show-cause notifications including a female inspector. The CID investigation referred to the irresponsible consumption of the three boxes containing the cake and samosas as “anti-government” conduct, as per reports.

“The police personnel served the show cause notices are in the process of recording their final statements before a DSP-rank probe officer, who has recommended strict disciplinary action against the five,” based on the sources. On 25th October, Vikram Chauhan, the concerned Detective Superintendent of Police (DSP), delivered the investigative report to the Inspector General of Police (CID).

“CM Sukhu had gone to the CID Headquarters to inaugurate a Cyber Wing station when an Inspector General (IG)-rank officer, who was not aware that the CM did not have samosas, instructed a sub-inspector to fetch three boxes of samosas and cakes from Hotel Radisson Blue for him. After the eatables were brought to the CID headquarters, these were served to the CM’s security staff,” a source mentioned while giving background on the matter.

A large number of officials were present at the CID Headquarters at the time. While Sukhu was joined by local MLA Harish Janartha and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, the police brass comprised the DGP, CID, S R Ojha, IG Santosh Patial, DIG (Crime) D K Chaudhary, and DIG (Cyber Crime) Mohit Chawla.

DSP Vikram Chauhan stated in his investigation report that the sub-inspector who was instructed by the IG to obtain some food “in turn directed an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable to bring the refreshments. The ASI and the head constable fetched the refreshments from the hotel in three sealed boxes and informed the SI.” The probe officer was informed by at least two of the five police personnel who received show-cause notices that they were informed that the snacks in the three boxes were not on the CM’s menu when they questioned the on-duty Tourism Department employees, who normally supply refreshments at CM events.

The two informed the sub-inspector of this, per sources. The sub-inspector was the only one who knew the three boxes were for Sukhu, according to the probe. Without consulting a senior officer, the female inspector who received the food items reportedly gave them to the Mechanical Transport unit, which was tasked with setting up the refreshments. In his deposition before DSP Chauhan, one of the police officers claimed that he was instructed to deliver the food to ten or twelve individuals seated in the IG’s office. The three refreshment cartons passed from multiple people.

A senior official in the CID department stated that the items could not be provided to the VVIPs since all of the individuals included in the inquiry report had acted in an anti-CID and anti-government manner. The note further charged that they acted in accordance with their own agenda. Questions concerning possible motivations have now been highlighted by the CID’s internal report, suggesting that a further inquiry into the conduct of the involved officers may be in progress.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the Himachal government of caring more about the chief minister’s snacks than the issues facing the people. On 7th November, the party’s chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma charged, “The state government is not concerned about the development of the state and its only concern seems to be the chief minister’s samosa.” He stated that there is now controversy surrounding the recent occurrence involving the samosas brought for Sukhu.

According to the MLA, the error was referred to as an “anti-government” act throughout the investigation, which is a strong word. “This incident has become a topic of discussion in the political circles of Himachal Pradesh. In fact, the government machinery is embarrassed due to such coordination problems in a programme related to a VVIP like the chief minister,” he added.