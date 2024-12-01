Bangladesh: Police arrest Hindu journalist Munni Shah, had targeted her since the fall of Dhaka

On Saturday (30th November) night, a prominent Hindu journalist named Munni Saha was arrested by the police from Karwan Bazar in Dhaka city of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the victim was surrounded by a mob after stepping out of a media office at Janata Tower. The mob heckled her, blocked her way and demanded her trial.

Soon after, the police were called in, and Saha was arrested at about 10 p.m. on Saturday. She was thereafter taken to the Tejgaon police station and then shifted to the office of Dhaka Metropolitan Detective Branch.

She was later released on payment of a bond under Section 497 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Munni Saha will now have to seek bail from a court and adhere to police summons.

She is the Editor of the online news portal ‘Ek Takar Khabor’. Munni Shah, a prominent journalist belonging to the Hindu Faith, was targeted following the undemocratic ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Bangladesh’s Prime Minister.

She was booked along with 7 other journalists in a ‘murder case’. A 17-year-old rioter named Nayeem Howlader, who participated in the violent ‘student protests’, was shot dead by the police in Jatrabari.

After the fall of Dhaka, Munni Saha was falsely implicated in the case of Nayeem Howlader’s death. As part of the witch-hunt, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit directed banks in October to share her account details.

Attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

The Hindu community has faced the brunt of Islamist onslaught since the 5th of August this year.

There have been at least 205 attacks on Hindu temples, shops and businesses since the ouster of Sheikha Hasina as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

We previously exposed how Muslim students have forced as many as 60 Hindu teachers, professors and government officials to resign from their positions.