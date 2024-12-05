Bihar: Inspector Balal Khan demands sexual favors from a woman in need of legal assistance, threatens to send her to jail, video viral

Inspector Mohammed Balal Khan, stationed at the Patori police station in Bihar’s Samastipur district faces serious allegations of misconduct and molestation. A young woman whose family was accused in one of the cases under the inspector’s investigation has accused him of inappropriate behavior.

According to the woman, Inspector Khan initially contacted the woman over the phone regarding the case and then made her feel uneasy. He then summoned the woman to the police station and then took her to his rented accommodation under the guise of discussing the case further. There, he allegedly made obscene advances and attempted to coerce her into a sexual relationship, promising assistance in her legal matters.

The accused inspector reportedly threatened the woman saying that if she failed to fulfil his sexual demands, she and her entire family would be sent to jail.

However, Khan was exposed as the woman secretly recorded him demanding sexual favours. The video of the incident is making rounds on social media in which the accused inspector can be making sexual advances with lewd gestures despite the woman’s stern refusal.

Patori Police DSP BK Medhavi meanwhile took cognizance of the event and said that a detailed investigation into the case would be conducted. She said that the office was unaware of the incident until the video appeared on social media. The locals meanwhile are enraged by the incident and have demanded strict punishment against the accused inspector.

The accused inspector, who has now been suspended, has denied the allegations leveled against him and has stated that the woman is peddling a narrative against him.

A probe into the given allegations is underway.