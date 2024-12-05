Thursday, December 5, 2024
HomeCrimeBihar: Inspector Balal Khan demands sexual favors from a woman in need of help,...
CrimeNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Bihar: Inspector Balal Khan demands sexual favors from a woman in need of help, threatens to send her to jail, video viral

OpIndia Staff
Bihar: Inspector Balal Khan demands sexual favors from a woman in need of legal assistance, threatens to send her to jail, video viral
Inspector Balal Khan (Image- NavBharat Times)

Inspector Mohammed Balal Khan, stationed at the Patori police station in Bihar’s Samastipur district faces serious allegations of misconduct and molestation. A young woman whose family was accused in one of the cases under the inspector’s investigation has accused him of inappropriate behavior.

According to the woman, Inspector Khan initially contacted the woman over the phone regarding the case and then made her feel uneasy. He then summoned the woman to the police station and then took her to his rented accommodation under the guise of discussing the case further. There, he allegedly made obscene advances and attempted to coerce her into a sexual relationship, promising assistance in her legal matters.

The accused inspector reportedly threatened the woman saying that if she failed to fulfil his sexual demands, she and her entire family would be sent to jail.

However, Khan was exposed as the woman secretly recorded him demanding sexual favours. The video of the incident is making rounds on social media in which the accused inspector can be making sexual advances with lewd gestures despite the woman’s stern refusal.

Patori Police DSP BK Medhavi meanwhile took cognizance of the event and said that a detailed investigation into the case would be conducted. She said that the office was unaware of the incident until the video appeared on social media. The locals meanwhile are enraged by the incident and have demanded strict punishment against the accused inspector.

The accused inspector, who has now been suspended, has denied the allegations leveled against him and has stated that the woman is peddling a narrative against him.

A probe into the given allegations is underway.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Children found living in toilets in Chhattisgarh’s residential school for tribals, minister angry over ‘allowing camera’

OpIndia Staff -
A team led by the Assistant Commissioner Tribal Development Branch has been dispatched to probe the matter.
News Reports

Former IAS Anil Swarup publishes flawed analysis comparing GDP per capita with personal wealth, Sucheta Dalal amplifies the same, deletes post after backlash

OpIndia Staff -
The flawed ‘analysis’ by Anil Swarup was amplified by veteran business journalist Sucheta Dalal who in an X post published on 4th December said, “Some perspective for those wearing saffron tinted glasses. Try thinking when you cheer a govt that kills faith in institutions/regulators (SEBI), makes it hard to reclaim your own money (@authorityiepf @socialepfo @RBI), extracts 18% GST on essentials!”

As Muhammad Yunus and his govt accuse India of spreading propaganda, read how the interim govt is encouraging violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi raises the issue of OCCRP targeting India in parliament, chairman Dhankhar says we can’t allow deep state to make us...

‘Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq himself was driving the Scorpio that killed a man’: On victim family’s complain, Sambhal SP launches probe

Brian Thompson, CEO of USA’s biggest health insurance company UnitedHealth assasinated outside New York hotel

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Telangana: Locals raise Rs 3.75 crore to restore 1000-year-old Shiva temple after govt officials repeatedly deny their requests

OpIndia Staff -

Children found living in toilets in Chhattisgarh’s residential school for tribals, minister angry over ‘allowing camera’

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala BJP Vice President criticises Assam govt for banning beef in public places, claims beef comes from buffaloes and bulls, not cows

ANI -

Former IAS Anil Swarup publishes flawed analysis comparing GDP per capita with personal wealth, Sucheta Dalal amplifies the same, deletes post after backlash

OpIndia Staff -

As Muhammad Yunus and his govt accuse India of spreading propaganda, read how the interim govt is encouraging violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Rukma Rathore -

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi raises the issue of OCCRP targeting India in parliament, chairman Dhankhar says we can’t allow deep state to make us...

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh HC commutes death sentence of man convicted of rape and murder of 7-year-old girl, says ‘convict belongs to backward community, reformation can’t be...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq himself was driving the Scorpio that killed a man’: On victim family’s complain, Sambhal SP launches probe

OpIndia Staff -

Brian Thompson, CEO of USA’s biggest health insurance company UnitedHealth assasinated outside New York hotel

OpIndia Staff -

Sambhal temple-mosque dispute: Advocate Commission to submit survey report in sealed envelope by 8th December

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com