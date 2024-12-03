On 2nd December (local time), Canada’s national broadcaster, Radio Canada, claimed that agents of the Indian government interfered in Conservative candidate Patrick Brown’s 2022 Conservative Party leadership campaign. It suggested that Indian consular officials pressured Brown’s supporters to withdraw their backing. Notably, the report relied on unnamed sources and cited Baaz News Organisation as a named source. Baaz is a pro-Khalistani platform known for its controversial reporting on India-related issues.

In December 2023, Baaz News Organisation claimed that Indian consular officials intervened in the 2022 Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leadership race to undermine the candidacy of Brown. The organisation claimed that Indian consulates lobbied a Member of Parliament to withdraw support for Brown and barred him from attending Indian diaspora events.

The organisation further claimed that Brown’s policy positions, such as support for Sikh farmers and criticism of Indian government policies, led Indian officials to consider him a foe rather than the friend he had been regarded as previously. Similar allegations were made by Radio Canada in its report, suggesting that Brown’s support for farmer protests and the Indian government’s serious concerns about his attendance at a vigil organised by the Sikh community following the death of Waris Punjab De founder and pro-Khalistani actor-turned-leader Deep Sidhu were linked.

Both Baaz and Radio Canada, in their reports, claimed that their actions of Brown were tied to broader accusations of election interference by India, citing claims from CSIS and other sources.

Baaz’s reporting is known for its anti-India bias. It has frequently published reports targeting the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the other hand, Radio Canada granted anonymity to its sources and heavily framed its narrative around divisive diaspora issues, fuelling distrust in India-Canada relations.

Interestingly, Baaz claimed Indian influence in supporting CPC leader Pierre Poilievre, citing ties to organisations such as the Canada India Foundation and the Canada-India Global Forum. According to Radio Canada, Poilievre’s office denied any knowledge of such interference by Indian agents. Citing sources, Radio Canada further claimed that it was Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner who was “pressured” by Indian agents—a claim Garner categorically denied. Baaz mentioned, “At least one Member of Parliament was visited by representatives of an Indian Consulate in Canada urging them to pull their support,” but did not name anyone. Radio Canada claimed it was Garner, but she called these claims “ridiculous.”

Baaz has a history of anti-India stance

Notably, Baaz News Organisation has a long history of maintaining an anti-India and pro-Khalistan stance. The organisation repeatedly shares fake news and disinformation about India, leading to the social media accounts of both the organisation and its founder, Jaskaran Sandhu, being withheld in India. Baaz’s account was specifically withheld for spreading misinformation during the crackdown on the pro-Khalistani preacher and now Member of Parliament, Amritpal Singh. The platform has also provided a voice to Jas Oberoi, a Canada-based columnist known for his anti-Hindu and anti-India rhetoric.

Source: X

Jaskaran, co-founder of Baaz News, frequently posts anti-Hindu content on social media. In December 2023, when there was public outrage over racist comments directed at a Shri Hanuman idol in Brampton, Jaskaran published a lengthy post filled with Hindu hatred and an anti-India tone. In this post, he openly accused the Indian government of killing minorities, including Christians, Muslims, and Sikhs. He wrote, “Rightfully critiquing Hindu Nationalism and the Indian government (which targets and kills minorities in India like Christians, Muslims and Sikhs), is very different than making fun of a religion.” He also included a derogatory cow urine remark that was entirely unnecessary. He wrote, “Sikhs know, for example, cow urine and dung have no special powers. Sikhs know superstitions must be cast aside.”

Source: X

In the same post, he used a screenshot of a news report claiming that India destroyed a Jesus statue. The context, however, was omitted—it was never mentioned that the statue in question was illegal, having been constructed on encroached land.

In October 2022, Jaskaran whined on social media after the Government of India asked Twitter to censor Baaz News posts about the Khalistan referendum. He claimed it was a “blatant attack on press freedom and an attack on independent Sikh and Punjabi media.”

Source: X

In May 2021, Baaz News published a report authored by one Sandeep Singh, accusing OpIndia of targeting minorities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The basis of the report was an article published by OpIndia that discussed whether travellers from the United Kingdom to Punjab had any role in spreading the UK variant of COVID-19. OpIndia’s report was merely a discussion without any conclusive data. However, Baaz News got triggered and claimed to have talked to “two” travellers who suggested they went through screening before boarding in the UK and after landing in India.

Baaz News Organisation has shown a clear bias with its strong anti-Hindu and anti-India stance. Its pro-Khalistani agenda and frequent spreading of misinformation make it hard to trust as a news source. By leaving out important details and making baseless allegations, Baaz pushes a narrative aimed at creating division. Jaskaran Sandhu’s posts, filled with hateful comments against Hindus and unnecessary insults, show the platform’s focus on attacking India rather than promoting fair discussion. Baaz uses its platform to spread negativity and distrust, harming already soured India-Canada relations and raising concerns about its journalistic ethics.