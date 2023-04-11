Jas Oberoi, aka iJasOberoi, on Twitter and Instagram, is a commentator, researcher, panellist, and freelance Columnist, at least as per his bio on the social media platforms. But who is the real face behind the online identity? Jas Oberoi is an alias used by Jaspreet Oberoi, who lives in British Columbia in Maple Ridge. Oberoi is the director of Artificial Intelligence at Synthesis Health, and he has been working for a long time with the company 1QBit.

1QBit is a name associated with many companies, including Microsoft, that means directly or indirectly, being head of AI, there is a possibility Oberoi might have influenced data and research at the companies he was associated with. In today’s time, data is more valuable than gold. When a person with expertise in data and analytics, it gets much easier to influence many audiences online. He has been doing this in his anti-India, anti-Hindu and pro-Khalistani posts.

His 1QBit profile reads, “He has 6+ years of experience in identifying and formulating data-driven quantum and classical solutions for businesses in finance, retail, healthcare and more. Jas’s undergraduate and postgraduate study focused on electronics and computer engineering with interests in combinatorial optimisation, machine learning and big data.”

Interestingly, Oberoi keeps his “activism” and professional life separate. Despite being a regular contributor to portals like Newslaundry, there is no mention of him being a columnist on his LinkedIn profile.

He also writes for a propaganda network Baaz News. His bio on Baaz reads, “Jaspreet Oberoi was born and raised in Patiala, Punjab, and currently lives in Vancouver, Canada. He is a columnist focused on socio-political issues concerning India and Canada.” If you notice, Baaz, too has made sure to keep his activism and professional life separate.

Baaz News’s Twitter account was withheld in India as it was allegedly spreading misinformation during crackdown on Amritpal Singh

Oberoi has a long history of spreading propaganda. From pro-Khalistan stand to anti-India and anti-Hindu jibes, he is all over the spectrum.

The curious love for ‘Gau Mutra’ and cow jibes

It is unclear what kind of pleasure liberals get from the ‘Gau Mutra’ jibe associated with the language used by Islamic terrorists. Like others, Oberoi is known for using cow dung, cow urine and beef jibes whenever he can.

When netizens questioned pizza parties being held at farmer protests, it irked Oberoi so much that they called them “cow piss drinkers”. Replying to a report by News18 in December 2020, he wrote, “How are those cow piss drinkers netizens? You News18 quoted few Sanghi handles to run your own propaganda against the farmers. Try journalism next time, it won’t hurt your sorry a**.”

When France was under attack by Islamists, and there were calls to boycott its brands, many Indians came out supporting the country. Author Shefali Vaidya urged her followers to support French brands. Agitated by France’s support in India, Oberoi replied to Vaidya and wrote, “Please listen to Shefali Vaidya and wholeheartedly support the French delicacies like the dishes made from Cow’s tongue, brain, udders, brain etc.” It was uncalled for him to target Hindus directly by bringing beef into the discussion.

In January 2020, while replying to a now-deleted tweet, he used the phrase “moot peeni quam” for Hindus claiming the community proudly drink cow pee which is called ‘moot’ in Punjabi.

Pro-Khalistani nature of Jas Oberoi

Showing his separatist pro-Khalistan nature, in March 2023, after Punjab Police and central agencies launched a crackdown on Amritpal Singh, he wrote, “People who vote for BJP in the name of Hindu Rashtra are asking those, who don’t vote in the name of Khalistan, to prove their patriotism. Isn’t India incredible?”

Lashing out at gangster in prison Lawrence Bishnoi for speaking against Khalistani during an interview with ABP News, he wrote, “In today’s India if you want to whitewash your crime, you just have to say few things: I’m a nationalist, I want to serve Gau Mata, I hate Pakistan, I hate Khalistan.” He showed his love for Khalistan, Pakistan, and of course, hate for cows.

In November 2017, he came out in support of Jagtar Singh Johal, who the Punjab Police arrested for alleged links with the Khalistani terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF). The same organisation claimed responsibility for three major arsons spread across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

In 2020, he exploited a netizen’s father’s death to spread propaganda against Ram Mandir. In 2017, Jas Oberoi exhibited an egregious display of bigotry when asked the BJP spokesperson Tajinder Singh Bagga to give up Sikhism for merely expressing his support for a Hindu festival. In 2019, he used a debunked lie to demand a ban on BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Following the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit in January 2022, Jas Oberoi downplayed the matter and claimed it to be a political theatre amid upcoming elections. In an article on Baaz News, he raised doubts about whether or not SPG got clearance from local agencies for the route. Notably, Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann recently initiated disciplinary action in the matter after over a year of the incident.

In April 2021, Jaspreet declared the Indian Government Covid-19 management a disaster. He claimed that PM Modi-led government was looking for vaccines from companies like Sputnik, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson. He also claimed India’s vaccine export to other nations created a major domestic supply issue. Such claims were proven untrue in the long run. Contrary to his claims, India categorically denied approval for the Pfizer vaccine. As per April 10, 2023 data, India has administered over 220,66,23,500 doses of Covid vaccine. Though Covid-19 is still a concern, not only normal life but also the economy in the country is coming back strongly on the right track.

In March 2021, he claimed that Hindus were increasingly organising Tiranga Yatras in Western countries, making Sikhs uncomfortable. For those who are unaware, there is a large population of pro-Khalistani Sikhs in Western countries, including Australia, Canada, the United States, The United Kingdom and others. Amid the large population of pro-Khalistani and anti-India elements in these countries, farmer protests in India fueled violence and protests. For months, anti-India sentiments grew in these countries, and Khalistanis took advantage of the situation and organised protests against India. Indian national flags were burnt and desecrated, and Indian establishments came under attack. The moment anyone supported the Indian government became a target of these elements. During that time, Indian Hindus organised multiple peaceful Tiranga rallies to show they had a say in those countries. These rallies were peaceful, and hardly any provocation happened from the pro-India side. However, in his article, Jaspreet tried to portray it as if Indians, especially Hindus, living in Western countries launched a violent attack on Sikhs under the guise of these rallies.

In February 2021, Oberoi came out in support of the international toolkit gang that was exposed because of a tweet by Greta Thunberg where she accidentally posted a link to the well-planned toolkit against the Indian Government amid ongoing farmer protest. Oberoi claimed the “vile BJP IT cell” got exposed after they attacked the international figures who supported the farmers in India. Maybe he thinks Mia Khalifa is an “international figure” with whom protesters would like to get associated. Pro-Khalistani Mo Dhaliwal, Indian so-called activists and many national and international players were involved in campaigns against India that got exposed because of the Toolkit tweet. Oberoi was also vocal in support of Disha Ravi, one of the brains behind the toolkit.

Jaspreet is married to former Punjabi actress Avi Randhawa, known for Ashke (2018) and Sardarji (2015). While Jaspreet propagates his propaganda on social media using an alias, his wife has so far steered clear of inviting any controversy. Jaspreet’s personal profile on Instagram is locked. However, his Instagram handle iJasOberoi is full of hate-filled posts.