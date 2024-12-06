In Bihar’s Nawada, a person named Mohammad Saheb allegedly raped a class fifth student. The accused used to live in the victim’s neighbourhood and is the father of two children.

According to an Aaj Tak report, Mohammad Saheb kidnapped a 12-year-old girl from the Bhadouni Raja Nagar neighbourhood in October of this year, then brought her to Calcutta, Vishakhapatnam, and Ranchi, where he raped her for one month.

To keep the victim unconscious during a month of perpetual rape and torture, Mohammed Saheb gave her intoxicants several times and finally on December 3, he abandoned the girl at Sadbhavna Chowk and fled.

The victim’s father has filed a complaint with the police and said that his 12-year-old daughter went to the ration shop late on the 27th of October. When she did not return for a long time, a thorough search was conducted, and the city police station was eventually notified.



After a month, the girl returned home on 3rd December, leaving everyone surprised by her condition. Upon questioning, it turned out that Mohammad Saheb, who lived in the vicinity, had raped her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the brutalities inflicted upon her by the accused.

Media reports say that the accused has not been arrested yet. Meanwhile, the victim’s family is pleading with the SP DM for justice.

Notably, in July this year, a case of rape of a three-year-old girl came to light in Nawada, Bihar. The incident took place in Nardiganj police station. Police investigation revealed that the accused had picked up the girl while she was sleeping at night and after that, he raped her and threw her in a blood-soaked state.