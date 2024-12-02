It’s a bit weird; everybody is trying to be different, but then they’re exactly the same as whatever mob they hang out with – Travis Fimmel

We all learnt in our schools that ‘An empty mind is a devil’s workshop’. It meant that if you have nothing to do, you will create trouble for yourself as well as others. Parents and teachers therefore insisted on the young minds to remain usefully occupied by involving in hobbies, playing games or reading books or comics.

In addition, till about a few decades ago, people lived a simpler life, in a way frugal living. There was scarcity of goods and goodies. To the youngsters there was little choice to eat out- forget about feasting. People struggled to earn their bread and butter with hard work and sweat.

Obesity was only for people, men and women alike, something to worry only after forties. Fatty forties? There were no fads like weight loss dietitians, pills and chills, trainers for six pack abs etc.

Today, chronic illnesses resulting from obesity, that were once prevalent primarily among adults, are now being encountered in children. Childhood obesity and its consequences later in life render the several years of research and advances in cardiovascular medicine counterproductive.

Changing life style

Fast food and slow life with no one ready to move their backside is taking the toll like never before. Kids as young as seven are fat, extremely overweight. They live on burgers, pizzas with extra cheese toppings and deep-fried French fries. Boys and girls coming from small towns or villages get hooked on to it quickly. Even small towns make fast food available even faster than big cities.

In short, the gen Z is having a ball of a time munching tasty foods to glory. Gen Z refers to the population that were roughly born between 1997 and 2010. Today in 2024 their age bracket is from 14 to 27- young Indians- the future of our nation!

An article in Campaign India says- ‘All Gen Z show vertical defiance and horizontal conformity, which means that they all show a desire to reject parental and societal values of appearance, gender expression, racism and caste-based discrimination. There is an inclination to define themselves as more open-minded and norm-divergent than the previous generation. Interestingly, this behaviour of being defiant is displayed across this generation, inherently making it normative. Gen Z uses this progressiveness to signal wokeness, which for them has become the new social currency.’ To be called woke is in fashion.

Their basic needs of Roti (burgers and pizzas), Kapada (apparels galore of all kinds) makaan (Swanky studio apartments), at least a more than decent housing, is met. Then what to do? Create chaos. Rowdy hormones, and stomachs full and empty minds creates a mob.

Stomachs full, free, and fair social media and confused minds, nothing much to do is a cocktail for wokeism.

Therefore, your priorities shift to liberalism, Sex change, LGBTQ, same sex marriage, and such things. Mind you, if you had no food to eat, you will not be bunking classes and sitting on ‘dharna’ you have no clue about.

Wokeism is a cruel and dangerous cult

Victor Davis Hanson says in his article that wokeism is a cruel and dangerous cult.

He paints wokeism as the modern-day equivalent of “Jacobinism,” (it was distinguished for its left-wing, revolutionary politics) referring to the bloodiest, most radical period of the French Revolution, known as the “Reign of Terror.”

Universities have these heavy hefty hormones which can be made to do wildest unimaginable things.

Colleges like Harvard, Calcutta universities, Stanford, or even JNU are the cultivating laboratories for inciting young hormones.

Imagine when a girl protesting against Israel in an American university was shouting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, the press reporter asked, ‘which river’? She said ‘Ask the organisers.’ Audacity of woke.

They have been paid to wake up!

‘The nose of a mob is its imagination. By this, at any time, it can be quietly led.’ – Edgar Poe

Empty minds are most dangerous when they are ‘woken up’!

Today the youth feels they know everything- that they are fully aware- far from it. Being digital savvy and ‘cool’ does not make you ‘know it all’.

Now these new fashionable constructs called wokeism is actually derived from the word ‘woken up’ or ‘now I am aware’ since I have been shaken out of deep sleep (implied).

Woke, the African-American English synonym for the General American Englis word awake, has, since the 1930s or earlier, been used to refer to awareness of social and political issues affecting African Americans, often meaning stay woke. For chowkidar it is ‘Jagtey Raho’ on his night beat.

Beginning in the 2010s, it came to be used to refer to a broader awareness of social inequalities such as racial injustice, sexism, and denial of LGBTQ rights. Woke has also been used as shorthand for some ideas of the American Left involving identity politics and social justice, such as white privilege and reparations for slavery in the United State. In shor,t it gives you a false sense of superiority and a complex.

Enlightenment cannot be bought over the counter

The name Buddha: The Buddha’s name means “enlightened one” or “awakened”.

According to Buddhist tradition, Siddhartha Gautama became the Buddha after meditating for 49 days under a Baudh-tree in Bodh Gaya, a village in Bihar. This event is known as Dharma-Chakra-Pravartana, which means “turning of the wheel of law.

And our wokes get enlightenment in minutes when a student leader or a silly woke professor comes and tickles their hormones which immediately start jumping and create a moving mob.

So, don’t even compare buddha’s enlightenment to your newly founded and funded ‘Wokeism’. Nothing could be more demeaning.

‘Wokes are very loud, arrogant, stupid people who think they know better, when in fact they have mentality of teenagers and the maturity of children. People who are perpetually angry, unhappy, and offended by everything if it doesn’t follow their ever-changing standards of what is “correct” in society, and go on “witch hunts” to destroy the lives of all “-ists” and “-phobes” or people they think are like that, who don’t think like they do and don’t follow the proper groupthink (they’ve been known to eat their own if the rules change suddenly, and some people in their cult suddenly don’t meet with the guidelines of wokeness anymore)’ – Alice Getz

Scientists say universe is made of protons and neutrons but they forgot to take into account morons.

Unfortunately, this tendency is a problem across the world which is also becoming a big challenge for the Industry. They are unable to find people who want to work- leave aside talent, they have no heart or mind to work. For most modern wokes, job is not a necessity to survive- with stomachs full, it is just an extra buck.